COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axis Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed
BLR Logistiks India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed
BP Sangle Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Brightway Contractors and Developers BG CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed
Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Corrosion Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Emerald Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Fitex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
International Cylinders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Jaipan Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of
Withdrawal
Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mercury Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Mercury Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Mercury Laboratories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd Standby Letter of CRISIL A3 4.8 Downgraded
Comfort from CRISIL A3
Mittapalli Agro Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Nitte Education Trust BG CRISIL A1 102 Reaffirmed
Nitte Education Trust LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Satya Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed
Suraj Impex India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 900 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL
A3+
Suraj Impex India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 2000 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A3+
U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL A1+ 25000 #
Vrep Construction and Consultants Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 32050 Assigned
Bonds
Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Issue (Under Basel
III)
Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
Issue (Under Basel
III)
Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed
Issue (Under Basel
III)
Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Bonds Issue
Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed
Bonds Issue
Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.7 Reaffirmed
Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 54 Reaffirmed
BLR Logistiks India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 615 Reaffirmed
BLR Logistiks India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BLR Logistiks India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
BP Sangle Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Brightway Contractors and Developers CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Brightway Contractors and Developers WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Celebrity Biopharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Reaffirmed
Celebrity Biopharma Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Cordon Constructors & Realtors Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Corrosion Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Emerald Industries CC CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Emerald Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Fitex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed
Fitex Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeability with CC facility
Fitex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Himalayiya Ayurvedic Yog Evam Prakartik LT Loan CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed
Chikitsa Sansthan
International Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
International Cylinders Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Jaipan Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Notice of
Withdrawal
Jaipan Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
Joshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Joshi Cotex TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Laxmi Balaji Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 66 Assigned
Laxmi Balaji Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned
M. P Singh Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
M. P Singh Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Mercury Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Mercury Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mercury Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 14.6 Reaffirmed
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd Standby Letter of CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded
Comfort from CRISIL
BBB
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Mittapalli Agro Exports CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Mittapalli Agro Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nitte Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed
Nitte Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 262 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Om Chicks India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Om Chicks India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 57 Assigned
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL D 90 Assigned
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL D 112 Assigned
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL D 140 Assigned
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL D 733 Assigned
Raj Vehicles Mohali CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Raj Vehicles Mohali Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Fac
Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed
Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed
RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S.L. Group and Associates TL CRISIL B 195 Assigned
Sachin Finecot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed
Sachin Finecot Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sachin Finecot Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 21.1 Reaffirmed
Salma Export Import Agency Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Salma Export Import Agency Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Salma Export Import Agency CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Satya Exports Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Credit
Satya Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Satya Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Credit
Satya Exports CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Shree Additives (Pharma and Foods) Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Additives (Pharma and Foods) Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 19.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Onkar Cotton Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 74 Reaffirmed
Swastik Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Tiara Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Tiara Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 239 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 #
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 #
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1750 #
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 #
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 #
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 #
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 #
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 #
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 #
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 #
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 #
Vrep Construction and Consultants Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Ltd
