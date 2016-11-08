Nov 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ashiana Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ashiana Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Ashiana Ispat Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 43.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Engineering Construction Co Pvt Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended Ltd Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Deccan Mechanical and Chemical BG CRISIL A2+ 145 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical and Chemical LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deepak Rugs Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Deepak Rugs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Diana Tea Co Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 13.1 Reaffirmed East End Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Gayatri Industries-Mumbai LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Discounting H. K. Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 87.5 Reaffirmed Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 408 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3+ Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Downgraded Ltd Discounting from CRISIL A3+ Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 275.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ K. K. Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Packing Credit Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended MD Retail India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Modicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed R. J. Tradelinks BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed S.M.Ram Coal Importers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed S.M.Ram Coal Importers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Shreejikrupa Project Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 295 Suspended Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15690 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11160 Reaffirmed Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 1.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Smart Trak Solar Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Suman Creation Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Suman Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Discounting Surya Exim Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Surya Exim Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1815 Reaffirmed Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting# # One way interchangeability from fund based to non fund based upto Rs 50 million Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable to Open Cash Credit/Overdraft against book debts/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/foreign discounting of bills upto Rs.350 million Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5250 Reaffirmed Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Solvents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Suspended Abhay Solvents Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 28.5 Reaffirmed Anupam Industries CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Anupam Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anupam Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned AP Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 295 Suspended AP Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 111.1 Suspended AP Refinery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 140 Suspended Ashiana Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed Bharat Engineering Construction Co Pvt CC CRISIL BB 235 Suspended Ltd Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Deccan Mechanical and Chemical CC CRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Diana Tea Co Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 217 Reaffirmed Diana Tea Co Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 72.4 Reaffirmed Earth Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Assigned Loan Fac East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned East End Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Gayatri Industries-Mumbai CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Gayatri Industries-Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Loan Fac Global Acqua Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 460 Assigned Loan Fac Gopi Fabrics (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gopi Fabrics (P) Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gopi Krishna Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Rice Mills Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac H. K. Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 321.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded Ltd Credit from CRISIL BBB Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.8 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 380 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 29.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB K. K. Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed K. K. Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. K. Construction Company TL CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 420 Suspended Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Suspended Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing TL CRISIL B+ 18.7 Reaffirmed Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Rating Watch with Positive Implications Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Rating Watch Loan Fac with Positive Implications Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 17 Suspended Credit MD Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed MD Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed MD Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Modicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Modicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed *Limit for working capital'working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs 75.0 billion. Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 110 Reaffirmed Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 76.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- R. J. Tradelinks CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended R. J. Tradelinks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Suspended Loan Fac Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95.5 Reaffirmed S.M.Ram Coal Importers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed S.M.Ram Coal Importers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit SFPL Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Shiva Agro Industries - Haryana CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Shiva Agro Industries - Haryana Rupee TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 126 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shreejikrupa Project Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended Shreejikrupa Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Shakumbari Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Shri Shakumbari Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Shakumbari Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL B 43 Suspended Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 61900 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 181250 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 66500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Silicon Institute of Technology CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Silicon Institute of Technology LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 132 Reaffirmed Smart Trak Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Smart Trak Solar Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Credit SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Surya Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 702.5 Reaffirmed Surya Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed $ Including packing credit/ pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/foreign discounting of bills /foreign bill purchase of Rs 450 million; Bill discounting of Rs.60 million and Inland letter of credit of Rs 60 million. Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 185.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 323.8 Reaffirmed Time Research & Breeding Farm CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Time Research & Breeding Farm TL CRISIL B+ 23 Suspended Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2750 Withdrawal Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 750 Reaffirmed Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Vikas Cot Fiber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Assigned Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 0.6 Reaffirmed Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.4 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.