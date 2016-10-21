Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Discounting Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.3 Reaffirmed Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ankit Electro Grating BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ankit Electro Grating LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ankit Steels BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Bajaj Agro Industries BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Chem Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Daman Polythread Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Daman Polythread Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Dena Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Electronica Plastic Machines Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Electronica Plastic Machines Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Globe Textiles India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Gupta and Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Hardware Trading Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 135 Assigned Herald Publications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Herald Publications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Industrial Metal Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Industrial Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Ivcon BG CRISIL A4+ 15.5 Suspended Jain Hitex Creation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Jalna Siddhivinayak Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended K L Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 K. Ravindran BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kailas Cashew Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 340 Notice of Withdrawal Kerala Transport Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 57 Reaffirmed Discounting Lotus Branding Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Lotus Branding Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned M.R. HiTech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Mahavir Transmission Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Mahavir Transmission Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Mynor Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Narayan International Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Narayan International Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Narayan International Proposed Bill CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Discounting Fac Neon Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Neon Laboratories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Roopam Steel Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Santosh Construction & Vijay BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Construction (JV) SAR Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Shrishti Electromech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sona Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed SPM India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ SPM India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sun Paper Mill Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Swarna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed TGS Minmet Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Total Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed VHB Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 VHB Life Sciences Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 VHB Medisciences Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 VHB Medisciences Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Volvo Financial Services (India) Pvt CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd ( Zamindara Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 36 Suspended AKMG Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 94 Suspended Loan Fac Alard Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 160 Suspended Alard Charitable Trust WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 30 Suspended Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Amit Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Amit Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14.7 Reaffirmed Amit Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankit Electro Grating CC CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed Ankit Electro Grating Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankit Electro Grating TL CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Ankit Steels CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Ankit Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankit Steels TL CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Bajaj Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25.1 Reaffirmed Bapasitaram Ceramic CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bapasitaram Ceramic TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Chem Corporation CC CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Chem Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Daman Polythread Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Daman Polythread Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 13 Reaffirmed Daman Polythread Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 103.6 Assigned Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dayal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Dayal Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A- 4000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) (Reduced from Rs.10.0 Billion) Dena Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Dena Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Dena Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA- 14560 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Derby Plantations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 52 Upgraded from CRISIL D Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Electronica Plastic Machines Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Eximpipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 106 Upgraded from CRISIL B Eximpipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 29 Upgraded from CRISIL B Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.4 Suspended Loan Fac Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 247.5 Suspended Globe Textiles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Globe Textiles India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Globe Textiles India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Assigned Gupta and Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Gupta and Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Loan Fac Hardware Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Herald Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Herald Publications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B HSBC Capital HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series III (Plan I) HSBC Capital HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series III (Plan II) HSBC Capital HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series III (Plan III) HSBC Capital HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series III (Plan IV) HSBC Mutual Fund HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series III (Plan I) HSBC Mutual Fund HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series III (Plan II) HSBC Mutual Fund HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series III (Plan III) HSBC Mutual Fund HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series III (Plan IV) Hybro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Hybro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.5 Suspended Loan Fac Hybro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.5 Suspended Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Industrial Metal Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Irulappa Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Irulappa Mills India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Ishwarlal Harjivandas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Suspended Ivcon CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Ivcon Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jalalabad Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Jalna Siddhivinayak Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended Jalna Siddhivinayak Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.3 Suspended Loan Fac Jaynil Enterprises TL CRISIL B 122.5 Suspended Jindal House CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed K L Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 83 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- K L Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 187 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- K. Ravindran CC CRISIL BB- 230 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kailas Cashew Exports CC CRISIL BB- 10 Notice of Withdrawal Kalpaka Transport Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Kandla Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Kerala Transport Company CC CRISIL B+ 390 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kufri Fun Campus Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned Laqshya Hyderabad Airport Media Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Larsen and Toubro Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 850 Reaffirmed Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Lokesh Industrial Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Lokesh Infraproject Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 50 Suspended * Rs.10 Million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Lotus Branding Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac M. P. Ceramics CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed M. P. Ceramics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. P. Ceramics Rupee TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed M.R. HiTech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended M.R. HiTech Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.5 Suspended M.R. HiTech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Suspended Loan Fac Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA 1049.7 Withdrawn Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA 61.9 Withdrawn Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA 170 Withdrawn Magma Fincorp Ltd Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB 65.8 Withdrawn Mahavir Transmission Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Manipur Tea Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 48 Upgraded from CRISIL D Manipur Tea Co. Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 15.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Manku Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Manku Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL C 26.3 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL D Mantri Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 31.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mynor Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 16 Suspended Neon Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 950 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Neon Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 71.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Neon Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 293.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pipe Distributors CC CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Preet JNC CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Preet JNC Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34 Suspended Loan Fac Preet JNC TL CRISIL B+ 54.5 Suspended Prime Cargo Movers CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Prime Cargo Movers & Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 114 Reaffirmed Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roopam Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120.1 Suspended Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ruttonpore Plantations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 8.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Suspended Loan Fac Sakar Glazed Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 206 Suspended Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Samartha Leisures and Restaurants Pvt CC CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Samartha Leisures and Restaurants Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Samartha Leisures and Restaurants Pvt TL CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Ltd Sangamner Municipal Council Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sangamner Municipal Council TL CRISIL BB 53.5 Suspended Santosh Construction & Vijay CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Construction (JV) SAR Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Suspended SGS Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Shree Durga Khandsari Sugar Mills CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Suspended Shree Durga Khandsari Sugar Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Durga Khandsari Sugar Mills TL CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Shrishti Electromech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Shrishti Electromech Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 51.5 Reaffirmed Shrishti Electromech Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 108.5 Reaffirmed Limits Solenis Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sona Builders CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB SPM India Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- SPM India Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain Educational Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 63.5 Assigned and Cultural Trust Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain Educational TL CRISIL BBB- 4236.5 Assigned and Cultural Trust Sun Paper Mill Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sun Paper Mill Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 179 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sun Paper Mill Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 106.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Super Hobs and Broaches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Super Hobs and Broaches Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned Surana Green Energy Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 25 Suspended Surana Green Energy Ltd TL CRISIL D 300 Suspended Swarna Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed Swarna Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL C 55 Reaffirmed Fac TGS Minmet Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 97 Suspended Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8 Suspended Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 135 Suspended Credit Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85.3 Suspended Tiruppur Surya Hitech Apparel Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 220.4 Suspended Total Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Assigned Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Credit U G Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended U G Constructions Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended V S T and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 195 Suspended V S T and Sons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended Venus Distributors CC CRISIL BB- 67 Assigned Venus Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Loan Fac VHB Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Upgraded from CRISIL B VHB Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 525 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B VHB Medisciences Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 138.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B VHB Medisciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 348.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B VHB Medisciences Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 213.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B VHB Medisciences Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 161.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B VHB Medisciences Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 337.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Videsh Coal Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Credit Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 276.6 Reaffirmed Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 41.4 Reaffirmed Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Credit Zamindara Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Zamindara Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 