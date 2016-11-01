Nov 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Elecinfra Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Akshar Elecinfra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 650 Reaffirmed Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Balaji International - Haryana Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Benlion Coir Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Carpet International Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Carpet International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Christy Friedgram Industry BG CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Comfort Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Assigned DCM Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Negative Implications DCM Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 600 Negative Discounting Implications DCM Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 85 Negative Implications DCM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 520 Negative Implications Eshwarnath Constructions BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Fabmark Exports Bill Purchase* CRISIL A4 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked * Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.20 Million Farouk Sodagar Darvesh and Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked G. V Pratap Reddy LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Geo Seafoods LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Hexagon-Midco India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Hexagon-Midco India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Hyundai Motor India Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hyundai Motor India Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed #Bank guarantee is interchangeable with letter of credit. Hyundai Motor India Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 29865 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Buyers Credit, Short Term Loan, Overdraft, Bill Discounting and Bank Guarantee Hyundai Motor India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 7035 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indtech Interior & Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended #Interchangeable with buyer's credit Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A4+ 52 Suspended Credit Jindal Aluminium Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Withdrawal Jindal Aluminium Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 387 Suspended JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Kamakshi Jute Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Kamakshi Jute Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Kaur Sain Spinning Mills Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Kaur Sain Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Khwahish Marketing Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Mafatlal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Notice of Withdrawal Mafatlal Industries Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 35 Notice of Withdrawal Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 25 Developing Implications Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 25 Developing Implications Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2 50 Developing Risk Limits Implications Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Ltd Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LOC* CRISIL A4 12 Suspended Ltd *Letter of credit limits interchangeable with cash credit limits Marine Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Marine Chemicals Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 280 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Merino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 850 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Mod Ceramic Industries Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Mod Ceramic Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Nabam Tullon LLP BG CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed Nabam Tullon LLP Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Natural Coir Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Nichrome India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 P.D.Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2 900 Assigned Parv Tex India BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned PK Global Power Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned PK Global Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Precision Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rajeev Kumar Contractor (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ram Ratna Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.6 Suspended Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 4.4 Assigned Loan Fac Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 31.5 Assigned Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Credit Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.6 Assigned Forward Raymond Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, buyer's credit, and suppliers' credit. Raymond Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd CP ^ CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed ^Transferred from Reliance Petroleum Ltd, which has been merged with Reliance Industries Ltd Ruksh Garments Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Discounting Ruksh Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.9 Suspended Satya Power and Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Shimera Project Lighting Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 3.8 Assigned Shree Shanti Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Shree Shanti Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Sunil Kumar Agrawal BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed TAFE Access Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed TAFE Access Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit Two Brothers Holding Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 157.5 Assigned Foreign Currency UCO Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Vrinda Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 440 Assigned Western Lumbers LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Liners India Ltd FD FD 50 Suspended Shriram City Union Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Carnival Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 200 Suspended Loan Fac Akshar Elecinfra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Loan Fac Akshar Elecinfra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned ALP Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned; Suspension Revoked ALP Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked ALP Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Amar Roller Flour Mills - Jammu CC CRISIL BBB 125 Assigned Ambika India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Ambika India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Suspended Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Aqua World Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Credit Argil Ceramics TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Argil Ceramics CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Argil Ceramics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Arun Kumar. K CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Associate Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 580 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Astonfield Solar (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.8 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Astonfield Solar (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 532.2 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Balaji International - Haryana CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Benlion Coir Industries CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Suspended Bombay Crimpers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.8 Assigned Loan Fac Bombay Crimpers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Bombay Crimpers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 46.2 Assigned Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Centre For Advanced Studies In TL CRISIL BB+ 170.4 Assigned Engineering Christy Friedgram Industry CC CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Comfort Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Corewire Surface Technology Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended CVS Motors CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended CVS Motors LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Suspended CVS Motors Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 90 Suspended DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Negative Implications DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 849.6 Negative Implications Dhanera Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Dhanera Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dhanera Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 545 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Dhanera Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL BBB- *Includes sublimit of Export Packing credit of Rs. 45 million Dhanera Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Eshwarnath Constructions CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Fabmark Exports CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Fabmark Exports Export Packing CRISIL B 35 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Fabmark Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Farouk Sodagar Darvesh and Co. Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 170 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Farouk Sodagar Darvesh and Co. Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 850 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Flora Laminate CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Flora Laminate LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed G. N. Industries - Surat CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned G. N. Industries - Surat TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned G. V Pratap Reddy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac G. V Pratap Reddy CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Geo Seafoods Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Credit Geo Seafoods LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Geo Seafoods Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Credit Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Guruvayoor Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3600 Reaffirmed Hexagon-Midco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Hill Track Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned HP Telecom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Indtech Interior & Contractors Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Fac Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Suspended Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 27.5 Suspended Credit* *Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Negotiation Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), working capital demand loan (WCDL), export packing credit (EPC), and foreign currency non-resident (FCNR); interchangeable with bills discounting of up to Rs 50 million and interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee of up to Rs 50 million. Inventia Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 331.6 Reaffirmed J.V. Steel Tubes Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Assigned J.V. Steel Tubes CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned J.V. Steel Tubes CC - Book Debt CRISIL B 45 Assigned Jindal Aluminium Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 300 Suspended Jindal Aluminium Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 2400 Suspended **Interchangeable with buyer's credit and packing credit in foreign currency up to Rs.750 million and interchangeable with working capital demand loan, buyer's credit, and packing credit in foreign currency up to Rs.1.25 billion. Jindal Aluminium Ltd External CRISIL AA- 2463 Suspended Commercial Borrowings JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CC* CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from Company Pvt Ltd CRISIL A+ *Cash credit facility of Rs.750 million is interchangeable with working capital demand loan JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from Company Pvt Ltd CRISIL A+ JM Financial Asset Reconstruction NCD CRISIL AA- 2500 Upgraded from Company Pvt Ltd CRISIL A+ JM Financial Asset Reconstruction NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from Company Pvt Ltd CRISIL A+ Jumbo Fireworks India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 132.2 Suspended Kamakshi Jute Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Kamakshi Jute Industries Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Property Kamakshi Jute Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Karimala Granites & Aggregates (Pvt) CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Ltd Karimala Granites & Aggregates (Pvt) LT Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Ltd Karthikeyan Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Karthikeyan Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 18 Suspended Karthikeyan Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 12 Suspended Katare Cotton Waste Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Katare Cotton Waste Spinning Mills TL CRISIL D 42.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kaur Sain Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 210 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kavita Women Wear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Kavita Women Wear Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Kavita Women Wear Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Kavita Women Wear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Khwahish Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Loan Fac KPK Oils and Proteins India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47 Assigned Loan Fac KPK Oils and Proteins India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned KPK Oils and Proteins India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3 Assigned KVR Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 96 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Lakshmi Enterprises - Prakasam CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Lakshmi Enterprises - Prakasam LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Lakshmi Saai Agri Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Lakshmi Saai Agri Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned LEDVANCE Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Negative Implications *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and short-term loan LEDVANCE Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 500 Negative Loan Fac Implications Libra Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 80 Suspended Libra Leasing Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 85 Suspended Liners India Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Liners India Ltd CC* CRISIL D 125 Suspended * Includes sub-limit of Rs.8 million towards export packing credit Liners India Ltd CC** CRISIL D 145 Suspended **Includes sub-limit of Rs 5 million towards foreign bill discounting Liners India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20 Suspended Discounting Liners India Ltd LOC# CRISIL D 55 Suspended #Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 million towards foreign letter of credit Liners India Ltd LOC## CRISIL D 50 Suspended ##Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 million towards bank guarantee Liners India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.5 Suspended Loan Fac Liners India Ltd TL CRISIL D 71 Suspended Mafatlal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Notice of Withdrawal Mafatlal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 565 Withdrawal Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Mahaveer Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Suspended Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 370 Developing Implications Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 330.9 Developing Implications Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended Ltd Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Ltd Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46.6 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 25.6 Suspended Ltd Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt WC TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Ltd Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL B+ 18 Suspended Ltd Mangalmay Foundation Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 68 Reaffirmed Mangalmay Foundation Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangalmay Foundation Trust TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Marine Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Marine Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Master Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Mehadia & Sons CC CRISIL B- 34 Suspended Mehadia & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16 Suspended Loan Fac Merino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Merino Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 900 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Merino Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 