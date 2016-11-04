Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Promoters Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
Alligator Designs Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Amazon Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Amazon Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Bhoruka Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Bhoruka Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Chembond Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Notice of
Withdrawal
Chembond Solenis Water Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A2 75 Notice of
Withdrawal
City Union Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed
Durga Polyflex Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Green Gas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Suspended
Green Gas Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Suspended
Impex Associates Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Impex Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed
Impex Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 205 Reaffirmed
Credit
Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed
J. Kirit and Brothers LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Jamnadas Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Suspended
Kandhan Knitss Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed
Kandhan Knitss Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Kandhan Knitss Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Lee Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Lee Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed
Linen Rugs Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Linen Rugs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Linen Rugs Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Navneet Education Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed
Navneet Education Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed
CP)
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed
Forward
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Paras Dyes and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Paras Dyes and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Rajshri Constructions BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed
Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Ravi Realcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of
Withdrawal
Santosh Steel Industries etter of Credit CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed
Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5.2 Reassigned
under LOC
Satramdas and Co. LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Shakthi Tech Manufacturing India Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Ltd
Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13.5 Reaffirmed
Shri Madhur Foods Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 112.5 Reaffirmed
The Daily Thanthi LOC CRISIL A3 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 14 Assigned
Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Vishal Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bansal Credits Ltd FD Programme FA- - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Promoters Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Advantage Organic Naturals Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Advantage Organic Naturals Technologies CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Advantage Organic Naturals Technologies LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Alliance Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Alliance Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL D 457.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Alliance Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 194.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Alliance Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL D 150.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Alligator Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Amazon Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Suspended
Amazon Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Amazon Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 104.7 Suspended
Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 54 Suspended
Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 36 Suspended
Arihant Prime Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 166.4 Reaffirmed
Bansal Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed
Bansal Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharat Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Bharat Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended
Bharat Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhoruka Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB 61.4 Suspended
BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 3500 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs.8.0 Billion
BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Cargo Solar Power (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1670 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Cargo Solar Power (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 3480 Reaffirmed
Chembond Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 160 Reaffirmed
Chembond Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 102.4 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Chembond Solenis Water Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed
Durga Polyflex Industries CC CRISIL BB- 22 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Durga Polyflex Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 93 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Green Gas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 850 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Green Gas Ltd TL CRISIL A- 500 Withdrawal
HAQ Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended
India Trade Links CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Jamnadas Industries CC CRISIL BBB 35 Suspended
Jamnadas Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kandhan Knitss Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Kandhan Knitss TL CRISIL BB 23 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Koppal Solar Power Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Lakho Agricultural and Food Products CC CRISIL B+ 49 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL B
Lakho Agricultural and Food Products Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 46 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL B
Lee Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed
Lee Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 143.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lee Pharma Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Lee Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 91.6 Reaffirmed
Lekh Raj Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed
Lekh Raj Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 0.5 Reaffirmed
Lekh Raj Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 16.5 Reaffirmed
Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed
M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 77 Reaffirmed
Mehta Star Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2.7 Assigned
Mehta Star Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51.7 Assigned
OM Industries - Dhule Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
OM Industries - Dhule Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB+ 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Omshree Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 8.3 Reaffirmed
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 184.7 Reaffirmed
Paras Dyes and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Paras Frozen India Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R.S. Foods CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
R.S. Foods TL CRISIL B 165 Assigned
Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed
Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed
Rajshri Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Rajshri Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 26.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 38 Suspended
Rameshwaram Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Rameshwaram Rice Mills Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 155 Assigned
Ravi Realcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Notice of
Withdrawal
Ravi Realcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Santosh Steel Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed
Santosh Steel Industries TL CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed
Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B+ 43.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 266 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 51.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 49 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Satramdas and Co. WC TL CRISIL C 100 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Shakthi Tech Manufacturing India Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Ltd
Shakthi Tech Manufacturing India Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended
Ltd
Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended
Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Madhur Foods Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Social Change and Development Trust CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 335 Reaffirmed
Social Change and Development Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 148 Reaffirmed
Social Change and Development Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Srinivas Papers CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 202.5 Reaffirmed
Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed
Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 112 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 103 Assigned
Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 405 Reaffirmed
Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 69.3 Reaffirmed
Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 177.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
The Daily Thanthi CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
The Daily Thanthi Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 582.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
The Daily Thanthi TL CRISIL BBB- 1667.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.35 million; letter of credit/buyer's credit up to
Rs.25 million; letter of credit up to Rs.80 million; and packing credit up to Rs.56 million.
Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B+ 293.6 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit/buyer's credit up to Rs.70 million and letter of credit
up to Rs.77.8 million.
Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6 Assigned
Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 67.5 Suspended
Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 46.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 111 Suspended
Urbanedge Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 72 Suspended
Urbanedge Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1428 Suspended
Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed
Vishal Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended
Vishal Containers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 39.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vishal Containers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 14.8 Suspended
Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL AA- (SO)200 Reaffirmed
* Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd
Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL AA- (SO)1250 Reaffirmed
* Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd
Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA- (SO)2750 Assigned
* Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd
VKN Lakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned
VKN Lakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Fac
Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71.5 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)