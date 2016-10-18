Oct 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Suspended
ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Acme Forgings Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Purchase
Acme Forgings Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 54.5 Suspended
*One way interchangeable with export Bill Purchase
Anilkumar Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
Automat Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Automat Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 155 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 765 Reaffirmed
Combitic Global Caplet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Combitic Global Caplet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
Dinesh Soaps and Detergents LOC CRISIL D 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Eon Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Eon Electric Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Hitech Print Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
India Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Suspended
Jadwet Trading Company BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed
Kasim Coal and Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Keaa International Pvt Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Keaa International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Keaa International Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 13.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended
Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned
Modern Industries - Bhavnagar BG CRISIL A4 4.9 Reaffirmed
Modern Industries - Bhavnagar Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Nelson Global Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 160 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nelson Global Products India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned
Pawan Oil Industries LOC CRISIL A4 150 Notice of
Withdrawal
Rourkela Steel Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed
Rourkela Steel Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
S.M. Sun Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Sevcon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Sevcon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 410 Suspended
SPI Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Sree Santhosh Garments BG CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed
Sree Santhosh Garments Foreign CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Sree Santhosh Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Sterling Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Sterling Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 270 Reaffirmed
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 61 Assigned
The Kalgidhar Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed
The Kalgidhar Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 480 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Cylinders Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed
Tirupati LPG Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Ujin Pharmachem Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Vaishnav Engineering Works Foreign CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Vaishnav Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended
Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
Vinod Denim Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended
Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.6 Suspended
Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AA Agro Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned
AA Agro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 90 Assigned
ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Suspended
ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Acme Forgings CC CRISIL BB- 0.5 Suspended
Acme Forgings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Acme Forgings TL CRISIL BB- 11.4 Suspended
Alfa Moulding Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Anilkumar Construction Company CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed
Anilkumar Construction Company TL CRISIL B- 8.9 Reaffirmed
Apex Luminaires Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Apex Luminaires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Apex Luminaires Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6.7 Assigned
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 640 Reaffirmed
Credit
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Automat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Avinash Doda CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Babylon Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 121.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Babylon Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Suspended
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Calista Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 40 Suspended
Calista Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B- 250 Suspended
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Delhi Airport Parking Services Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 71.4 Reaffirmed
Limits
Delhi Airport Parking Services Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 1398.6 Reaffirmed
Devi Aquatech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned
Dinesh Soaps and Detergents Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Eon Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Eon Electric Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Estocorp India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Estocorp India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Greatship India Ltd WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AA 3750 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with fund-based facilities such as buyer's credit, short-term loan, and forward
contract facility, and with non-fund-based facilities such as bank guarantee and letter of
credit.
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed
H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended
H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended
HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 3500 Assigned
Hitech Print Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Hitech Print Systems Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed
Limits
Hitech Print Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B 27 Reaffirmed
India Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Indianocean Shipping Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 930 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Jadwet Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed
Jadwet Trading Company Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 42.2 Reaffirmed
Kasim Coal and Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 (Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Keaa International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Keaa International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 13.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Keaa International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 8.5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed
Krishna Containers CC CRISIL D 93 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Krishna Containers LOC CRISIL D 377 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh and CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended
Others
Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh and WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended
Others
Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 52.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.8 Suspended
M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Suspended
M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries TL CRISIL B 24.5 Suspended
Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 150 Assigned
Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 145 Assigned
Loan Fac
Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Assigned
Modern Industries - Bhavnagar CC CRISIL B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed
Modern Industries - Bhavnagar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Modern Industries - Bhavnagar TL CRISIL B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed
Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 96.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 301.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Mutneja Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Mutneja Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nelson Global Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned
Ninaniya Estates Ltd TL CRISIL B 325 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 147 Suspended
Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 332 Suspended
Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 642 Suspended
Pawan Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Notice of
Withdrawal
Punjab Fusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7 Suspended
Punjab Fusion Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 33.2 Suspended
Punjab Fusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rathore Freight Carriers CC CRISIL D 52.5 Suspended
Rathore Freight Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rathore Freight Carriers Rupee TL CRISIL D 36 Suspended
Remy Diamonds Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB 53.5 Reaffirmed
Property
Remy Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Remy Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rourkela Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Rourkela Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
S.M. Sun Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
S.M. Sun Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sai Ram Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 45 Suspended
Sai Ram Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sai Ram Agro Industries TL CRISIL B- 32 Suspended
Sangameshwar Coffee Estates Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Satyawati Subodh Foundation TL CRISIL C 125 Suspended
Sevcon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed
Shah Agri Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33.3 Assigned
Shah Agri Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Shah Agri Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A+ 327.5 Reaffirmed
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A+ 140 Reaffirmed
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 28.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sharadha Terry Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1444.2 Reaffirmed
Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Jeet Ram Smarak Institute of Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Engineering and Technology
Shyam Indofab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed
Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 930 Suspended
Credit^
^ Includes sublimit of Rs.240 million of Bill Discounting
Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 374 Suspended
Loan Fac
Singla Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
SPI Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
SPI Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Sree Narayan Builders CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed
Sree Narayan Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sree Santhosh Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Ganapathy Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Ganapathy Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed
Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed
Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
St. Mary's Orthodox Syrian Church TL CRISIL C 70 Suspended
Society
Sterling Tools Ltd CC CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed
Sterling Tools Ltd TL CRISIL A- 399 Reaffirmed
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 260 Reaffirmed
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Key Loan CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed
Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 254.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 3100 Assigned
^ Interchangeable with Packing Credit/Overdraft/Bill discounting /Letter of credit /Bank
Guarantee
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned
Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned
Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned
Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
The Kalgidhar Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 136.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Kalgidhar Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 118.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tirupati Cylinders Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Tirupati LPG Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed
Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Ujin Pharmachem CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
United Polyfab Unit-II Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended
United Polyfab Unit-II Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended
Vaishnav Engineering Works TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended
Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended
Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 283 Suspended
Vinod Denim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended
Vinod Denim Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 177.6 Suspended
Vinod Denim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Suspended
Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 82.3 Suspended
Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended
Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 212.5 Suspended
Wine Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
