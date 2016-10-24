Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended
Ltd
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Ltd
Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended
Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Asha Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 2750 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 85000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.65.0 Billion)
Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned
Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd CP Programme^ CRISIL A1+(SO) 22500 Reaffirmed
^ Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd
Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 3900 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 4500 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 30850 (Notice of
Withdrawal)
Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 290 Reaffirmed
Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 400 Assigned
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 351.5 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A3+
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 600 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Cauvery Timber and Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Deep Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Dilipkumar V. Lakhi Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
(Enhanced from Rs.1000.0 Million)* As per the bank sanction terms, the proposed short-term bank
loan facility can be either used in Dilipkumar V. Lakhi or in Vishindas Holaram or in both
Inderjit Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 860 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 430 Reaffirmed
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC&& @ CRISIL A2+ 850 Reaffirmed
&& Includes LC (inland/foreign), buyer's credit, bank guarantee
@ Includes sublimits of Rs 850 million for buyer's credit, Rs 10 million for bank guarantee
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC&&^ CRISIL A2+ 375 Reaffirmed
&& Includes LC (inland/foreign), buyer's credit, bank guarantee
^ Includes sublimits of Rs 375 million for buyer's credit/letter of undertaking for buyer's
credit, Rs 100 million for bank guarantee
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC&&^^ CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed
&& Includes LC (inland/foreign), buyer's credit, bank guarantee
^^ Includes sublimit of Rs 150 million for buyer's credit
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC&&@@ CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
&& Includes LC (inland/foreign), buyer's credit, bank guarantee
@@ Includes sublimits of Rs 150 million for usance LC, Rs 100 Million letter for undertaking for
buyer's credit
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A2+ 1085 Reaffirmed
Credit Limit
M K Shipping and Allied Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 850 Suspended
Ltd
Madhav Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended
Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1820 Suspended
Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Suspended
Credit
OmDayal Educational & Research Society BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended
Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Prestigious Scors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1090 Suspended
Rahul Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 303 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Select Leather Craft Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Negotiation
Select Leather Craft Foreign CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Shinghal Agri Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Shivhare Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Suspended
Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 1.2 Suspended
SND Inc Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Loan Fac
SND Inc Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 28 Assigned
Sri Datta Sai Cement Concrete Products BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sri Datta Sai Cement Concrete Products Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 360 Suspended
Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
*Consortium led by State Bank of India.
UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
*Consortium led by State Bank of India.
UltraTech Cement Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 142200 Reaffirmed
* Non-fund-based limits of Rs 15 billion are interchangeable with fund-based limits
Vedanta Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 130000 Reaffirmed
CP Programme)
(Reduced from Rs.138.5 Billion)
Vishindas Holaram Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
* As per the bank sanction terms, the short-term bank loan facility can be either used in
Dilipkumar V. Lakhi or in Vishindas Holaram or in both
VNR Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Ltd
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Accurate Gauging and Instruments Pvt TL CRISIL BB 12 Suspended
Ltd
Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 195 Suspended
Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Annakoot Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 500 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.5 Suspended
Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 65 Suspended
Arihanth Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB
Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 700 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB
Asha Construction CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Ashok Matches and Timber Industries Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB 282.8 Suspended
Ltd
Ashok Matches and Timber Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 399.7 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Ashutosh Foods CC CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 29500 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 135580.4Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 42169.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 98500 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed
Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.2 Assigned
Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned
Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd CC CRISIL A 4000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 300 Withdrawal
Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd NCDs Issues CRISIL A 15000 Withdrawal
Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd NCDs Issues CRISIL A 15000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 910 Reaffirmed
Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 428.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 371.8 Reaffirmed
Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2600 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 293.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Cauvery Timber and Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Ceebuild Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Ceebuild Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Suspended
Chandra Engineers CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 44.5 Assigned
Chandra Engineers Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 75.5 Assigned
D D Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Assigned
D F M Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 115 Reaffirmed
D F M Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 0.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
D F M Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 383 Reaffirmed
Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 11 Suspended
Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 65.8 Suspended
Deep Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Foot On Shoes TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Foot On Shoes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Foot On Shoes Export Packing CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Credit
Foot On Shoes Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Foot On Shoes Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned
Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Inderjit Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Kalaskar Infrastructures Lease Rental CRISIL BB 140 Assigned
Discounting Loan
Kamakhya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 126.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kamakhya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 73.7 Suspended
Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan@@ CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed
