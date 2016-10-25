Oct 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Agrawal Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Loan Fac Agrawal Infrabuild Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 510 Assigned Ambani Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Anjani Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 215 Reaffirmed Apex Heart Care Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed ASL Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Bhavani Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bhavani Saw Mill LOC CRISIL D 192.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9.5 Notice of Withdrawal Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 1.4 Notice of Withdrawal Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 34 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 4 Notice of Discounting Withdrawal Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 0.7 Notice of Withdrawal Damodar Timber Depot Bill Discounting CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Damodar Timber Depot LOC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Descon Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Suspended Dev and Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Expo Freight Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Packing Credit GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Haryana Oils and Soya Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 950 Reaffirmed Indochem and Polymers BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Indochem and Polymers LOC CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kripton Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed LSR Foods Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Manaf P.B. BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Met-Rolla Iron and Strips Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 185 Suspended Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Narayani Hotels and Resorts Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 19 Suspended Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2300 Reaffirmed North Star Apartments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Suspended Pahal Engineers BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Suspended Pushpak Marktrade India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Sanjay Kumar & Co. Exim Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Shah Sponge and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Sir Biotech India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 950 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A1+ 1360 Reaffirmed Limit^ ^100% interchangeability between letter of credit Synthite Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit## CRISIL A1+ 1358 Reaffirmed ##100% interchangeability between packing credit in foreign currency, foreign documentary bill purchase, and foreign usance discount bill purchase. Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit@@ CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed @@100% interchangeability between packing credit in foreign currency, import letter of credit, standby letter of credit, short-term loan, and overdraft export invoice financing. Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed @Rs 500.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency and foreign documentary bill purchase Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Thampuran Cashews Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A4+ Tirupati Lifesciences LOC CRISIL A3 5.2 Reaffirmed Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 115 Suspended Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Upper India Tanners Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Fab Overseas TL CRISIL B 80 Suspended ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 270 Assigned *Interchangeable with LC to the extent of Rs 230 million ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 227.5 Reaffirmed Aeron Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Agrawal Infrabuild Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Agrawal Infrabuild Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Assigned Ambani Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Ambani Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Ambani Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Anjani Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1000 Reaffirmed Anjani Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 59.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anjani Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB 315.7 Reaffirmed Apex Heart Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 13.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 41.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 26.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B ASL Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 29.8 Suspended ASL Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.2 Suspended Loan Fac Attinkara Electronics CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Attinkara Electronics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Suspended Loan Fac Axleo Industries CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B Axleo Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Axleo Industries TL CRISIL D 29 Downgraded from CRISIL B Axleo Industries WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 43.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Balaji Overseas - Kurukshetra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Balaji Overseas - Kurukshetra CC CRISIL BB- 58.5 Assigned Balaji Overseas - Kurukshetra Export Packing CRISIL BB- 240 Assigned Credit* * Interchangeable with pre-shipment credit and post shipment credit Beffy Cashew Company Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Beffy Cashew Company WC Fac CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Beffy Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Beffy Cashew Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Bhavani Enterprises LOC CRISIL D 192.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhavani Saw Mill Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Biax Electric and Controls Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Credit Buds Tea Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 87.5 Assigned Buds Tea Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Assigned Buds Tea Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Assigned Cherish Agro Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Cherish Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Cherish Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CMRGS Infrastructure Projects Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 5 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Damodar Timber Depot Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Descon Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Descon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 87.5 Suspended Loan Fac Dev Agro Food Products CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Dev Agro Food Products TL CRISIL B 8.8 Suspended Dev and Associates CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Dev and Associates Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Dev Raj Institute of Management and TL CRISIL D 97.5 Downgraded Technology Society from CRISIL B- Divine Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3730 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 2595 Withdrawal Loan Fac@ Equitas Micro Finance Ltd TL@ Withdrawal 20405 Withdrawal @ Transferred to Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd from Equitas Micro Finance Ltd upon amalgamation of the latter with the former.The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, withdrawn and the same instruments are rated in the transferee company Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2595 Assigned Loan @ @ Transferred to Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd from Equitas Micro Finance Ltd upon amalgamation of the latter with the former.The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, withdrawn and the same instruments are rated in the transferee company Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd TL @ CRISIL A 20405 Assigned @ Transferred to Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd from Equitas Micro Finance Ltd upon amalgamation of the latter with the former.The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, withdrawn and the same instruments are rated in the transferee company Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 730 Assigned Loan # #Transferred to Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd from Equitas Housing Finance Ltd upon amalgamation of the latter with the former.The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, withdrawn and the same instruments are rated in the transferee company. Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd TL # CRISIL A 1770 Assigned #Transferred to Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd from Equitas Housing Finance Ltd upon amalgamation of the latter with the former.The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, withdrawn and the same instruments are rated in the transferee company. ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 188.8 Reaffirmed ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 113.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 17.8 Reaffirmed Expo Freight Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 66.7 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 444.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Greccy Knit CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Greccy Knit TL CRISIL B- 54.3 Reaffirmed Harshgeet Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Haryana Oils and Soya Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Ideal Wovenplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Ideal Wovenplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66 Reaffirmed Indochem and Polymers CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 18.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.B. Syntex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 253.9 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Bharat Dyeing and Printing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 73.7 Reaffirmed Jay Iron and Steels Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Jay Iron and Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Jay Iron and Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Jay Iron and Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 98 Suspended Jay Iron and Steels Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Suspended Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 134 Suspended Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 174.9 Suspended Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 26.8 Suspended Kashi Pandhari Cottex CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Kashi Pandhari Cottex Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kashi Pandhari Cottex TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Kripton Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Kripton Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Krishna Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Krishna Industrial Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL D 110 Suspended Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 175 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laljee Godhoo and Co. CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Laxmi Industries - Bengalore CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Laxmi Industries - Bengalore LT Loan CRISIL BB 12.1 Reaffirmed Laxmi Industries - Bengalore Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 17.9 Reaffirmed LSR Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani CC CRISIL BBB- 730 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 878 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani TL CRISIL BBB- 2192 Reaffirmed Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 88.3 Reaffirmed Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.7 Reaffirmed Manaf P.B. CC CRISIL B 59 Reaffirmed Manaf P.B. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Met-Rolla Iron and Strips Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Mishka Fibbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended Mishka Fibbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18.5 Suspended Loan Fac Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Credit Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.5 Suspended N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 42 Assigned N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Assigned Loan Fac N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned N.P. Agro India Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Assigned Nagarwala Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Nagarwala Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Loan Fac Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Narayani Hotels and Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 124.1 Suspended Loan Fac Narayani Hotels and Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL B- 736.9 Suspended New Bonanza India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended New Bonanza India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Suspended Loan Fac New Bonanza India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 9 Suspended Credit New Bonanza India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 625 Reaffirmed Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 325 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orchard Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac Orchard Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Orchard Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3 Assigned Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pahal Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended Pahal Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.3 Suspended Loan Fac Pahal Engineers TL CRISIL B+ 1.7 Suspended Pipe Field CC CRISIL BB 62 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pipe Field Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Prabhukrupa Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Prabhukrupa Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prabhukrupa Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Pumarth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 300 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Pushpak Marktrade India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 165 Suspended Pushpak Marktrade India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Loan Fac Rainbow Enterprises CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Rudresh Education Society TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Rukmani Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Rukmani Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended S.N.G. Agro Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended S.N.G. Agro Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Loan Fac Sanjay Kumar & Co. Exim Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Sankagiri Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Sankagiri Spintex Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Sankagiri Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Satyendra Agro Products CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Shah Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Shah Sponge and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended Loan Fac Shah Sponge and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Suspended Shri Siddheshwar Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL B 1400 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sir Biotech India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Credit Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Srikem Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit Sundaram-Clayton Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 2350 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC)/Bills Discounting/Short Term Loans Sundaram-Clayton Ltd External CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings** **Includes proposed External Commercial Borrowings Rs.700 million Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 420 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeability between packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bill purchase, foreign bill discounting, foreign bill negotiation, bill purchase, bill discounting, working capital demand loan, and short-term loan Thampuran Cashews CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tirupati Lifesciences CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Tirupati Lifesciences TL CRISIL BBB- 44.8 Reaffirmed Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 258 Reaffirmed Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26 Suspended Loan Fac Unik Traders CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Upper India Tanners Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Purchase Vimax Crop Science Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Vimax Crop Science Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayak Polypipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vinayak Polypipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)