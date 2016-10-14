Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adgums Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 703 Reaffirmed B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Basil Commodities Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed under LOC Basil Commodities Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed under LOC Bhandari Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1840 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 8739 Reaffirmed Godrej Efacec Automation and Robotics Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd IAC International Automotive India Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A2 300 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A3+ Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 1550 Reaffirmed Credit Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 45 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 310 Reaffirmed Credit Interseas Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed under LOC Interseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 55 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 166.7 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2 1200 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Finance Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A2 75.3 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Niva Organics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 299 Reaffirmed under LOC Sai Om Petro Specialities Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sai Om Petro Specialities Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4120 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1080 Reaffirmed Sree Lakshmi Agencies LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Sri Cheran Synthetics India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Cheran Synthetics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Star Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Star Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Trident Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3500 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Uniply Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Uniply Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Emporium CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Aashka Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 331.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Adgums Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Credit Adgums Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adgums Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.1 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 27 Reaffirmed Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1800 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Bhandari Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Bhandari Steels Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Bhandari Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeability with CC Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 2450 Reaffirmed Clover Energy Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BBB 1664.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Dwarka Infraventures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Dwarka Infraventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Loan Fac Godrej Efacec Automation and Robotics FB Fac CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Goyal Sons Jewels Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Overdraft Fac Goyal Sons Jewels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Goyal Sons Zaveri Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Overdraft Fac Goyal Sons Zaveri Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Heera Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 175 Assigned Heera Rice Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Heera Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 12.8 Assigned Heera Rice Mills Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 2.2 Assigned Limits IAC International Automotive India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB IAC International Automotive India Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 119.2 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Purchase Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 192.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BBB 1095.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 208 Reaffirmed Discounting Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 157.2 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1027.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BBB+ 240.4 Reaffirmed WC K R Rubberite Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed K R Rubberite Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K R Rubberite Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 58.4 Reaffirmed Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 84.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.1 Reaffirmed Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BBB 310 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BBB 1294.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BBB 1548.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ N. Z. Seasonal Wear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 36 Assigned N. Z. Seasonal Wear Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 40 Assigned N. Z. Seasonal Wear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 74 Assigned Nandini Creation CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Nandini Creation LT Loan CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Nandini Creation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nimit Steels And Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nimit Steels And Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Niva Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BBB 882.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BBB 1650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A Rajeswari Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac Rajeswari Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramka Silk House Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2400 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 24 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB+ 3236 Reaffirmed *Rs.620 million corresponds to USD 10 million Sai Om Petro Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sony India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 9700 Reaffirmed Sree Lakshmi Agencies CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sri Cheran Synthetics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed Sri Cheran Synthetics India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed Star Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Star Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 4 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL BB Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 4 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL BB Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Sungov Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Surien Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TRG Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Trident Ltd CC CRISIL A 11300 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Trident Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 2006.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Trident Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 26109.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BBB 1240 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Uniply Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 330 Assigned Uniply Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 490 Assigned Uniply Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BBB 550 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ VKR Prakash Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned VKR Prakash Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.2 Assigned Loan Fac Wani Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Yelahanka - AP Border Tollways Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB 1988.3 Assigned Yelahanka - AP Border Tollways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.7 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)