@@Interchangeable with Rs 250 million of bank overdraft facility, Rs 250 million of export bill
discounting, Rs 250 million of export invoice financing, and Rs 250 million of pre-shipment
financing under export orders
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL AA- 250 Assigned
#Interchangeable with Rs 250 million of bank overdraft facility, Rs 50 million of import letter
of credit, Rs 50 million of bonds and guarantees, Rs 50 million of import invoice financing, Rs
250 million of export bill discounting, Rs 250 million of pre-shipment financing under export
letter of credit, Rs 250 million of export invoice financing, Rs 50 million of import letter of
credit, and Rs 250 million of pre-shipment financing under export orders
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AA- 150 Assigned
@Interchangeable with Rs 150 million of working capital demand loan, Rs 75 million cash credit
facility, Rs 20 million pre-shipment export packing credit in foreign currency, Rs 20 million
post-shipment credit in foreign currency
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AA- 200 Assigned
^Interchangeable with Rs 200 million of working capital demand loan, Rs 200 million cash credit
facility, Rs 200 million export packing credit, Rs 200 million foreign bills purchased, Rs 200
million bill/invoice discounting, Rs 100 million letter of credit usance/sight, Rs 100 million
letter of undertaking for buyer's credit
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC&* CRISIL A- 440 Reaffirmed
&Includes overdraft, WCDL-INR/FCY, buyer's credit, export bill negotiation * Includes sublimits
of Rs 440 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs 440 million for buyer's credit, Rs
35 million for export bill negotiation, and Rs 440 million for letter of credit (LC)
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC&** CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
&Includes overdraft, WCDL-INR/FCY, buyer's credit, export bill negotiation ** Includes sublimits
of Rs 250 million of working capital demand loan, Rs 100 million for pre-shipment export credit,
Rs 100 million for post shipment credit/foreign bills purchased/discounted (foreign bill
purchased/ foreign bill discounting)
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC& CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed
&Includes overdraft, WCDL-INR/FCY, buyer's credit, export bill negotiation
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
# Includes sublimits of Rs 70 million for buyer's credit, Rs 70 million for LC.
Krishna Vasudeva Foods And Derivatives Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 24.6 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Krishna Vasudeva Foods And Derivatives CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Krishna Vasudeva Foods And Derivatives LT Loan CRISIL B 15.4 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Lata Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Lata Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
M K Shipping and Allied Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended
Ltd
Madhav Engineers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended
* Includes letter of credit of Rs.20 million as a sublimit
Madhav Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Suspended
Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended
Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
OmDayal Educational & Research Society Rupee TL CRISIL BB 146 Suspended
Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 295 Reaffirmed
Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended
Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Prestigious Scors Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL B+
Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Suspended
Rahul Agencies Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
Rakesh Textiles CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Rakesh Textiles LT Loan CRISIL B 18 Assigned
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 337 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 44.8 Suspended
Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 54.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 68.6 Suspended
Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 6 Suspended
Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended
Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 159.9 Suspended
Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Select Leather Craft CC CRISIL BB 9.5 Suspended
Select Leather Craft LT Loan CRISIL BB 8.5 Suspended
Select Leather Craft Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sethumeena Roadways LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Suspended
Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended
Shah Bhogilal Jethalal and Bros Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Suspended
Credit
Shinghal Agri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 38 Suspended
Shinghal Agri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 83.5 Suspended
Shivhare Associates CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Shivhare Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shree Santoshi Rice and Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Shree Santoshi Rice and Pulse Mill TL CRISIL B+ 10.3 Assigned
Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries BG CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries CC CRISIL D 41 Suspended
Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 20.4 Suspended
Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries WC TL CRISIL D 147.9 Suspended
Shweta Infrastructure and Housing India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 102.6 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Shweta Infrastructure and Housing India Loan Against CRISIL BB 656.2 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Property
Shweta Infrastructure and Housing India LT Loan CRISIL BB 541.2 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 53.5 Suspended
Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B- 35.9 Suspended
Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt LtdWC Loan CRISIL B- 8.5 Suspended
SND Inc TL CRISIL BB 3 Assigned
SND Inc Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 14 Assigned
Discounting
Soongachi Tea Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120.4 Suspended
Soongachi Tea Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3.8 Suspended
Sri Datta Sai Cement Concrete Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Datta Sai Cement Concrete Products Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
Fac
Sunayana Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Sunayana Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34 Suspended
Surendra and Co CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended
Surendra and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 160 Suspended
Loan Fac
Swastik Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA-(SO) 15580 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA-(SO) 3900 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA-(SO) 1700 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA-(SO) 2220 Withdrawal
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 32500 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
The Be Be Rubber Estates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
The Be Be Rubber Estates Ltd CC CRISIL B- 48.5 Assigned
The Be Be Rubber Estates Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13.7 Assigned
Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Tritorc Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
*Consortium led by State Bank of India.
UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 25748.9 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10241.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1750 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA- 33090 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA- 37120 Reaffirmed
**Fund based limits are completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limits
Vedanta Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2550 Withdrawal
Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 10480 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vedanta Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 125250 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 20000 Withdrawal
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 12500 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 56000 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 21000 Reaffirmed
VNR Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Fac
VNR Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Zen Exim Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Zen Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Zen Exim Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)