Oct 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2016.
A. B. Kanisha Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned
Anant Commodities Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Anant Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A3+
Anucool Industrial Aids Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 5470 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of undertaking or acceptances for buyers
credit/packing credit
Apollo Tyres Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Axis Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed
Bhaskar Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
*Includes letter of credit-backed usance bill discounting to the extent of Rs 50 million, and
usance bill discounting to the extent of Rs 20 million, which is fully interchangeable with
letter of credit-backed usance bill discounting
Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 675 Reaffirmed
Forbes and Co. Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 155 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Forbes and Co. Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee
Forbes and Co. Ltd CP Programmes CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 164.9 Assigned
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded
Credit@ from CRISIL
A4+
@Includes sublimit of Rs. 70 million of pre shipment credit facility
Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Forward
Navbharat Nirman Company BG CRISIL A4 53 Reaffirmed
Navbharat Nirman Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PC Jeweller Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
Forward
PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 12744.4 Reaffirmed
Rajlaxmi Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 7.1 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 5.75 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
^The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments.
Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 142.2 Reaffirmed
* Non fund based Limits of Rs15 billion are interchangeable with Fund Based Limits
Vedanta Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 138500
CP Programme)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. B. Kanisha Timbers Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 17.9 Assigned
A. B. Kanisha Timbers CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
Anucool Industrial Aids Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Apollo Tyres Ltd CC** CRISIL AA+ 9490 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/foreign currency non-pepatriable(B)/buyers
credit/overdraft/foreign bill discounting/export bill receivabl
Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Apollo Tyres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1790 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Assigned
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1250 Withdrawal
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Withdrawal
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 380 Reaffirmed
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed
Limits
Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with line of credit; foreign currency non-resident (B) loan, export
packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency (EPC/PCFC), inlan
Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A+ 379.3 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2337.9 Reaffirmed
Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 1350 Reaffirmed
Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed
Credit
Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed
Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 32050 Assigned
Bonds
Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Issue (Under Basel
III)
Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
Issue (Under Basel
III)
Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed
issue (Under Basel
III)
Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Bonds Issue
Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed
Bonds Issue
Bhaskar Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
^Includes secured overdraft facility against book debts to the extent of Rs 160 million, which
is also fully interchangeable with foreign currency loan
Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Euroamer Garuda Resorts (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Forbes and Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable between packing credit and working capital loans
Forbes and Co. Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 606.2 Reaffirmed
Limits
Forbes and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 873.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Forbes and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 65.5 Reaffirmed
Forbes and Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Forbes Technosys Ltd NCD CRISIL AA-(SO) 500 Reaffirmed
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5.1 Assigned
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Hardayal Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Hari Om Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 4080 Reaffirmed
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2920 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Kameshwar Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Kameshwar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kameshwar Industries TL CRISIL B 12.2 Reaffirmed
Kogta Financial India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Kogta Financial India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Kogta Financial India Ltd Subordinated NCDs* CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Lord Krishna Rice Mills - Gangoh CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Lord Krishna Rice Mills - Gangoh Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 390 Reaffirmed
Credit
Nagpur Distillers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Nagpur Distillers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Navbharat Nirman Company CC CRISIL B 25.8 Reaffirmed
Patidar Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Patidar Boards Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
PC Jeweller Ltd CC CRISIL A 22863.5 Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 870 Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A 8.9 Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 378.2 Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 5 Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL A 910 Reaffirmed
Line of Credit
PC Jeweller Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 1090 Reaffirmed
Credit
Radhe Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Radhe Cotton TL CRISIL B+ 16.6 Reaffirmed
Rajlaxmi Construction CC CRISIL BB- 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Rajlaxmi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB
Rangoli Particle Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Rangoli Particle Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rangoli Particle Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Satya Trucking Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Fac
Satya Trucking Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 260 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Ganesh Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Shri Ganesh Agro Industries WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Shri Ganesh Agro Products TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Shri Ganesh Agro Products WC Fac CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL C 710 Reaffirmed
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 404.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd SEFASU Loan CRISIL C 185.5 Reaffirmed
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 700 Reaffirmed
SRM Transports India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
SRM Transports India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 167 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SRM Transports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 58 Reaffirmed
Surinder Kumar and Company CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
T.R.Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
T.R.Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
T.R.Chemicals Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 8.6 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
T.R.Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28.8 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
T.R.Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL D 19.1 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
T.R.Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 13.5 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds* CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed
^The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments.
Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 40.48 Reaffirmed
loan*
* Only cash credit facility, not interchangeable with working capital demand loan facility for
the following: Andhra Bank Rs 1.0 billion, IDBI Bank Rs 100 million, and Syndicate Bank Rs 100
million; For Standard Chartered Bank cash credit/working capital demand loan limit of Rs 1.5
billion, Rs 1.05 billion is interchangeable with term loan
Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac** CRISIL AA 70.263 Reaffirmed
** For South Indian Bank- Rs 0.25 billion of term loan is interchangeable with CC
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL AA 6.8 Reaffirmed
# Facility is fungible with long-term bank facility
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 76.208 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs^ CRISIL AA 20000 Assigned
^The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments.
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs^ CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed
^The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments.
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs^ CRISIL AA 50000 Reaffirmed
^The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments.
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed
Programme^
^The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments.
Uptime Infratel Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Uptime Infratel Services India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Uptime Infratel Services India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Uptime Infratel Services India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA- 33.09 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA- 37.12 Reaffirmed
**Fund based Limits are completely interchangeable with Non Fund based Limits
Vedanta Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2.55 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 10.48 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vedanta Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 145.25 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 12500
Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 15000
Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 111000
Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 21000
Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 320 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 43.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