170 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Merino Panel Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Merino Panel Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 50 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Mitech Bus Door Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.8 Suspended Mitech Bus Door Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 49.5 Suspended Mitech Bus Door Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.7 Suspended Loan Fac MKJ Tradex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Notice of Withdrawal Mod Ceramic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Monga Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Monga Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Nabam Tullon LLP CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Nabam Tullon LLP LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Nabam Tullon LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Naruvizhi Ambal Modern Rice Mill Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Natural Coir Industries CC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Nawa Engineers and Consultants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended Nawa Engineers and Consultants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Suspended Nawa Engineers and Consultants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Nawa Engineers and Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 31.7 Suspended Nichrome India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nichrome India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nichrome India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Om Sai Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Om Sai Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B P.C.S. Apex Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Assigned P.D.Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Assigned P.D.Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Parv Tex India TL CRISIL B+ 82.5 Assigned Parv Tex India CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PK Global Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Loan Fac PK Global Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned Prashant Industrial Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Loan Fac Precision Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Includes sublimit of Rs 30 million of buyer's credit. R. Dasarath Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 600 Suspended Loan Fac Raj Kumari and Ram Gobind Memorial Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Education Society CRISIL B Raj Kumari and Ram Gobind Memorial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from Education Society Loan Fac CRISIL B Raj Kumari and Ram Gobind Memorial TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Education Society Rajasthan Industries CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Rajesh Steel and Wire Industries CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 38.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ram Ratna Wires Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 11.8 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B 185 Suspended Ranger Cotton Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B 116.4 Suspended Ratan Mica Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned Raymond Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4850 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 1150 Reaffirmed Limits^ ^Interchangeable with non-fund-based bank limits. Raymond Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 3290 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 4710 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1750 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 499650 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and post-shipment credit Reliance Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 100080 Reaffirmed Ruksh Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 49 Assigned Ruksh Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 6 Assigned Limits RVL Poly Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 145 Assigned S.M.Edibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sanaa Distributors India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 100 Assigned Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50.7 Suspended Satma Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Notice of Withdrawal Satma Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 48.5 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Satma Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Satya Automobiles Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Fac Satya Power and Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned School of Management Sciences LT Loan CRISIL BBB 11.5 Reaffirmed School of Management Sciences Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed School of Management Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 27.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shakti Vegetables and Fruits Storage CC CRISIL B 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shakti Vegetables and Fruits Storage TL CRISIL B 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sheetal Cool Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Shimera Project Lighting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 24.7 Assigned Loan Fac Shimera Project Lighting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Shimera Project Lighting Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B- 29 Assigned Property Shree Namokar International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Shree Shanti Polysacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Shanti Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Shree Siddhivinayak Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Shreeram Polyplast BG CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended Shreeram Polyplast CC CRISIL D 14 Suspended Shreeram Polyplast LOC CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Shreeram Polyplast LT Loan CRISIL D 49.3 Suspended Shreeram Polyplast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.7 Suspended Loan Fac Shreeram Polyplast Standby Line of CRISIL D 2 Suspended Credit Shri Bhagiyalakshimi Travels LT Loan CRISIL B+ 46 Suspended Shri Bhagiyalakshimi Travels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended Loan Fac Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 4336 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 3086 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Shrusti Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Ltd Sri Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Sri Bhavani Wire Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sri Bhavani Wire Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Sunil Kumar Agrawal CC CRISIL BBB 160 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sunil Kumar Agrawal Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sunil Kumar Agrawal Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sunlife Infratech TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed TAFE Access Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 220 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan up to Rs 150 Million TAFE Access Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 80 Reaffirmed TAFE Access Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A+ 80 Reaffirmed Limits Thar Handloom Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49.5 Reaffirmed Thar Handloom Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Two Brothers Holding Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac UCO Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL A 17950 Downgraded Bonds (Under from CRISIL A+ BASEL II) UCO Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL A 6350 Downgraded Bonds (Under from CRISIL A+ BASEL II) UCO Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL A+ 27750 Downgraded Bonds (Under from CRISIL BASEL II) AA- Univa Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 45 Suspended Univa Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 75 Suspended UrbanEdge Hotels and Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 500 Suspended Vimal Plastics - Delhi WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Vimal Plastics - Delhi TL CRISIL BB+ 21 Assigned Vimal Plastics - Delhi CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Vimal Plastics - Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44 Assigned Loan Fac Vrinda Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Western Lumbers Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 62.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Western Lumbers WC TL CRISIL C 250 Assigned; Suspension Revoked -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.