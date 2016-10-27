Oct 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM 4 Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Afflatus Gravures Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Allied Nippon Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 35 Reassigned ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Audarya Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Bharat Construction Company ( Bombay) BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG*# CRISIL A1+(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power #One-way interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL A1+(SO) 22500 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Fankaar Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Goldstar Metals Ltd Derivatives Fac* CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed *The Stated derivatives facility is a forward contract. Goldstar Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Harshni Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Harshni Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 60 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Harshni Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Hilltop Hirise Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Suspended Indian Overseas Bank CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 32 Reaffirmed Jayamukhi Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Jindal Fine Industries Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Forward Jindal Fine Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45.7 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 450 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 450 Withdrawal ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Kusalava International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Suspended Kusalava International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd BG CRISIL A2 18.5 Assigned Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 87.4 Assigned Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 175 Assigned Lorex Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with letter of credit of up to Rs.50 million Lucas Indian Service Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee Lucas Indian Service Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Mehadia & Sons C & F Division BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Metro Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed MGM Steels LOC CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 980 Reaffirmed MPL Cars Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Om Construction Co - Bhavnagar BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Sahyadri Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 157.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A1 88.4 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 160 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A1 88.4 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 160 Reaffirmed Sharma Surgical and Engineering Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 13.5 Assigned Shree Sita Udyog Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Shreeji Infraspace Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 180 Assigned Loan Fac Shreeji Infraspace Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 190 Assigned Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdPacking Credit in CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Credit STONE AGE Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting* *50% interchangeability to packing credit in foreign currency STONE AGE Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sugna Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Suspended Sugna Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27 Suspended Sunjyot Gems Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Foreign Currency Sunjyot Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Credit Technocraft Industries India Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency % % Fully interchangeable with export bill rediscounting (EBR), foreign bill purchase (FPB), packing credit, letter of credit, buyer's credit. Includes sublimit of Rs 50 million for bank guarantee and of Rs 10 million for SBLC The Automotive Research Association of BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed India The Automotive Research Association of LOC CRISIL A1+ 290 Reaffirmed India TJUK Trade Networks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 142.20 Reaffirmed * Non-fund-based limits of Rs 15 billion are interchangeable with fund-based limits Venmitra Systems BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Venmitra Systems Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Suspended under LOC Vijay Aqua Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Zenith Apex Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 11 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 Zenith Apex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 110 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Overseas Bank FD Programme FAA 2000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM 4 Builders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Afflatus Gravures Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Afflatus Gravures Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Allied Nippon Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Export Packing Credit and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Allied Nippon Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB+ 165 Reaffirmed TL## ## Foreign Currency Non-Resident Loan Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Credit Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed Purchase Angel Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Angel Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended APS Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B APS Steels Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Arihant Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 39.4 Suspended Arihant Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Loan Fac Arihant Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 160.6 Suspended Ashtech Buildpro India Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ashtech Buildpro India Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 560 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ASR Multimetals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 81.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Audarya Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Audarya Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Loan Fac B. Nishant Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Bagpet Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Bagpet Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Bagpet Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Bagpet Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97.5 Suspended Bharat Construction Company ( Bombay) CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bharat Construction Company ( Bombay) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Bharat Construction Company ( Bombay) TL CRISIL BB- 66.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Blossom Inners Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Butta Convention Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Climax Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 38642 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC Demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Loan*^ *Guaranteed by Tata Power^ One-way interchangeability from Cash Credit to Letter of Credit/Buyer's credit Comfort Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 77.3 Suspended Dhanlaxmi Board and Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Dhanlaxmi Board and Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 13.1 Suspended Dhanlaxmi Board and Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 51.9 Suspended Loan Fac Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Dinesh Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 127.5 Suspended G.S. Enterprises - Jalandhar CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Geetika Fashions CC CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Geetika Fashions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Gimpex-Imerys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gimpex-Imerys India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Goldstar Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Harshni Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Harshni Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 254.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Harshni Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 233.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Hasthshilp Designer Crete Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.2 Suspended Loan Fac Hasthshilp Designer Crete Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 317.8 Suspended Hilltop Hirise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Hilltop Hirise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 155 Suspended Loan Fac Indian Drape Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Indian Drape Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.5 Suspended Loan Fac Indian Drape Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5.5 Suspended Indian Overseas Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL A- 7800 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL A- 26323 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Indian Overseas Bank Tier-II Bonds CRISIL A+ 8000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Indian Overseas Bank Tier-II Bonds CRISIL A+ 5000 Withdrawal (Under Basel III) Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL A+ 25400 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd oreign Bill CRISIL B 71.