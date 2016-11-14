Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alert India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Amar Trades Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amar Trades Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Britacel Silicones Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Britacel Silicones Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment and Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd DEN FK Cable TV Network Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Loan Fac Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Suspended DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 19 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 17 Reaffirmed Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 610 Suspended Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 600 Suspended Credit Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Suspended Inyati Footwears Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Suspended Inyati Footwears Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 15 Suspended Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed KCS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15.3 Reaffirmed Lasons India Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3 170 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4+ -Discounting Lasons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lasons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 78 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Likhita Process Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Suspended M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1500 Suspended Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Assigned under LOC Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed National Export Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Suspended Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Guarantee Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL A4 180 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed R. S. Construction - Mumbai BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Rama Ferro Alloys and Finance Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3 Reaffirmed Rodium Realty Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Royal Enterprises LOC* CRISIL A4 100 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with buyers credit Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Saha Steel Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Fac Stovekraft Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 275 Suspended Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Swati Synthetics BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Technomark Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Suspended Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Forward Wolkem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Solar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AA- - Reaffirmed Rating Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Alert India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Alert India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Limits Alert India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Amar Trades Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Amar Trades Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Amar Trades Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Angika Development Society TL CRISIL BB+ 64 Reaffirmed Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 108 Reaffirmed Associated Plasmatron Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2500 Assigned Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1300 Suspended Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.9 Suspended Loan Fac Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.3 Suspended Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Britacel Silicones Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed CBS Publishers and Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Chandan Salt Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 9 Suspended Chandan Salt Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 11 Suspended Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Programme DEN FK Cable TV Network Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned *Inland Letter of Credit/Foreign Letter of Credit (full sublimit of term loan) DEN FK Cable TV Network Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 164.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- DMW CNC Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 188.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- EMF Microloans Pool - Series XII - Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A+ 112.6* Assigned 42583 * Additionally scheduled excess interest spread (EIS) amounting to Rs-169.0 million (assuming zero prepayments) provides credit support to PTCs Fabjewels Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed #fully interchangeable with Export Finance, Standby line of credit and Bank Guarantee Fabjewels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with Export Finance and Gold Metal Loan Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A 12.5 Reaffirmed Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 5.5 Reaffirmed Limits Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 101.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 282 Suspended Loan Fac Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 391.4 Suspended Loan Fac Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Credit Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 428.6 Suspended Integrated Spaces Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 95.6 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Integrated Spaces Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 138.7 Assigned Integrated Spaces Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB- 65.7 Assigned Property Inyati Footwears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 60 Suspended Inyati Footwears Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Credit Inyati Footwears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended Loan Fac Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9.9 Reaffirmed Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B Jagwani Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 140 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B KCS Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed KCS Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 14.7 Assigned Lasons India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 76 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lasons India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 66 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Likhita Process Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Likhita Process Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 386.1 Suspended M K Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 933.9 Suspended Loan Fac Maithon Power Ltd FB Fac*^ CRISIL AA- 6100 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Non fund based limits to the extent of Rs 2150 million ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limit of Rs 1000 million Maithon Power Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed @One way interchangeability to fund-based limits to the extent of Rs 600 million Maithon Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1394 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maithon Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 36130 Reaffirmed Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 69.6 Suspended Marwadi Education Foundation CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended Marwadi Education Foundation TL CRISIL BBB- 755 Suspended Maximo Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Maximo Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maximo Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 49.2 Reaffirmed Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Assigned Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed National Export Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed National Export Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Suspended Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.8 Suspended Loan Fac Novatech Projects India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26.2 Suspended Orange Mamatkheda Wind Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 6200 Assigned Loan Fac Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt BG CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt Export Packing CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt LOC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Pallava Granite Industries Chennai Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL C 45 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL C 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL C 20 Reaffirmed PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed Credit PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed loan Fac Premier Metal Products Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Premier Metal Products CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Priceless Overseas Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Priceless Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Professional Educational Trust Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Professional Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 210 Reaffirmed Professional Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Professional Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. S. Construction - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac R. S. Construction - Mumbai CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Rama Ferro Alloys and Finance Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Rama Ferro Alloys and Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 29.1 Reaffirmed Rodium Realty Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Rodium Realty Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 420 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Royal Enterprises CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 680 Suspended Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 300 Suspended Loan Fac Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Suspended Credit Saha Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Assigned Skyline Prashasti Lease Rental CRISIL BB 350 Suspended Discounting Loan Skyline Prashasti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 650 Suspended Loan Fac Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 69 Reaffirmed Sonar Bangla Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stovekraft Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended #100% interchangalbe with CC/LC&BG Stovekraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 537 Suspended Stovekraft Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 225 Suspended *100% interchangable with LC&BG Stovekraft Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 13 Suspended Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 435 Suspended Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 270 Suspended Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 205 Suspended Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Suspended Loan Fac Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 77.1 Suspended Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 38.9 Suspended Swati Synthetics CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Swati Synthetics TL CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed Technomark Engineers India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 90 Assigned Techops Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Techops Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 387.5 Suspended Limits Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 68.7 Suspended Vijayakrishna Hatcheries CC CRISIL D 28.5 Suspended Vijayakrishna Hatcheries TL CRISIL D 21.5 Suspended Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reassigned Limits Wolkem India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 245 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 57.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wolkem India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.