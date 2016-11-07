Nov 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed APS Hydro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Asirvad Microfinance Ltd CP programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Bhargava Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed BLS International Services Ltd BG CRISIL A2 55 Reaffirmed Canara Bank CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Cosmos International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Glowstar Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 45 Reassigned Foreign Currency Goyum Screw Press Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Incas International BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Incas International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Incas International LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Incas International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed K K P Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 58 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase K K P Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 30.6 Reaffirmed K P Transports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Discounting K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 256 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Kamarhatty Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kamleshkumar Balubhai Lad BG CRISIL A4 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Medicef Pharma LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Mehta Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reassigned Mehta Tubes Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned under LOC Metal Gems LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1650 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Credit Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 67.5 Reaffirmed Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 500 Assigned Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ (SO)500 Reaffirmed Tecon Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed The Highland Produce Co.Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Tulip Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Vitthal Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Reaffirmed Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 240 Reaffirmed A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Akshay Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Akshay Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Allahabad Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A- 10000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL A Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL A+ 10000 Downgraded Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL II) AA- Allahabad Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL A+ 3000 Downgraded Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL II) AA- Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL AA Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 5000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL AA Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AA- 24500 Downgraded Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL AA II) Alstone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Alstone Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Anant Agro Industries (Jaivik Krishi CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Pariyojana) Anant Agro Industries (Jaivik Krishi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Pariyojana) Loan Fac APS Hydro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Asirvad Microfinance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asirvad Microfinance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1250 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A+ 1250 Assigned Asirvad Microfinance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2.1 Reaffirmed Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.9 Assigned Loan Fac Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Bhargava Motors CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Bhargava Motors TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 25000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Canara Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Canara Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 24000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Canara Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Canara Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Canara Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AAA 15896 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Canara Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Reduced from Rs.34.25 Billion Cosmos International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Cosmos International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Cosmos International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 171 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Designmate India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Designmate India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Glowstar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goyum Screw Press Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H. K. Industries CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B *Interchangeability with import LC Hare Krishna Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Hare Krishna Industries TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Haryana Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 76.5 Reaffirmed Helios and Matheson Information CC CRISIL D 1560 Reaffirmed Technology Ltd Helios and Matheson Information LT Loan CRISIL D 440 Reaffirmed Technology Ltd Incas International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagannath Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 39.3 Reaffirmed K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K K P Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 337 Reaffirmed K K P Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 310 Reaffirmed K K P Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed K K P Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Credit K K P Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 534.8 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Credit K K P Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 57 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Credit K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 164.5 Reaffirmed K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 94.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75.9 Reaffirmed K P Transports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed K P Transports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Purchase Kamarhatty Co Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 300.7 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Limits Kamleshkumar Balubhai Lad CC CRISIL B 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 375 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Medicef Pharma CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Medicef Pharma TL CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Mehta Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 487.1 Assigned Mehta Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 272.9 Assigned Loan Fac Mehta Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 365 Assigned Metal Gems CC CRISIL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Miracle Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 202.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Miracle Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Miracle Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Naresh Cloth Store CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Naresh Cloth Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Limits Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 96 Reaffirmed Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 205.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 9.3 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 29.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Agro Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills CC CRISIL D 194.8 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 61.1 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 138.9 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills WC TL CRISIL D 215.2 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shri Vijaylaxmi Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Shri Vijaylaxmi Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Vijaylaxmi Ginning and Pressing TL CRISIL BB- 22.2 Reaffirmed Silver Oak Shops and Office TL CRISIL B+ 180.8 Reaffirmed Co-Operative Housing Society Ltd Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 23.3 Reaffirmed Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 700 Reaffirmed Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Star Educational Books Distributor Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 81.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Taurus and Taurus India Enterprises Pvt CC CRISIL BB 55 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Tecon Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tecon Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 68.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tecon Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- The Highland Produce Co.Ltd CC CRISIL BB 69.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ The Highland Produce Co.Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ The Panchmahal District Co-Op. Milk Corporate Credit CCR AA Assigned Producers Union Ltd Rating The Panchmahal District Co-Op. Milk LT Loan CRISIL AAA(SO) 2250 Assigned Producers Union Ltd Tulip Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1050 Assigned Tulip Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Assigned Uniq Detective & Security Services Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Uniq Detective & Security Services Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Uniq Detective & Security Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Vitthal Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72 Reaffirmed Vitthal Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vitthal Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.8 Reaffirmed Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Wittur Elevator Components India Pvt CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Wittur Elevator Components India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Wittur Elevator Components India Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned Ltd Wittur Elevator Components India Pvt Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.