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Jaithra Trust 2016 Series A PTCs Provisional 713.5 Assigned CRISIL A- (SO)@ @A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer, without which the rating would either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in compliance with a May 6, 2015, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive, "Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/ provisional/ in principle ratings assigned by CRAs" Jayamukhi Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Loan Fac Jayamukhi Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Jewel World CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Jindal Fine Industries CC CRISIL B 38.9 Reaffirmed Jindal Fine Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 8.4 Reaffirmed Jiwansaagaar Realty Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 70 Reaffirmed K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 480 Reaffirmed Kamal CED Solutions LLP CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Kamal CED Solutions LLP Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned Karikkinethu Silk Galeria CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries CC CRISIL BBB 105 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries TL CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd KKR India Finance Overdraft Fac# CRISIL AA 993.8 Reaffirmed # Including sublimit of Rs.0.9938 billion of Working Capital Term Loan. KKR India Finance Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 2156.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KKR India Finance TL CRISIL AA 5850 Reaffirmed KKR India Finance NCD Issue CRISIL AA 3500 Assigned KKR India Finance NCD Issue CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed KKR India Finance NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed KKR India Finance NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Kodel Uniquoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Kodel Uniquoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Kodel Uniquoters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kraft Laminate CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Kraft Laminate TL CRISIL B 68 Suspended Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended Kusalava International Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 380 Suspended *includes a sub limit of Export packing credit of Rs90million, Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.80million, Book debts of Rs.200million Kusalava International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 58 Suspended Kusalava International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 242 Suspended Loan Fac Lahariya Oil Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Lahariya Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Lahariya Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 162.6 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Drives Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 37 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd CC CRISIL B 42 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 33 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd TL CRISIL B 39 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lizzart Granito LLP Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 176.4 Assigned Lizzart Granito LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac Lizzart Granito LLP Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Lizzart Granito LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Lorex Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Lorex Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lorex Ceramic TL CRISIL BB- 60.1 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 130 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan of up to Rs.30 million Lucas Indian Service Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 30 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Mahajan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Mahajan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 28.4 Reaffirmed Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29.1 Assigned Loan Fac Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mehadia & Sons C & F Division CC CRISIL B- 31.5 Suspended Mehadia & Sons C & F Division Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15.5 Suspended Loan Fac Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Assigned Metro Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Metro Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 635 Reaffirmed MGM Steels CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 580 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed MPL Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended Fac Noel Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Om Construction Co - Bhavnagar LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 38.3 Assigned Om Construction Co - Bhavnagar CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Palathumpattu Sky Jewellery CC CRISIL BB- 109 Reaffirmed R. C. Khinvasara Project Loan CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Rachana Construction Co BG* CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of Rs.5 million of CC Rachana Construction Co BG# CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed #includes sublimit of Rs.5 million as CC Rachana Construction Co BG CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned Raghuvir Developers and Builders LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2400 Reaffirmed Sachi Agency CC CRISIL BB 210 Suspended Sachi Agency TL CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Sachi Steel Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Sachi Steel Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Sahyadri Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1141.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sahyadri Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 900.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Fac Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 36.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 21.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Salzer Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 732.5 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 514.9 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 732.5 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 514.9 Reaffirmed Satyam Eximtex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Sharma Surgical and Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned Sharma Surgical and Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Shraddha Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B-/Stable Shree Sita Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Sita Udyog CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Shreeji Infraspace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Shreeji Infraspace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdFCNR Loan CRISIL BBB+ 185.1 Reaffirmed Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 29.4 Reaffirmed Shubham Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Ltd Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Ltd Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt WC TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ltd Sri Priyanka Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL C 80 Suspended Sri Priyanka Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CRISIL C 5 Suspended Sri Priyanka Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL C 14.8 Suspended Sri Rama Chandra Traders Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 100 Assigned STONE AGE Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Gold Card STONE AGE Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac STONE AGE Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Sugna Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20.8 Suspended Sugna Impex Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 20 Suspended Sunjyot Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac TCG Facilities Management Services Pvt Lease Rental CRISIL BBB- 341.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Loan Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC # CRISIL A+ 1231 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), pre-shipment/post-shipment finance, buyer's credit, letter of credit. Includes sublimit of Rs 465 million for financial guarantee/standby letter of credit (SBLC) Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC $ CRISIL A+ 619 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency. Includes sublimit of Rs 280 million for letter of credit Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC * CRISIL A+ 180 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with WCDL, pre-shipment/post-shipment finance and letter of credit Technocraft Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 10.7 Suspended Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Suspended Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 91.1 Suspended Loan Fac Tirupati K. P. Cotton Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended TJUK Trade Networks Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned TJUK Trade Networks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac TJUK Trade Networks Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned TJUK Trade Networks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Tonza Paper LLP Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 74.4 Assigned Tonza Paper LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Tonza Paper LLP Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Tonza Paper LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned V L Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed V L Raka Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA- 33.09 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA- 37.12 Reaffirmed **Fund based limits are completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limits Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 10.48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vedanta Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 125.25 Reaffirmed Venmitra Systems Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Vijay Aqua Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended VVD and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac VVF India Ltd CC CRISIL D 2200 Reaffirmed VVF India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5110 Reaffirmed VVF India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed VVF India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VVF India Ltd TL CRISIL D 4740 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 