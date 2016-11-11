Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd STD / CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Dalas Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Dolphin International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 Dolphin International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dolphin Mart Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd LOC***^ CRISIL A2+ 210 Suspended ***IndusInd Bank letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee up to a maximum of Rs.10.0 millio; ^Standard Chartered Bank letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.70 million. Goodwill Advance Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Goodwill Advance Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1650 Reaffirmed Indo Unique Flame Ltd BG CRISIL A3 490 Reaffirmed Indore Public School Pvt Ltd Rent CRISIL A3+ 18.6 Reaffirmed Securitisation loan Integrated Enterprises India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 400 Notice of Withdrawal J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1675 Reaffirmed Jaideep India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Purchase Discounting Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Notice of Withdrawal Kuantum Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 407.5 Notice of Withdrawal Kusters Calico Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 KVN Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1210 Reaffirmed Northern India Leather Cloth LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Orion Chem Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Orion Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 510 Reaffirmed Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 160 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 124.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Porwal Auto Components Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Porwal Auto Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Rajeev Metal Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Rajeev Metal Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Rajeev Metal Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 565.1 Reaffirmed Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.) BG CRISIL A4 53.5 Reaffirmed Calicut Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Uni Sourcce Treend India Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Uni Sourcce Treend India Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Vijaya Energy Plus Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Vijayasri Enterprises Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kuantum Papers Ltd FD FA- 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agasti Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 2190 Reaffirmed loan** **100% inter changeable between funded & Non Funded & Vice versa Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 690 Reaffirmed loan^ ^100% one way changeable with non-fund based limits ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Baba Naga Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 181 Reaffirmed Bahubali Cashews CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.4 Reaffirmed Bhavana Energy Infrastructure (P) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15.6 Assigned BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd BG^ CRISIL D 3750 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 1750 million BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd CC* CRISIL D 2480 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan up to Rs 1000 million BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Concept Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Cosco India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Dalas Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dalas Biotech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 98.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dalas Biotech Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 51.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Damodar Texo Fab CC CRISIL B- 24 Suspended Damodar Texo Fab Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Damodar Texo Fab TL CRISIL B- 38 Suspended Dolphin Mart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Suspended Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A- 200 Suspended ^^Standard Chartered Bank cash credit interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.180 million, and Yes Bank cash credit interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.20 million Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 102 Suspended Commercial Borrowings Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 66 Suspended Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL A- 50 Suspended # Proposed cash credit facility of Rs.30 million interchangeable with letter of credit /bank guarantee limits Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130 Suspended Loan Fac Ganpati Allied Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Ganpati Allied Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Ganpati Steels CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Ganpati Steels TL CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd Non FBL CRISIL A- 67.9 Reaffirmed GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 614.1 Assigned Indo Unique Flame Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Indore Education and Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Society-(Indore) Loan Fac Indore Education and Service TL CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Society-(Indore) Indore Public School Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Integrated Enterprises India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 450 Notice of Withdrawal J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 700 Reaffirmed J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. M. Mhatre Infra Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Jabalpur Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Jabalpur Hospital and Research Centre TL CRISIL B- 55 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Jagdish Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jaideep India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Jaideep India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 191 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaideep India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Janatha Steel Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Janatha Steel Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Jay Jagdamba Profile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Notice of Withdrawal Kuantum Papers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Kuantum Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 283.4 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 297 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB- 7.6 Withdrawal *The term loan with State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur has been repaid and the document stating the same has been submitted by the bank Kusters Calico Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- KVN Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Lakshmigraha Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Lakshmigraha Enterprises Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Lakshmigraha Enterprises CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Lakshmigraha Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL B 50 Assigned Nirman Infra Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nirman Infra Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Northern India Leather Cloth CC CRISIL B- 140 Downgraded Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Northern India Leather Cloth Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Northern India Leather Cloth Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Northern India Leather Cloth TL CRISIL B- 176.8 Downgraded Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Opera Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Credit Orion Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 71.2 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 293.8 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Pooja Technocast TL CRISIL BB- 58.6 Assigned Pooja Technocast CC CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned Pooja Technocast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned Loan Fac Porwal Auto Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Porwal Auto Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Porwal Auto Components Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 77.6 Assigned Prakash Industries - Junagadh CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Prakash Industries - Junagadh TL CRISIL B+ 0.6 Reaffirmed Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Rohit Enterprises - Pune CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Shakti Cot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shakti Cot Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 298 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 24.4 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 532.5 Reaffirmed Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 530 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shri Dutt Polytextiles CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sidharth Exporters CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Strawberry Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 79.5 Reaffirmed The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.) Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Calicut CRISIL B- The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.) TL CRISIL B+ 156.7 Upgraded from Calicut CRISIL B- Trident Creation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 360 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Trinity Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 29.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Uni Sourcce Treend India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uni Sourcce Treend India TL CRISIL BB+ 29.4 Reaffirmed Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corpn Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Withdrawal Loan Fac Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Vijaya Energy Plus Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Vijayasri Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.