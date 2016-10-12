Oct 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed BLR Logistiks India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed BP Sangle Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Brightway Contractors and Developers BG CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Chandra Cashew Imports and Exports Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Corrosion Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Emerald Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Fitex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed International Cylinders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Jaipan Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of Withdrawal Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Mercury Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd Standby Letter of CRISIL A3 4.8 Downgraded Comfort from CRISIL A3 Mittapalli Agro Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust BG CRISIL A1 102 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Satya Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed Suraj Impex India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 900 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A3+ Suraj Impex India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 2000 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL A1+ 25000 # Vrep Construction and Consultants Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 32050 Assigned Bonds Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Issue Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Bonds Issue Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.7 Reaffirmed Bhagwan Precision Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 54 Reaffirmed BLR Logistiks India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 615 Reaffirmed BLR Logistiks India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BLR Logistiks India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed BP Sangle Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Brightway Contractors and Developers CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Brightway Contractors and Developers WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Celebrity Biopharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Celebrity Biopharma Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Cordon Constructors & Realtors Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Corrosion Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Emerald Industries CC CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Emerald Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Fitex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Fitex Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed *Interchangeability with CC facility Fitex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himalayiya Ayurvedic Yog Evam Prakartik LT Loan CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Chikitsa Sansthan International Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- International Cylinders Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jaipan Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Notice of Withdrawal Jaipan Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Joshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Joshi Cotex TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Balaji Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 66 Assigned Laxmi Balaji Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned M. P Singh Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed M. P Singh Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mercury Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 14.6 Reaffirmed Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd Standby Letter of CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded Comfort from CRISIL BBB Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Mittapalli Agro Exports CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nitte Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 262 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Om Chicks India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Om Chicks India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 57 Assigned Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL D 90 Assigned Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL D 112 Assigned Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL D 140 Assigned Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL D 733 Assigned Raj Vehicles Mohali CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Raj Vehicles Mohali Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Fac Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed RD Brown Box Packaging Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.L. Group and Associates TL CRISIL B 195 Assigned Sachin Finecot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Sachin Finecot Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sachin Finecot Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 21.1 Reaffirmed Salma Export Import Agency Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Salma Export Import Agency Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Salma Export Import Agency CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Satya Exports Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Credit Satya Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Satya Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Credit Satya Exports CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shree Additives (Pharma and Foods) Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Additives (Pharma and Foods) Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 19.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Onkar Cotton Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 74 Reaffirmed Swastik Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Tiara Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Tiara Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A- U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 239 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1750 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 # UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 # Vrep Construction and Consultants Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 