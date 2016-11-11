Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd STD / CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed
Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed
Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned
Dalas Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Dolphin International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL A4
Dolphin International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Dolphin Mart Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd LOC***^ CRISIL A2+ 210 Suspended
***IndusInd Bank letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee up to a maximum of Rs.10.0
millio; ^Standard Chartered Bank letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee up to
Rs.70 million.
Goodwill Advance Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Goodwill Advance Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1650 Reaffirmed
Indo Unique Flame Ltd BG CRISIL A3 490 Reaffirmed
Indore Public School Pvt Ltd Rent CRISIL A3+ 18.6 Reaffirmed
Securitisation loan
Integrated Enterprises India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 400 Notice of
Withdrawal
J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1675 Reaffirmed
Jaideep India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed
Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Discounting
Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Kuantum Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Notice of
Withdrawal
Kuantum Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 407.5 Notice of
Withdrawal
Kusters Calico Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
KVN Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1210 Reaffirmed
Northern India Leather Cloth LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd
Orion Chem Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Orion Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 510 Reaffirmed
Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 160 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A3+
Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 124.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Porwal Auto Components Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Porwal Auto Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Rajeev Metal Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Rajeev Metal Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Rajeev Metal Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed
Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 565.1 Reaffirmed
Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.) BG CRISIL A4 53.5 Reaffirmed
Calicut
Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Uni Sourcce Treend India Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Uni Sourcce Treend India Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Vijaya Energy Plus Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Vijayasri Enterprises Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kuantum Papers Ltd FD FA- 300 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agasti Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 2190 Reaffirmed
loan**
**100% inter changeable between funded & Non Funded & Vice versa
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 690 Reaffirmed
loan^
^100% one way changeable with non-fund based limits
ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed
ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed
ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Baba Naga Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 181 Reaffirmed
Bahubali Cashews CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed
Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.4 Reaffirmed
Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15.6 Assigned
BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd BG^ CRISIL D 3750 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 1750 million
BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd CC* CRISIL D 2480 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with working capital demand loan up to Rs 1000 million
BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Concept Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Cosco India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed
Dalas Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Dalas Biotech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 98.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Dalas Biotech Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 51.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Damodar Texo Fab CC CRISIL B- 24 Suspended
Damodar Texo Fab Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Damodar Texo Fab TL CRISIL B- 38 Suspended
Dolphin Mart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Suspended
Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A- 200 Suspended
^^Standard Chartered Bank cash credit interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.180
million, and Yes Bank cash credit interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.20 million
Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 102 Suspended
Commercial
Borrowings
Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 66 Suspended
Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL A- 50 Suspended
# Proposed cash credit facility of Rs.30 million interchangeable with letter of credit /bank
guarantee limits
Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ganpati Allied Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Ganpati Allied Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Ganpati Steels CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Ganpati Steels TL CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Non FBL CRISIL A- 67.9 Reaffirmed
GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 614.1 Assigned
Indo Unique Flame Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed
Indore Education and Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed
Society-(Indore) Loan Fac
Indore Education and Service TL CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed
Society-(Indore)
Indore Public School Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Integrated Enterprises India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 450 Notice of
Withdrawal
J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 700 Reaffirmed
J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Jabalpur Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B
Jabalpur Hospital and Research Centre TL CRISIL B- 55 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B
Jagdish Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Jaideep India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Jaideep India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 191 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jaideep India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Janatha Steel Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Janatha Steel Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Kuantum Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Notice of
Withdrawal
Kuantum Papers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Kuantum Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45.5 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Kuantum Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 283.4 Reaffirmed
Kuantum Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 297 Reaffirmed
Kuantum Papers Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB- 7.6 Withdrawal
*The term loan with State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur has been repaid and the document stating
the same has been submitted by the bank
Kusters Calico Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
KVN Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Lakshmigraha Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Lakshmigraha Enterprises Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Lakshmigraha Enterprises CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed
Lakshmigraha Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Nirman Infra Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Nirman Infra Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Northern India Leather Cloth CC CRISIL B- 140 Downgraded
Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B
Northern India Leather Cloth Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded
Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B
Northern India Leather Cloth Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded
Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Northern India Leather Cloth TL CRISIL B- 176.8 Downgraded
Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B
Opera Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Credit
Orion Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 230 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 71.2 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 293.8 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Pooja Technocast TL CRISIL BB- 58.6 Assigned
Pooja Technocast CC CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned
Pooja Technocast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned
Loan Fac
Porwal Auto Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Porwal Auto Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Porwal Auto Components Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 77.6 Assigned
Prakash Industries - Junagadh CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Prakash Industries - Junagadh TL CRISIL B+ 0.6 Reaffirmed
Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Rohit Enterprises - Pune CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Shakti Cot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Shakti Cot Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 298 Reaffirmed
Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 24.4 Reaffirmed
Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed
Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 532.5 Reaffirmed
Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 530 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Shri Dutt Polytextiles CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sidharth Exporters CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 79.5 Reaffirmed
The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.) Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
Calicut CRISIL B-
The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.) TL CRISIL B+ 156.7 Upgraded from
Calicut CRISIL B-
Trident Creation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 360 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 29.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed
Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Uni Sourcce Treend India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Uni Sourcce Treend India TL CRISIL BB+ 29.4 Reaffirmed
Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corpn Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed
Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Vijaya Energy Plus Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Vijayasri Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
