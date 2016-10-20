Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Feeds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Arya Toll Infra Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Arya Toll Infra Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Baphana Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Curadev Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Curadev Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Devi Fisheries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Discounting Devi Fisheries Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Devi Fisheries Ltd Standby Foreign CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Bill Exchange Devi Fisheries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Esveeaar Distilleries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Flowtech Industries LLP BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Flowtech Industries LLP LOC^ CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit for foreign documentary bill purchase/foreign issuance bill purchase of Rs.70 million. Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Heritage Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 73.4 Reaffirmed Heritage Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 51.6 Reaffirmed Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- KNK Nexgen Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Kopran Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kopran Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Notice of Withdrawal Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Notice of Withdrawal Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates LOC CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Purchase Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed Forward M.M. Import and Export LOC CRISIL A4 70 Notice of Withdrawal Metrochem API Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Moolans International Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Narayan Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Narayan Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed NIF Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Assigned NIF Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 350 Assigned Loan Fac On Load Gears BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Paragon Knits Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Rattan Steel Supply Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Selmec Engineering Construction BG CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Super Seals India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Tata Industries Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned Tata Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Texcel International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Notice of Withdrawal Texcel International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A4+ 118 Withdrawal Loan Fac Thomson Press India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Tinka Stones Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Universal Associates BG CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 595 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with PC, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), bill purchase (BP), foreign bill purchase (FBP), bill discounting (BD), foreign bill discounting (FBD), post shipment demand loan (PSDL), letter of credit and bank guarantee. Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 185 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed @Sub limit of Rs.300 million overdraft; interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), letter of credit and bank guarantee. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Green Fertilizers and Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Aishwarya Feeds CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Feeds LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.3 Reaffirmed Arya Toll Infra Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Bharuch Jilla Kaival Kelavani Mandal TL CRISIL B- 87.4 Assigned Curadev Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 670 Assigned Limits Curadev Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 670 Assigned Limits Devi Fisheries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Esveeaar Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Flowtech Industries LLP CC* CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit for packing credit limit/packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.100 million Flowtech Industries LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 24.5 Reaffirmed Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Credit Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Heritage Foods Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Heritage Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 273.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Heritage Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 701.7 Reaffirmed Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65.6 Assigned Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 71.4 Assigned KNK Nexgen Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed KNK Nexgen Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Kopran Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 179.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Leayan Global Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable up to Rs.40 million between cash credit and export packaging credit Leayan Global Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable one way up to Rs.75 million from export packaging credit to cash credit Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable up to Rs.40 million between cash credit and export packaging credit Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit** **Interchangeable one way up to Rs.75 million from export packaging credit to cash credit Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.M. Import and Export CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Oxygen Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Limits Metrochem API Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed Metrochem API Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed Metrochem API Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mittapalli Agro Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Moolans International Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Purchase MPL Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 16 Reaffirmed MPL Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Fac MPL Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Withdrawal Loan Fac Narayan Industries CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B NIF Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 460 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB NIF Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB NIF Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Nirmala Offset Printers TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Nirmala Offset Printers CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Nirmala Offset Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Assigned Loan Fac On Load Gears Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 64 Reaffirmed On Load Gears Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paragon Knits Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Paragon Knits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paragon Knits Ltd TL CRISIL B 258.6 Reaffirmed Rattan Steel Supply Co. CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Selmec Engineering Construction CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Selmec Engineering Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Seven Sky Entertainment Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL B- 790 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1895 Assigned Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1650 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 812.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 837.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shri Kalka Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shri Kalka Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shri Kalka Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shri Saptashrungi Company CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 240 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Super Seals India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Super Seals India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 21.4 Reaffirmed Limits Super Seals India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Texcel International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 102 Reaffirmed The Vikaasa Trust Cash TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Thomson Press India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 780 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd TL Withdrawal 200 Reaffirmed Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tinka Stones Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tropica Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Tropica Seeds Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 185 Reaffirmed Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed Ujin Pharmachem CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Universal Associates CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- V. S. N. International CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Vijay Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 2.1 Reaffirmed Wahid Sandhar Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 527.9 Reaffirmed Zydus Hospira Oncology Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 5 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with PC, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), bill purchase (BP), foreign bill purchase (FBP), bill discounting (BD), foreign bill discounting (FBD), post shipment demand loan (PSDL), letter of credit and bank guarantee -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.