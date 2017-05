Nov 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed #sublimit of Rs.55 million buyers credit Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC* CRISIL A4 20 Assigned *sublimit of Rs.20 million buyers credit Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed #sublimit of Rs.55 million buyers credit Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC* CRISIL A4 20 Assigned *sublimit of Rs.20 million buyers credit Baba Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Bhandari Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed BPS Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 65 Reaffirmed Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Jupiter Wagons Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 490 Reaffirmed Jupiter Wagons Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Jupiter Wagons Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 280 Reaffirmed Jupiter Wagons Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2+ 360 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 39.1 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2+ 46 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 319 Reaffirmed Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Rajvir and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Rajvir and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Roland Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Royal Plywood Industries LOC CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sai Bhaskar Irons Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Servotech Power Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Servotech Power Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Sri Durga Automotives BG CRISIL A4+ 30.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 83 Reaffirmed Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Forward Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Tryshoera India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uniglobe Mod Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned United Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Credit Cooperative Society Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 12.5 Reaffirmed Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 12.5 Reaffirmed Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Arya Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Arya Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Baba Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Bhandari Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Bhandari Steels Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e DFS) Bhandari Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bliss Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Suspended Bliss Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 394 Suspended Castle Ships Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 13.4 Assigned Castle Ships Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 274.2 Assigned De Son Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed De Son Marketing Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e DFS) Goldcoin Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Goldcoin Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goldcoin Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29.7 Assigned Goldcoin Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Goldcoin Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goldcoin Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29.7 Assigned Goldcoin Polyplast CC CRISIL B+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Goldcoin Polyplast TL CRISIL B+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Hari Oil & General Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Hari Oil & General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hari Oil & General Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 10.4 Reaffirmed JCO Gas Pipe Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Jhajjar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 7810 Reaffirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 48.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 16.2 Reaffirmed Jupiter Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Jupiter Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Jupiter Wagons Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Kinjal Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kinjal Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kissan Industries CC CRISIL B 72.8 Reaffirmed Kissan Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Kissan Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangalam Edu Gate TL CRISIL BB 800 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mangalam Edu Gate TL CRISIL BB 800 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mithra Cotton Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Mithra Cotton Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 51 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 123 Reaffirmed Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 142.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 142.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- PLN Silks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned PLN Silks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Rajvir and Company CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Rajvir and Company CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Raymond Apparel Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 428 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 72 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 428 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 72 Reaffirmed Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed ReNew Wind Energy (AP) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 950 Reaffirmed ReNew Wind Energy (AP) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 950 Reaffirmed Rishab International - Safidon Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Rishab International - Safidon Proposed Inventory CRISIL B 70 Assigned Funding Roland Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Roland Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roland Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 47.3 Reaffirmed Royal Plywood Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Royal Plywood Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sai Bhaskar Irons Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended Sai Bhaskar Irons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Sansar Trust October 2016 II Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 258* Provisional (SO) @ *Includes a second loss facility of Rs. 129.9 million @A prefix of 'provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer, without which the rating would either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in compliance with a May 6, 2015, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive, "Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/ provisional/in-principle ratings assigned by CRAs". Sansar Trust October 2016 II Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB+ 128* Provisional (SO) Equivalent@ *Includes a second loss facility of Rs. 129.9 million @A prefix of 'provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer, without which the rating would either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in compliance with a May 6, 2015, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive, "Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/ provisional/in-principle ratings assigned by CRAs". Sarvodya Hospital TL CRISIL B- 190 (Upgraded from CRISIL D Servotech Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.6 Assigned Servotech Power Systems Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B+ 22.4 Assigned Property Soma Indus Varanasi Aurangabad Tollway Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Soma Indus Varanasi Aurangabad Tollway TL CRISIL B 18500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Durga Automotives CC CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Stalwart Alloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Sterling Publishers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 173.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Reaffirmed Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed Sulochana Agro and Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 54.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Synergy Telecommunications CC CRISIL D 285 Suspended Synergy Telecommunications LOC* CRISIL D 11 Suspended * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Synergy Telecommunications Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 254 Suspended Loan Fac T I Motors Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB 24 Reaffirmed T I Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed T I Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac T I Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e DFS) T.V.A.N. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ T.V.A.N. Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL BB- 28.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ The LNM Institute of Information Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from Technology Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Ujjwal Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Uniglobe Mod Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 215 Assigned United Corporation CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 0.3 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL B+ Vivekananda Education Trust - Medinipur LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Zenova Bio Nutrition Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Zenova Bio Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 66 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 