Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Promoters Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Alligator Designs Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Amazon Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Amazon Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Purchase Bhoruka Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Bhoruka Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Chembond Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Notice of Withdrawal Chembond Solenis Water Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A2 75 Notice of Withdrawal City Union Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed Durga Polyflex Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Green Gas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Suspended Green Gas Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Suspended Impex Associates Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Impex Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Impex Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 205 Reaffirmed Credit Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed J. Kirit and Brothers LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Jamnadas Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Suspended Kandhan Knitss Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Kandhan Knitss Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Kandhan Knitss Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Lee Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Linen Rugs Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Linen Rugs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Linen Rugs Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Credit Navneet Education Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed CP) Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Forward Omshree Agro Tech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Paras Dyes and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Paras Dyes and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Rajshri Constructions BG CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Ravi Realcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of Withdrawal Santosh Steel Industries etter of Credit CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5.2 Reassigned under LOC Satramdas and Co. LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shakthi Tech Manufacturing India Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Ltd Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13.5 Reaffirmed Shri Madhur Foods Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 112.5 Reaffirmed The Daily Thanthi LOC CRISIL A3 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 14 Assigned Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Vishal Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Credits Ltd FD Programme FA- - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Promoters Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Advantage Organic Naturals Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Advantage Organic Naturals Technologies CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Advantage Organic Naturals Technologies LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Alliance Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Alliance Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL D 457.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Alliance Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 194.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Alliance Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL D 150.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Alligator Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Amazon Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Suspended Amazon Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.3 Suspended Loan Fac Amazon Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 104.7 Suspended Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 54 Suspended Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 36 Suspended Arihant Prime Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 166.4 Reaffirmed Bansal Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Bansal Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Bharat Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Bharat Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Suspended Loan Fac Bhoruka Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB 61.4 Suspended BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 3500 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.8.0 Billion BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Cargo Solar Power (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1670 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cargo Solar Power (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 3480 Reaffirmed Chembond Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 160 Reaffirmed Chembond Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 102.4 Withdrawal Loan Fac Chembond Solenis Water Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Durga Polyflex Industries CC CRISIL BB- 22 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Durga Polyflex Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 93 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Eastern Petroleum Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Green Gas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 850 Withdrawal Loan Fac Green Gas Ltd TL CRISIL A- 500 Withdrawal HAQ Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended India Trade Links CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Indu Packaging (Daman) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Jamnadas Industries CC CRISIL BBB 35 Suspended Jamnadas Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Suspended Loan Fac Kandhan Knitss Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Kandhan Knitss TL CRISIL BB 23 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Koppal Solar Power Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Lakho Agricultural and Food Products CC CRISIL B+ 49 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Lakho Agricultural and Food Products Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 46 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Lee Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 143.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lee Pharma Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Credit Lee Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 91.6 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 0.5 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Auto Plaza Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 16.5 Reaffirmed Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 77 Reaffirmed Mehta Star Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2.7 Assigned Mehta Star Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51.7 Assigned OM Industries - Dhule Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- OM Industries - Dhule Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Omshree Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Omshree Agro Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Omshree Agro Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 8.3 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 184.7 Reaffirmed Paras Dyes and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Paras Frozen India Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.S. Foods CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned R.S. Foods TL CRISIL B 165 Assigned Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Ragam Metal Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Rajshri Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Rajshri Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 26.9 Suspended Loan Fac Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 38 Suspended Rameshwaram Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Rameshwaram Rice Mills Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 155 Assigned Ravi Realcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Notice of Withdrawal Ravi Realcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Santosh Steel Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Santosh Steel Industries TL CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B+ 43.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 266 Upgraded from CRISIL B Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 51.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 49 Upgraded from CRISIL B Satramdas and Co. WC TL CRISIL C 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shakthi Tech Manufacturing India Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Ltd Shakthi Tech Manufacturing India Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Ltd Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Madhur Foods Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Social Change and Development Trust CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 335 Reaffirmed Social Change and Development Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 148 Reaffirmed Social Change and Development Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15.2 Assigned Loan Fac Srinivas Papers CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 202.5 Reaffirmed Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 112 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sujan Cooper Standard AVS Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 103 Assigned Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 405 Reaffirmed Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 69.3 Reaffirmed Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Placed on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 177.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B The Daily Thanthi CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB The Daily Thanthi Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 582.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB The Daily Thanthi TL CRISIL BBB- 1667.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.35 million; letter of credit/buyer's credit up to Rs.25 million; letter of credit up to Rs.80 million; and packing credit up to Rs.56 million. Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B+ 293.6 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/buyer's credit up to Rs.70 million and letter of credit up to Rs.77.8 million. Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6 Assigned Unicorn Petroleum Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 67.5 Suspended Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 46.5 Suspended Loan Fac Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 111 Suspended Urbanedge Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 72 Suspended Urbanedge Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1428 Suspended Vijay Steel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Vishal Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Vishal Containers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 39.3 Suspended Loan Fac Vishal Containers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 14.8 Suspended Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL AA- (SO)200 Reaffirmed * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL AA- (SO)1250 Reaffirmed * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA- (SO)2750 Assigned * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd VKN Lakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned VKN Lakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Wallcera Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)