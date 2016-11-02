Nov 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apna Sahakari Bank Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 1150 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit/packing credit/post shipment credit/buyer's credit. Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Credit Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Assigned Cadila Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A. CD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Elektronik Lab BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Elektronik Lab LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Hill Brow Metalics and Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 230 Assigned Ltd Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Reaffirmed Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.16 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 15.69 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Constructions BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sri Laxmi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Wonder Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Zydus Healthcare Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anant Venkatesh Construction LLP TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Credit Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 58 Assigned Loan Fac Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 570 Assigned Credit Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Cadila Healthcare Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and packing credit in foreign currency Cadila Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 7629 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 5921 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elektronik Lab CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Elektronik Lab Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 78.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elektronik Lab TL CRISIL BB 6.7 Reaffirmed Elite Shelters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 350 Assigned Loan Fac FCS Fluoro Carbon Seals Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed FCS Fluoro Carbon Seals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Gorantla Multiplex LT Loan CRISIL B 97.5 Assigned Hill Brow Metalics and Construction Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Ltd Hill Brow Metalics and Construction Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Ltd Hill Brow Metalics and Construction Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Ltd Jas Polysack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Jas Polysack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42 Suspended K D Motors CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned K D Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Fac Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 400 Assigned Loan Fac Landscape Reality LT Loan CRISIL B+ 670 Reaffirmed Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Narasimha Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Narasimha Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Narasimha Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nation Exim CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Nation Exim Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed R. K. Ganapathi Chettiar CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 1900 Assigned Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 3216 Revised from CRISIL BB-(SO) Rakesh Folding Works CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rakesh Folding Works LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rakesh Folding Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Rakesh Folding Works TL CRISIL B+ 13 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 98.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 181.25 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 61.9 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 66.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. CD CRISIL AA+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 620 Reaffirmed
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 16.09 Suspended
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.41 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Laxmi Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Wonder Cars Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned
Wonder Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 220 Assigned
Wonder Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Wonder Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 370 Assigned
Fac
Wonder Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Zydus Healthcare Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 700 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 