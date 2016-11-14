Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alert India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Amar Trades Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Amar Trades Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Britacel Silicones Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Britacel Silicones Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
DEN FK Cable TV Network Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Suspended
DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 19 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 17 Reaffirmed
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL
A4+
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 610 Suspended
Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 600 Suspended
Credit
Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Suspended
Inyati Footwears Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Suspended
Inyati Footwears Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 15 Suspended
Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
KCS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15.3 Reaffirmed
Lasons India Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 170 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL A4+
-Discounting
Lasons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Lasons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 78 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Likhita Process Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Suspended
M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1500 Suspended
Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended
Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned
Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
under LOC
Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed
National Export Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed
Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Suspended
Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended
Guarantee
Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL A4 180 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL D
Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
R. S. Construction - Mumbai BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Rama Ferro Alloys and Finance Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3 Reaffirmed
Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3 Reaffirmed
Rodium Realty Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Royal Enterprises LOC* CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
* Fully interchangeable with buyers credit
Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Saha Steel Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
Fac
Stovekraft Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 275 Suspended
Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Swati Synthetics BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Technomark Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Suspended
Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed
Wolkem India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Wolkem India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed
Forward
Wolkem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Solar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AA- - Reaffirmed
Rating
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
Alert India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Alert India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Limits
Alert India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Amar Trades Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Amar Trades Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Amar Trades Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Angika Development Society TL CRISIL BB+ 64 Reaffirmed
Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed
Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 108 Reaffirmed
Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed
Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2500 Assigned
Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1300 Suspended
Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.3 Suspended
Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Britacel Silicones Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
CBS Publishers and Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Chandan Salt Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 9 Suspended
Chandan Salt Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 11 Suspended
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd Programme
DEN FK Cable TV Network Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
*Inland Letter of Credit/Foreign Letter of Credit (full sublimit of term loan)
DEN FK Cable TV Network Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 164.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 188.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
EMF Microloans Pool - Series XII - Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A+ 112.6* Assigned
42583
* Additionally scheduled excess interest spread (EIS) amounting to Rs-169.0 million (assuming
zero prepayments) provides credit support to PTCs
Fabjewels Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
#fully interchangeable with Export Finance, Standby line of credit and Bank Guarantee
Fabjewels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
*fully interchangeable with Export Finance and Gold Metal Loan
Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A 12.5 Reaffirmed
Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 5.5 Reaffirmed
Limits
Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 101.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended
Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 282 Suspended
Loan Fac
Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 391.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended
Credit
Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 428.6 Suspended
Integrated Spaces Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 95.6 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Integrated Spaces Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 138.7 Assigned
Integrated Spaces Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB- 65.7 Assigned
Property
Inyati Footwears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 60 Suspended
Inyati Footwears Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended
Credit
Inyati Footwears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended
Loan Fac
Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9.9 Reaffirmed
Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 140 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
KCS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
KCS Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 14.7 Assigned
Lasons India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 76 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Lasons India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 66 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Likhita Process Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Likhita Process Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended
M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 386.1 Suspended
M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 933.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Maithon Power Ltd FB Fac*^ CRISIL AA- 6100 Reaffirmed
* Fully Interchangeable with Non fund based limits to the extent of Rs 2150 million
^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limit of Rs 1000 million
Maithon Power Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed
@One way interchangeability to fund-based limits to the extent of Rs 600 million
Maithon Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1394 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maithon Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 36130 Reaffirmed
Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended
Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69.6 Suspended
Marwadi Education Foundation CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended
Marwadi Education Foundation TL CRISIL BBB- 755 Suspended
Maximo Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Maximo Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maximo Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 49.2 Reaffirmed
Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned
Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Assigned
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
National Export Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
National Export Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Suspended
Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26.2 Suspended
Orange Mamatkheda Wind Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 6200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt BG CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt Export Packing CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt LOC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL C 45 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL C 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed
PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL C 20 Reaffirmed
PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed
PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 90 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Reaffirmed
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
loan Fac
Premier Metal Products Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Premier Metal Products CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Priceless Overseas Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed
Priceless Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Reaffirmed
Professional Educational Trust Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Professional Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 210 Reaffirmed
Professional Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Professional Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R. S. Construction - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
R. S. Construction - Mumbai CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Rama Ferro Alloys and Finance Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Rama Ferro Alloys and Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 29.1 Reaffirmed
Rodium Realty Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Rodium Realty Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 420 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Royal Enterprises CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 680 Suspended
Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 300 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Credit
Saha Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Assigned
Skyline Prashasti Lease Rental CRISIL BB 350 Suspended
Discounting Loan
Skyline Prashasti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 650 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 69 Reaffirmed
Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Stovekraft Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
#100% interchangalbe with CC/LC&BG
Stovekraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 537 Suspended
Stovekraft Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 225 Suspended
*100% interchangable with LC&BG
Stovekraft Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 13 Suspended
Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 435 Suspended
Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 270 Suspended
Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 205 Suspended
Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 77.1 Suspended
Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 38.9 Suspended
Swati Synthetics CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Swati Synthetics TL CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed
Technomark Engineers India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Techops Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Techops Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended
Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 387.5 Suspended
Limits
Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 68.7 Suspended
Vijayakrishna Hatcheries CC CRISIL D 28.5 Suspended
Vijayakrishna Hatcheries TL CRISIL D 21.5 Suspended
Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reassigned
Limits
Wolkem India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 245 Reaffirmed
Wolkem India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 57.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Wolkem India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed
Wolkem India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed
Wolkem India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
