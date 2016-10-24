Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Ltd Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Ltd Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Asha Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 2750 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 85000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.65.0 Billion) Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd CP Programme^ CRISIL A1+(SO) 22500 Reaffirmed ^ Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 3900 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 4500 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 30850 (Notice of Withdrawal) Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 290 Reaffirmed Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 400 Assigned Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 351.5 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3+ Capricorn Food Products India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Cauvery Timber and Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Deep Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed under LOC Dilipkumar V. Lakhi Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* (Enhanced from Rs.1000.0 Million)* As per the bank sanction terms, the proposed short-term bank loan facility can be either used in Dilipkumar V. Lakhi or in Vishindas Holaram or in both Inderjit Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 860 Reaffirmed Jyoti Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 430 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC&& @ CRISIL A2+ 850 Reaffirmed && Includes LC (inland/foreign), buyer's credit, bank guarantee @ Includes sublimits of Rs 850 million for buyer's credit, Rs 10 million for bank guarantee Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC&&^ CRISIL A2+ 375 Reaffirmed && Includes LC (inland/foreign), buyer's credit, bank guarantee ^ Includes sublimits of Rs 375 million for buyer's credit/letter of undertaking for buyer's credit, Rs 100 million for bank guarantee Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC&&^^ CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed && Includes LC (inland/foreign), buyer's credit, bank guarantee ^^ Includes sublimit of Rs 150 million for buyer's credit Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC&&@@ CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed && Includes LC (inland/foreign), buyer's credit, bank guarantee @@ Includes sublimits of Rs 150 million for usance LC, Rs 100 Million letter for undertaking for buyer's credit Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A2+ 1085 Reaffirmed Credit Limit M K Shipping and Allied Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 850 Suspended Ltd Madhav Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1820 Suspended Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 40 Suspended Loan Fac Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Credit OmDayal Educational & Research Society BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Prestigious Scors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1090 Suspended Rahul Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 303 Reaffirmed Discounting Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Select Leather Craft Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Negotiation Select Leather Craft Foreign CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Discounting Bill Purchase Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Shinghal Agri Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Shivhare Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Suspended Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 1.2 Suspended SND Inc Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac SND Inc Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 28 Assigned Sri Datta Sai Cement Concrete Products BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sri Datta Sai Cement Concrete Products Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 360 Suspended Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed *Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 142200 Reaffirmed * Non-fund-based limits of Rs 15 billion are interchangeable with fund-based limits Vedanta Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 130000 Reaffirmed CP Programme) (Reduced from Rs.138.5 Billion) Vishindas Holaram Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * As per the bank sanction terms, the short-term bank loan facility can be either used in Dilipkumar V. Lakhi or in Vishindas Holaram or in both VNR Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Ltd Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt TL CRISIL BB 12 Suspended Ltd Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 195 Suspended Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Suspended Loan Fac Annakoot Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 500 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.5 Suspended Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 65 Suspended Arihanth Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 700 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB Asha Construction CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ashok Matches and Timber Industries Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB 282.8 Suspended Ltd Ashok Matches and Timber Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 399.7 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Ashutosh Foods CC CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 29500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 135580.4Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 42169.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 98500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.2 Assigned Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.3 Assigned Loan Fac Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd CC CRISIL A 4000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 300 Withdrawal Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd NCDs Issues CRISIL A 15000 Withdrawal Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd NCDs Issues CRISIL A 15000 Reaffirmed Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 910 Reaffirmed Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 428.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 371.8 Reaffirmed Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Capricorn Food Products India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 293.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Cauvery Timber and Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ceebuild Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 90 Suspended Ceebuild Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Suspended Chandra Engineers CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 44.5 Assigned Chandra Engineers Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 75.5 Assigned D D Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Assigned D F M Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 115 Reaffirmed D F M Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 0.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D F M Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 383 Reaffirmed Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 11 Suspended Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Suspended Loan Fac Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 65.8 Suspended Deep Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Foot On Shoes TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Foot On Shoes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Foot On Shoes Export Packing CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Credit Foot On Shoes Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Foot On Shoes Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Inderjit Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Jyoti Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kalaskar Infrastructures Lease Rental CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Discounting Loan Kamakhya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 126.3 Suspended Loan Fac Kamakhya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 73.7 Suspended Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Loan Fac Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Loan Fac Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan@@ CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed @@Interchangeable with Rs 250 million of bank overdraft facility, Rs 250 