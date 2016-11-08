Nov 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ashiana Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Ashiana Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Ashiana Ispat Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 43.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharat Engineering Construction Co Pvt Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended
Ltd
Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Deccan Mechanical and Chemical BG CRISIL A2+ 145 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Deccan Mechanical and Chemical LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Deepak Rugs Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Bill Purchase
Deepak Rugs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Diana Tea Co Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 13.1 Reaffirmed
East End Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Gayatri Industries-Mumbai LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Discounting
H. K. Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 87.5 Reaffirmed
Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 408 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A3+
Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Downgraded
Ltd Discounting from CRISIL
A3+
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 275.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
K. K. Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Packing Credit
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
MD Retail India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Modicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
R. J. Tradelinks BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed
S.M.Ram Coal Importers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
S.M.Ram Coal Importers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Shreejikrupa Project Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 295 Suspended
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15690 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11160 Reaffirmed
Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 1.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A4
Smart Trak Solar Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Suman Creation Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Suman Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Surya Exim Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Surya Exim Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1815 Reaffirmed
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting#
# One way interchangeability from fund based to non fund based upto Rs 50 million
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable to Open Cash Credit/Overdraft against book debts/pre-shipment credit in
foreign currency/foreign discounting of bills upto Rs.350 million
Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5250 Reaffirmed
Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhay Solvents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Suspended
Abhay Solvents Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Suspended
Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed
Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Adarsh Kanch Udyog Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 28.5 Reaffirmed
Anupam Industries CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Anupam Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anupam Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
AP Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 295 Suspended
AP Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 111.1 Suspended
AP Refinery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 140 Suspended
Ashiana Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed
Bharat Engineering Construction Co Pvt CC CRISIL BB 235 Suspended
Ltd
Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Deccan Mechanical and Chemical CC CRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Diana Tea Co Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 217 Reaffirmed
Diana Tea Co Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 72.4 Reaffirmed
Earth Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
East End Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Gayatri Industries-Mumbai CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended
Gayatri Industries-Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Global Acqua Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 460 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gopi Fabrics (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Gopi Fabrics (P) Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Gopi Krishna Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Guru Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Guru Kirpa Rice Mills Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Fac
H. K. Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 321.5 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB
Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded
Ltd Credit from CRISIL
BBB
Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB
Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB
Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.8 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 380 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 29.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
K. K. Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed
K. K. Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K. K. Construction Company TL CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed
Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 420 Suspended
Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kejriwal Bee Care India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Suspended
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing TL CRISIL B+ 18.7 Reaffirmed
Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Rating Watch
with Positive
Implications
Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Rating Watch
Loan Fac with Positive
Implications
Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended
Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 17 Suspended
Credit
MD Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed
MD Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
MD Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Modicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Modicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed
*Limit for working capital'working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of
credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital
borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs 75.0 billion.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 110 Reaffirmed
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 76.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
R. J. Tradelinks CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended
R. J. Tradelinks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95.5 Reaffirmed
S.M.Ram Coal Importers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
S.M.Ram Coal Importers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
SFPL Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed
Shiva Agro Industries - Haryana CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Shiva Agro Industries - Haryana Rupee TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Shree Salasar Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 126 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Shreejikrupa Project Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended
Shreejikrupa Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shri Shakumbari Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Shri Shakumbari Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shri Shakumbari Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL B 43 Suspended
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 61900 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 181250 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 66500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Silicon Institute of Technology CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Silicon Institute of Technology LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 132 Reaffirmed
Smart Trak Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Smart Trak Solar Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed
Credit
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Surya Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 702.5 Reaffirmed
Surya Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
$ Including packing credit/ pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/foreign discounting of bills
/foreign bill purchase of Rs 450 million; Bill discounting of Rs.60 million and Inland letter of
credit of Rs 60 million.
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 185.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 323.8 Reaffirmed
Time Research & Breeding Farm CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Time Research & Breeding Farm TL CRISIL B+ 23 Suspended
Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2750 Withdrawal
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 750 Reaffirmed
Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Viari Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Vikas Cot Fiber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Assigned
Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 0.6 Reaffirmed
Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned
Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)