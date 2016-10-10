Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 7 & 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.I. Civilcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd Clean Bill CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Apna Sahakari Bank Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 800 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit/packing credit/post shipment credit/buyer's credit. Apna Sahakari Bank Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 800 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit/packing credit/post shipment credit/buyer's credit. B. K. International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Forward Chirackal Agro Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 8 Suspended Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market - A1+r Linked Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt I CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 13.5 Reaffirmed Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 7 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Gail India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 60000 Withdrawal INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed International Certification Services BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd International Certification Services Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jaiswal Battery Service BG CRISIL A4 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ K.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed * Fully interchnageable with buyer's credit Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Modern Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee/buyer's credit P.P. Telecell Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed P.P. Telecell Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Notice of Withdrawal Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Notice of Forward Withdrawal Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Notice of Withdrawal Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Notice of Withdrawal Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Rishabh Sponge Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Roobha Creations Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Discounting Sajeesh k Lukose BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned SEZ Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Sri Sathya Exim LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sri Sudharsanam Hospital Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Supreme Audiotronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Union Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Withdrawal Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Vimal Fire Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 850 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.I. Civilcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Aesthetic Gold Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2949.3 Reaffirmed Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13137.7 Reaffirmed Aswin Cold Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Aswin Cold Forge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 26 Suspended Aswin Cold Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Suspended Loan Fac B. K. International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 68.4 Assigned B. K. International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac B. K. International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 186.5 Reaffirmed Blaze Gold Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Blossom Gold Collections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Chirackal Agro Mills CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Suspended Chirackal Agro Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 4.5 Suspended Chirackal Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Chirackal Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Chirackal Roller Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16.4 Suspended Chirackal Roller Flour Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended D'Decor Properties LLP TL CRISIL BB 850 Reaffirmed D'Decor Realty LLP TL CRISIL BB 850 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Eminent Jewel Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 69.5 Reaffirmed Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Empire Spices and Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Empire Spices and Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 182.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Empire Spices and Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27.2 Reaffirmed Empire Spices and Foods Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Endoc Lifecare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Endoc Lifecare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Endoc Lifecare Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 8.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 417 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2020 Reaffirmed Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 172.5 Reaffirmed Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Eswar Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Flamingo Inn Pvt Ltd (OPC) LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 72 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Credit Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Infoparks Kerala LT Loan CRISIL A- 420 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Infoparks Kerala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 810 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ International Certification Services LT Loan CRISIL B 37 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd International Certification Services Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd International Certification Services Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Jaiswal Battery Service CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed K.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Kalamboli Structurals And Roofings Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 124.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalamboli Structurals And Roofings Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Kisan Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kisan Ginning & Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kisan Ginning & Pressing Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 29.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 6110 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 25390 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. K. Enterprise LT Loan CRISIL D 140 Suspended Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 1620 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Malabar Business Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Malabar Cochin Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Malabar Crystals and Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3200 Rating watch with Positive Implications Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4360 Rating watch Loan Fac with Positive Implications Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Rating watch with Positive Implications Malabar Gold Supermarket (Kannur) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 89.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Malabar Jewels and Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Malabar Mangalore Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Malabar Ruby Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Malabar Watches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Mallan Rice & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mallan Rice & Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Metal Scope India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Modern Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Modern Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL A 9450 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency/overdraft Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A 3964 Reaffirmed Navrathan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Northern Gold Collections Llp CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed P.P. Telecell Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Phorotech Surfin (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Phorotech Surfin (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 31 Reaffirmed Phorotech Surfin (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 29 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Notice of Withdrawal Prominent Jewel Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 560 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1894.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Quenby Transfers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Quenby Transfers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 29.6 Reaffirmed Quenby Transfers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Riches Jewel Arcade Llp CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Riches Jewel Arcade Llp Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Rishabh Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Roobha Creations LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Suspended Sajeesh k Lukose TL CRISIL B 6 Assigned Sajeesh k Lukose Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Assigned Loan Fac Sajeesh k Lukose CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Sansar Trust Sep 2016 II Series A PTCs Provisional 2909.6 Assigned CRISIL AAA Sansar Trust Sep 2016 II Second loss Fac Provisional 1886 Assigned CRISIL AAA SEZ Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 360 Assigned SEZ Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sheen Golden Jewels (india) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Shiva Transport Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B SNR Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended SNR Rice Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 21 Suspended SNR Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended Sri Sathya Exim CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sri Sudharsanam Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Sri Sudharsanam Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Sri Vara Rupa Happy Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 92 Suspended Sturdy Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 700 Reaffirmed Sturdy Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 262.1 Reaffirmed Sturdy Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1419 Reaffirmed Sturdy Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 1.3 Reaffirmed Sturdy Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 750.9 Reaffirmed Sturdy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 186 Reaffirmed Supreme Audiotronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Swarna Kamal Jewels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Travancore Gold India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Unik Bazar Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Unik Bazar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Unik Bazar Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 46 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Union Bank of India Lower Tier- II BondCRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Union Bank of India Tier- II Bond IssueCRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Union Bank of India Tier- II Bond IssueCRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Union Bank of India Tier- II Bond IssueCRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Union Bank of India Upper Tier-II Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 10400 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 73 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Credit Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Versatile Polytech Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 83.5 Reaffirmed Vimal Fire Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)