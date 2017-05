Nov 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Alin Cashews Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Purchase Alin Cashews Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 170 Reaffirmed Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 17.3 Reaffirmed Forward Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.3 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed # Cash credit and Letter of Credit limits are 100% interchangeable with WCDL Limits BLS International Services Ltd BG CRISIL A2 225 Reaffirmed Chaitanya Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Damara Gold Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 465 Reaffirmed Damara Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 190 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 210 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL A4+ Friends Concast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Global Calcium Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 42.5 Reaffirmed Global Calcium Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Goel Road Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Huhtamaki PPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 592.5 Reaffirmed Kalarickal Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kallam Agro Products And Oils Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Kallam Agro Products And Oils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Assigned M. Rajkumar BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Medequip Services Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 153 Assigned Medequip Services BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Mega Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended Murugappa Holdings Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Neoteric Infomatique Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1100 Suspended Omni Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.7 Reaffirmed Omni Impex Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Omni Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Omni Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 205 Reaffirmed Precision Auto Wares Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Proarch IT Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 314.5 Reaffirmed Responsive Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Salem Automech - Salem BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Salem Automech - Salem LOC CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Shilpa Electrical Engineers India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Ltd Shilpa Electrical Engineers India Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Ltd Shree NM Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Shri Madhur Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Signals and Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Signals and Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Southern Auto Products Co. BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned SR Associates Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Sunil Trade Links BG CRISIL 42.5 Assigned A4(Notice of Withdrawal) Sunil Trade Links Proposed ST Bk CRISIL 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac A4(Notice of Withdrawal) Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 90 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 125 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Supreme Treon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Supreme Treon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 90 Reaffirmed Surya Exim Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Surya Exim Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1900 Reaffirmed Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4 Technico Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Technico Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Forward Technico Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Tenon Facility Management India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd ST FD CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Universal Exports Export Bill CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Universal Exports Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 33.3 Reaffirmed Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1650 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd FD FAA- Downgraded from 'FAA/Negative' Placed on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Alin Cashews CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Ansari Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Ansari Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 270 Assigned Ashoka Distillers and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 218.7 Assigned Loan Fac Ashoka Distillers and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Assigned Ashoka Distillers and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 181.3 Assigned Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 86.8 Assigned Baba Naga Agro Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Baba Naga Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 39 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baba Naga Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 156 Reaffirmed Bagwan Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Bagwan Cotex Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd BG^ CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed ^Sublimits include maximum buyers credit 22 million, WCDL 80 million, Foreign LC 150 million Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed # Cash credit and Letter of Credit limits are 100% interchangeable with WCDL Limits Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandra Automobile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Chandra Automobile India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 46.5 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 454.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Damara Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 19 Suspended Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 31 Suspended Loan Fac Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 4 Suspended Credit Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 16 Suspended Film Farm India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Film Farm India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.6 Assigned Film Farm India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.4 Assigned Loan Fac Friends Concast Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Friends Concast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Friends Concast Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.7 Reaffirmed G. Rajam Chetty and Sons Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Global Calcium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Global Calcium Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goel Road Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Goel Road Carriers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 45.4 Reaffirmed Limits Goel Road Carriers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 29 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Huhtamaki PPL Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 127.5 Reaffirmed JC Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed JC Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 26.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JC Retail India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 198.9 Reaffirmed Kalarickal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kalarickal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kallam Agro Products And Oils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 57.5 Assigned Kallam Agro Products And Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 212 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Lancor Holdings Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB 333.3 Downgraded Discounting Loan from CRISIL BBB+ Lancor Holdings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 426.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Lancor Holdings Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB 200 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Lancor Holdings Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 282.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Lancor Holdings Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 557.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ M. Rajkumar Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed M.G.B. Mobiles CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- M.G.B. Mobiles Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL BB- Scheme(e-DFS) M.G.B. Mobiles LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- M.P.Agarwal and Co.Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac M.P.Agarwal and Co.Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned M.P.Agarwal and Co.Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 242.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 47.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B+ Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded Credit from 'CRISIL B+ Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 246.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Mahavir Rice Mills Assandh CC CRISIL BB- 750 Reaffirmed Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd BG 15 Suspended Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill 65.1 Suspended Discounting Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd FB Fac 10 Suspended Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit 230 Suspended Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of 40 Suspended Credit Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd TL 100 Suspended Medequip Services Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Medequip Services CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Mega Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mega Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10.7 Assigned Mehala Machines India Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned MJR Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended MJR Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Suspended Loan Fac Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 37.5 Suspended Discounting Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 17.5 Suspended Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 65 Suspended Loan Fac Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 13000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2767.1 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2790.7 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4562.4 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4562.4 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 6932.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2749.4 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2597.5 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 209.3 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 232.879 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 437.571 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 146 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navdurga Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Neoteric Infomatique Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Neoteric Infomatique Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1250 Suspended Neoteric Infomatique Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Omni Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.3 Reaffirmed Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 100 Suspended Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended Loan Fac Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 388.7 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ Withdrawal Precision Auto Wares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 42 Suspended Precision Auto Wares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17 Suspended Proarch IT Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Rame Electrowire Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 114.5 Suspended Rame Electrowire Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Rame Electrowire Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 56 Suspended Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 405 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 105 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BB Responsive Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1200 Reaffirmed Responsive Industries Ltd External CRISIL A- 2816.5 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Responsive Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 483.5 Assigned Loan Fac S and P Foundation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 250 Suspended S. R. Shipping Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 250 Suspended Loan Fac Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Salem Automech - Salem CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Select Exim CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Select Exim Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62 Suspended Loan Fac Select Exim Rupee TL CRISIL B 43 Suspended Shilpa Electrical Engineers India Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Ltd Showtime Syndicators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Showtime Syndicators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Shree NM Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Shree NM Electricals Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shree NM Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Krishna Jute Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Shri Madhur Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Shri Madhur Food Products Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed (Bhavnagar) Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed (Bhavnagar) Loan Fac Signals and Systems India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Southern Auto Products Co. LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Southern Auto Products Co. CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned SR Associates Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Styleone Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 282.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Styleone Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 230 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Styleone Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Sunil Trade Links CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Sunil Trade Links Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 410 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Supreme Treon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Supreme Treon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1469.1 Reaffirmed Surya Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed T4 Tapes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned T4 Tapes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Technico Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Technico Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 287.8 Suspended Loan Fac Technico Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 500 Suspended Technico Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Tenon Facility Management India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Limits Tenon Facility Management India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Thamanian Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Unitech Couplers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Unitech Couplers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Unitech Couplers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veekesy Shoes And Allied Products India CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Veekesy Shoes And Allied Products India LT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinil Trading Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.