Oct 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Suspended ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Loan Fac Acme Forgings Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Purchase Acme Forgings Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 54.5 Suspended *One way interchangeable with export Bill Purchase Anilkumar Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Automat Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Automat Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 155 Reaffirmed Discounting Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 765 Reaffirmed Combitic Global Caplet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Combitic Global Caplet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Dinesh Soaps and Detergents LOC CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Eon Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Eon Electric Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Hitech Print Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed India Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Jadwet Trading Company BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Kasim Coal and Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Keaa International Pvt Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Keaa International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Keaa International Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 13.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Modern Industries - Bhavnagar BG CRISIL A4 4.9 Reaffirmed Modern Industries - Bhavnagar Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Nelson Global Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 160 Assigned Loan Fac Nelson Global Products India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Pawan Oil Industries LOC CRISIL A4 150 Notice of Withdrawal Rourkela Steel Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Rourkela Steel Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed S.M. Sun Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sevcon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sevcon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Sharadha Terry Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 410 Suspended SPI Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sree Santhosh Garments BG CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Sree Santhosh Garments Foreign CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sree Santhosh Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Sterling Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Sterling Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 270 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 61 Assigned The Kalgidhar Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed The Kalgidhar Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 480 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cylinders Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Tirupati LPG Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ujin Pharmachem Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vaishnav Engineering Works Foreign CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Discounting Bill Purchase Vaishnav Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Vinod Denim Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.6 Suspended Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AA Agro Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned AA Agro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 90 Assigned ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Suspended ABC Railroad Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Suspended Loan Fac Acme Forgings CC CRISIL BB- 0.5 Suspended Acme Forgings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.6 Suspended Loan Fac Acme Forgings TL CRISIL BB- 11.4 Suspended Alfa Moulding Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Anilkumar Construction Company CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Anilkumar Construction Company TL CRISIL B- 8.9 Reaffirmed Apex Luminaires Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.3 Assigned Loan Fac Apex Luminaires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Apex Luminaires Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6.7 Assigned Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 640 Reaffirmed Credit Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Discounting Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Automat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Avinash Doda CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Babylon Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 121.2 Suspended Loan Fac Babylon Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Suspended Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Calista Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Calista Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B- 250 Suspended Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Delhi Airport Parking Services Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 71.4 Reaffirmed Limits Delhi Airport Parking Services Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 1398.6 Reaffirmed Devi Aquatech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Dinesh Soaps and Detergents Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Emco Pressmaster Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Eon Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Eon Electric Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Estocorp India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Credit Estocorp India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Greatship India Ltd WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AA 3750 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with fund-based facilities such as buyer's credit, short-term loan, and forward contract facility, and with non-fund-based facilities such as bank guarantee and letter of credit. Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 3500 Assigned Hitech Print Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Hitech Print Systems Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed Limits Hitech Print Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B 27 Reaffirmed India Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Indianocean Shipping Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 930 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jadwet Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed Jadwet Trading Company Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 42.2 Reaffirmed Kasim Coal and Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 (Downgraded from CRISIL B Keaa International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Keaa International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 13.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Keaa International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 8.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed Krishna Containers CC CRISIL D 93 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Krishna Containers LOC CRISIL D 377 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Kriti Printers And Publishers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh and CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Others Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh and WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended Others Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 52.7 Suspended Loan Fac Lightcity Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.8 Suspended M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Suspended M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Suspended Loan Fac M/s. Shree Rameshwar Cotex Industries TL CRISIL B 24.5 Suspended Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 145 Assigned Loan Fac Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Assigned Modern Industries - Bhavnagar CC CRISIL B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Modern Industries - Bhavnagar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modern Industries - Bhavnagar TL CRISIL B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44 Downgraded from CRISIL B Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 96.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 301.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mutneja Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Mutneja Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nelson Global Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Ninaniya Estates Ltd TL CRISIL B 325 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 147 Suspended Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 332 Suspended Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 642 Suspended Pawan Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Notice of Withdrawal Punjab Fusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7 Suspended Punjab Fusion Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 33.2 Suspended Punjab Fusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49.8 Suspended Loan Fac Rathore Freight Carriers CC CRISIL D 52.5 Suspended Rathore Freight Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.5 Suspended Loan Fac Rathore Freight Carriers Rupee TL CRISIL D 36 Suspended Remy Diamonds Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB 53.5 Reaffirmed Property Remy Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Credit Remy Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rourkela Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rourkela Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- S.M. Sun Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac S.M. Sun Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Ram Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 45 Suspended Sai Ram Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3 Suspended Loan Fac Sai Ram Agro Industries TL CRISIL B- 32 Suspended Sangameshwar Coffee Estates Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Satyawati Subodh Foundation TL CRISIL C 125 Suspended Sevcon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Shah Agri Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33.3 Assigned Shah Agri Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Shah Agri Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A+ 327.5 Reaffirmed Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A+ 140 Reaffirmed Sharadha Terry Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 28.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sharadha Terry Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1444.2 Reaffirmed Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Shree Samtainath Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Jeet Ram Smarak Institute of Rupee TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Engineering and Technology Shyam Indofab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 930 Suspended Credit^ ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.240 million of Bill Discounting Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 374 Suspended Loan Fac Singla Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended SPI Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- SPI Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Sree Narayan Builders CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Sree Narayan Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Santhosh Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Ganapathy Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sri Ganapathy Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac St. Mary's Orthodox Syrian Church TL CRISIL C 70 Suspended Society Sterling Tools Ltd CC CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed Sterling Tools Ltd TL CRISIL A- 399 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 260 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Key Loan CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Jaibharath Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 254.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Advanced Materials Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 3100 Assigned ^ Interchangeable with Packing Credit/Overdraft/Bill discounting /Letter of credit /Bank Guarantee Tata Advanced Materials Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Techno Sat Comm (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned The Kalgidhar Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 136.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Kalgidhar Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 118.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Cylinders Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Tirupati LPG Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Toshniwal Enterprises Controls Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Ujin Pharmachem CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Unit-II Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended United Polyfab Unit-II Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Vaishnav Engineering Works TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 283 Suspended Vinod Denim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended Vinod Denim Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 177.6 Suspended Vinod Denim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4 Suspended Loan Fac Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Suspended Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 82.3 Suspended Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Vinod Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 212.5 Suspended Wine Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.