Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Bhagwati Food BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Chandra Prabhu International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Driplex Water Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2250 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Driplex Water Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 850 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ # full interchangeability with Bank Guarantee ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issues * CRISIL A1+ 35000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+ r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed G J Fernandez, Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended G J Fernandez, Engineers & Contractors LOC CRISIL A4 1 Suspended HTD Heat Trace (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 90000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Interlabs (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 420 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 1700 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A1 Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 750 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A1 K. Ajay Kumar Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 19.5 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Meghmani LLP LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Meghmani Pigments BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Merritronix Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Merritronix Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Numaligarh Refinery Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee. Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Pyoginam BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pyoginam Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 127 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Pyoginam Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 QuadGen Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 QuadGen Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.8 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 R. G. Industries BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Radhe Shyam Automotives Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Reddy and Reddy Imports and Exports BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Reliance Gas Transportation ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3170 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Seko Bec Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Seko Bec Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shinhan Bank CD CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Steel Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Steel Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked StockHolding Document Management BG CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Services Ltd TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed CP) TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Vega Conveyors and Automation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 39.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhigna Rice and Parboiled Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Abhigna Rice and Parboiled Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Abhigna Rice and Parboiled Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abhyudaya Farms Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Abhyudaya Farms Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Suspended Abhyudaya Farms Pvt. Ltd. WC TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended Aizawl Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BB Assigned Rating Almo Laminates (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Almo Laminates (P) Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Al-Nasir Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Balaji Cotton Trading Company CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended Bhagwati Food CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Food Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 18.7 Reaffirmed Limits Bhagwati Food TL CRISIL BB- 29.3 Reaffirmed Blue Star Building Materials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL C Blue Star Construction Co. CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL C Chandra Prabhu International Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Driplex Water Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB * full interchangeability with Bank Guarantee ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AA- r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA- r Commodity-Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Ekta Trust TL CRISIL B- 80 Suspended G J Fernandez, Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ganpati Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B HTD Heat Trace (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended India Pistons Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL D 65 Withdrawal * Completely guaranteed by parent, Simpson & Co, and ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Private Limited India Pistons Ltd CC* CRISIL D 75 Withdrawal India Pistons Ltd Letter Of CRISIL D 5 Withdrawal Guarantee* * Completely guaranteed by parent, Simpson & Co, and ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Private Limited India Pistons Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 80 Withdrawal * Completely guaranteed by parent, Simpson & Co, and ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Private Limited India Pistons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 572.5 Reaffirmed India Pistons Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 37 Withdrawal India Pistons Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL D 260 Withdrawal Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned; Fac Suspension Revoked Instrument Technologies CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Instrument Technologies LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Suspended Interlabs (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Suspended Interlabs (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Interlabs (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.5 Suspended Loan Fac Janachaitanya Housing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 53 Suspended Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A K. Ajay Kumar Reddy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Loan Fac K. Ajay Kumar Reddy Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 30.5 Suspended Fac K. R. V. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed K. R. V. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 94.4 Reaffirmed Kevin India Co Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 96 Assigned Purchase* *Direct Bills- sublimit of Rs. 20 Million, Post shipment demand loan - sublimit of Rs.5 Million Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 6110 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 25390 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 14000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 131942 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked CRISIL PP- MLD 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Kumar Agro Com Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Kumar Agro Com CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Kumar Agro Com LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Kunal Enterprises (Hyderabad) CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Kunal Enterprises (Hyderabad) WC TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed M/S Siflon Drugs CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended M/S Siflon Drugs Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended M/S Siflon Drugs TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Maharashtra Engineering CC CRISIL B- 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Maharashtra Engineering TL CRISIL B- 28 Downgraded from CRISIL B Maharashtra Engineering WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 57 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mahavir Rice Mills Assandh CC CRISIL BB- 380 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Majolica Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 4.8 Suspended Forward Majolica Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Majolica Impex Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 90 Suspended Credit Meghmani LLP CC CRISIL A- 31.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Meghmani LLP CC* CRISIL A- 229.1 Withdrawal *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 80 million Meghmani LLP TL CRISIL BBB+ 505 Withdrawal Meghmani Pigments CC* CRISIL A- 325 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.145 Million Merritronix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Merritronix Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Merritronix Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Muthoot Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 700 Assigned NHPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Numaligarh Refinery Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan. Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P D Construction Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB-(SO) 2850 Assigned Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 380 Reaffirmed Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 52.3 Reaffirmed Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 610 Reaffirmed Pravin Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Pravin Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.5 Suspended Pyoginam Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 52 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ QuadGen Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ QuadGen Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ R. G. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 220 Assigned Loan Fac R. G. Industries CC CRISIL B 170 Assigned Radhe Shyam Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 42 Suspended Radhe Shyam Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 2.1 Suspended Radhe Shyam Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38.4 Suspended Loan Fac Rajani Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Ramawatar Agrawal Road constructions Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Reddy and Reddy Imports and Exports CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Reliance Gas Transportation LOC CRISIL AAA USD Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd 212.7 Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation TL CRISIL AAA 105000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd External CRISIL AAA USD Withdrawal Commercial 91 Borrowing Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 29100 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed Rating Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AAA 19000 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 22500 Reaffirmed S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 52 Reaffirmed S.N.G. Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended S.N.G. Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Loan Fac Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 60.2 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL BBB+ Borrowings# # Interchangeable with CC, PCFC, BG, LC, Buyers Credit Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL A- 2580 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Fully interchangeable with non fund based facilities Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 33.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 89.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 833.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac@ CRISIL BBB+ @ Fully interchangeable with proposed short term bank loan facility Seko Bec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Rice Mills (Karnal) CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Shiv Shakti Rice Mills (Karnal) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Shreejee Cotex - Shahada CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shreejee Cotex - Shahada TL CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara TL CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Educational Society Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 1528.5 Suspended Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 471.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Durga Automotives-Anantapur Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended Sri Durga Automotives-Anantapur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Lokesh Enterprises CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended Sri Lokesh Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 70 Suspended Sri Manjunatha Traders CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Sri Manjunatha Traders LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Suspended Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading Company SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading Company TL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Suspended Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading Company WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended St. Xavier's Educational Trust CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 61 Reaffirmed St. Xavier's Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 123.3 Reaffirmed St. Xavier's Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 115.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Steel Products Ltd CC CRISIL B 115 Assigned; Suspension Revoked STMPL Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended STMPL Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Suspended StockHolding Document Management CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Services Ltd TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 87 Suspended V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3 Suspended V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 5.2 Suspended V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30.4 Suspended Loan Fac V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 180 Suspended Vaidhatru Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Vaidhatru Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Vaidhatru Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Suspended Varsha Fashion LLP CC CRISIL BB 115.3 Suspended Varsha Fashion LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.2 Suspended Loan Fac Varsha Fashion LLP TL CRISIL BB 84.5 Suspended Vega Conveyors and Automation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Vega Conveyors and Automation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Suspended Venkata Sri Balaji Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Venkata Sri Balaji Exports CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Venkata Sri Balaji Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 155 Assigned Venus Infrabuild TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 