million of export bill discounting, Rs 250 million of export invoice financing, and Rs 250 million of pre-shipment financing under export orders Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL AA- 250 Assigned #Interchangeable with Rs 250 million of bank overdraft facility, Rs 50 million of import letter of credit, Rs 50 million of bonds and guarantees, Rs 50 million of import invoice financing, Rs 250 million of export bill discounting, Rs 250 million of pre-shipment financing under export letter of credit, Rs 250 million of export invoice financing, Rs 50 million of import letter of credit, and Rs 250 million of pre-shipment financing under export orders Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AA- 150 Assigned @Interchangeable with Rs 150 million of working capital demand loan, Rs 75 million cash credit facility, Rs 20 million pre-shipment export packing credit in foreign currency, Rs 20 million post-shipment credit in foreign currency Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AA- 200 Assigned ^Interchangeable with Rs 200 million of working capital demand loan, Rs 200 million cash credit facility, Rs 200 million export packing credit, Rs 200 million foreign bills purchased, Rs 200 million bill/invoice discounting, Rs 100 million letter of credit usance/sight, Rs 100 million letter of undertaking for buyer's credit Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC&* CRISIL A- 440 Reaffirmed &Includes overdraft, WCDL-INR/FCY, buyer's credit, export bill negotiation * Includes sublimits of Rs 440 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs 440 million for buyer's credit, Rs 35 million for export bill negotiation, and Rs 440 million for letter of credit (LC) Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC&** CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed &Includes overdraft, WCDL-INR/FCY, buyer's credit, export bill negotiation ** Includes sublimits of Rs 250 million of working capital demand loan, Rs 100 million for pre-shipment export credit, Rs 100 million for post shipment credit/foreign bills purchased/discounted (foreign bill purchased/ foreign bill discounting) Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC& CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed &Includes overdraft, WCDL-INR/FCY, buyer's credit, export bill negotiation Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed # Includes sublimits of Rs 70 million for buyer's credit, Rs 70 million for LC. Krishna Vasudeva Foods And Derivatives Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 24.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krishna Vasudeva Foods And Derivatives CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krishna Vasudeva Foods And Derivatives LT Loan CRISIL B 15.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Lata Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Lata Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned M K Shipping and Allied Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Ltd Madhav Engineers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended * Includes letter of credit of Rs.20 million as a sublimit Madhav Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Suspended Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended Financing Scheme(e-DFS) OmDayal Educational & Research Society Rupee TL CRISIL BB 146 Suspended Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 295 Reaffirmed Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended Loan Fac Prestigious Scors Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Suspended Rahul Agencies Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Rakesh Textiles CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Rakesh Textiles LT Loan CRISIL B 18 Assigned Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 337 Reaffirmed Discounting Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 44.8 Suspended Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 54.6 Suspended Loan Fac Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 68.6 Suspended Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 6 Suspended Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 159.9 Suspended Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.8 Suspended Loan Fac Select Leather Craft CC CRISIL BB 9.5 Suspended Select Leather Craft LT Loan CRISIL BB 8.5 Suspended Select Leather Craft Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Loan Fac Sethumeena Roadways LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Suspended Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Suspended Credit Shinghal Agri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 38 Suspended Shinghal Agri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 83.5 Suspended Shivhare Associates CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Shivhare Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Santoshi Rice and Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shree Santoshi Rice and Pulse Mill TL CRISIL B+ 10.3 Assigned Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries BG CRISIL D 35 Suspended Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries CC CRISIL D 41 Suspended Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 20.4 Suspended Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.7 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries WC TL CRISIL D 147.9 Suspended Shweta Infrastructure and Housing India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 102.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shweta Infrastructure and Housing India Loan Against CRISIL BB 656.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Property Shweta Infrastructure and Housing India LT Loan CRISIL BB 541.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 53.5 Suspended Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50.9 Suspended Loan Fac Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B- 35.9 Suspended Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LtdWC Loan CRISIL B- 8.5 Suspended SND Inc TL CRISIL BB 3 Assigned SND Inc Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 14 Assigned Discounting Soongachi Tea Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120.4 Suspended Soongachi Tea Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3.8 Suspended Sri Datta Sai Cement Concrete Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Datta Sai Cement Concrete Products Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Fac Sunayana Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Sunayana Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34 Suspended Surendra and Co CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Surendra and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 160 Suspended Loan Fac Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA-(SO) 15580 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA-(SO) 3900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA-(SO) 1700 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA-(SO) 2220 Withdrawal Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 32500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed The Be Be Rubber Estates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.8 Assigned Loan Fac The Be Be Rubber Estates Ltd CC CRISIL B- 48.5 Assigned The Be Be Rubber Estates Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13.7 Assigned Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.3 Assigned Loan Fac Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed *Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 25748.9 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10241.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1750 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA- 33090 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA- 37120 Reaffirmed **Fund based limits are completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limits Vedanta Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2550 Withdrawal Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 10480 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vedanta Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 125250 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 20000 Withdrawal Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 12500 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 56000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 21000 Reaffirmed VNR Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Fac VNR Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Zen Exim Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Zen Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Zen Exim Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)