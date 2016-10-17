Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bemco Hydraulics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed Bemco Hydraulics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Bemco Hydraulics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed Bemco Hydraulics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended Discounting* *2 way interchangeability between FBD and PC upto Rs.50 million Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended *2 way interchangeability between FBD and PC upto Rs.50 million Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Credit Hanuman Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 403.2 Reaffirmed Credit Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdBG CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdLOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed M/s J. K. Star Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Forward Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LOC^*** CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^*** Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LOC$* CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed $* Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee, Forward Limit Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Derivatives Fac$** CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed $** Derivative facility is in the form of forward limits with a notional value of Rs.10 Billion MTV Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended N A Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 736.2 Assigned Nagode International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Ply Com Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed R.K.Industries (Unit II) LOC CRISIL A3 2300 Suspended RMP Impex Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 0.1 Suspended RMP Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1000 Suspended Shree Ram Steel and Rolling Industries LOC CRISIL A3 1550 Suspended Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1750 Suspended Smriti Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Vandemataram Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Vantage Organic Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Vardhman Electro-Mech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Vardhman Electro-Mech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended VSM Weavess India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed VSM Weavess India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airvision Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Airvision Technologies Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 26 Suspended Airvision Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.4 Suspended Loan Fac Airvision Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 62.6 Suspended Astra Diamond Tools Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Astra Diamond Tools Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Suspended Astra Diamond Tools Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Baba Naga Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Baba Naga Rice and General Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 70 Assigned Bemco Hydraulics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bemco Hydraulics Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Bemco Hydraulics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bemco Hydraulics Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Burnpur Cement Ltd CC CRISIL D 137 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Burnpur Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 113 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Burnpur Cement Ltd TL CRISIL D 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- G. A. Industries CC CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Ganpati Enterprises - Muzaffarnagar CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Ganpati Enterprises - Muzaffarnagar CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 135 Suspended Gee Cee Hydro Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Suspended Loan Fac Gee Cee Hydro Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 239 Suspended Govind Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Govind Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Govind Agro Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Gujranwala Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Gujranwala Jewellers TL CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Himagiri Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Suspended Himagiri Hospitals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended Himagiri Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jayachandra Bearings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Jayachandra Bearings India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Jayachandra Bearings India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Credit Jayanthi Textile Products TL CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 860 Reaffirmed Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 741.5 Reaffirmed Credit Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL BBB 65.3 Reaffirmed Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Khushi Enterprises - Vapi Packing Credit CRISIL B 60 Suspended Khushi Enterprises - Vapi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdCC CRISIL A- 105 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 122.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LtdTL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed M/s J. K. Star Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Credit M/s J. K. Star Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani CC CRISIL BBB- 730 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 722 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani TL CRISIL BBB- 2348 Reaffirmed Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Maktel Control and Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Bill Purchase. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC** CRISIL AA 300 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- ** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Export Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Purchase, Foreign Bill Discounting. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA 400 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- *** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Bill Discounting. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC$ CRISIL AA 400 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- $ Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC& CRISIL AA 650 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- & Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Usance Letter of Credit. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Overdraft Fac^* CRISIL AA 450 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- ^* Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Overdraft Fac^** CRISIL AA 800 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- ^** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export Bill Discounting MPL Automobiles Agency Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 125 Reaffirmed Fac MPL Automobiles Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 75 Withdrawal Loan Fac MPL Automobiles Agency Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed Fac MTV Exports CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended MTV Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Suspended Loan Fac N A Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 128.5 Reaffirmed N A Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed Nagode International Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Partap Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 69 Suspended Partap Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 481.2 Suspended Ply Com Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed R.K.Industries (Unit II) CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Radish Technologies CC CRISIL BB 113 Suspended Radish Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Suspended Loan Fac Radish Technologies TL CRISIL BB 31 Suspended RMP Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Discounting RMP Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51.6 Suspended Loan Fac RMP Impex TL CRISIL B+ 18.3 Suspended S S M Foundation Trust For Educational Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 16 Suspended and Social Development S S M Foundation Trust For Educational Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.1 Suspended and Social Development Loan Fac S S M Foundation Trust For Educational TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended and Social Development Shetkari Mahila Sahakari Vastranirman TL CRISIL B+ 265.2 Suspended Soot Girni Maryadit Shree Ram Steel and Rolling Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Suspended Smriti Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Suspended Smriti Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13.7 Suspended Sona Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Sona Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 68.4 Suspended Sri Venkateswara Educational Trust TL CRISIL B- 105 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Suspended Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 487.5 Suspended U P Bone Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 51.8 Suspended Vardhman Electro-Mech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Vijayatej Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.1 Suspended Loan Fac Vijayatej Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62 Suspended Vishwajeet Meadows Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Loan Fac VOI Jeans Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed VOI Jeans Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned VSM Weavess India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed VSM Weavess India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 385.4 Reaffirmed VSM Weavess India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Credit VSM Weavess India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed VSM Weavess India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 385.4 Reaffirmed VSM Weavess India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.