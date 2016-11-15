Nov 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Suspended Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed **Fungibility of Rs 20 million from LC to BG and Rs 10 million from BG to LC Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Forward Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 15.4 Reaffirmed Forward Aron Universal Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Arpora Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 ASG Leather Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Bhargovi Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 504 Reaffirmed Credit Chittorgarh Kota Tollway Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 200 Suspended Chittorgarh Kota Tollway Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 100 Suspended Loan Fac Concord Construction BG CRISIL A4 390 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Elite Natural Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 370 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 580 Reaffirmed H Dipak and Co. Export Finance CRISIL A2+ 4450.5 Reaffirmed Limit H Dipak and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 1299.5 Reaffirmed H Dipak and Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 500 Assigned Loan Fac Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 4850 Reaffirmed Indus Concessions India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 1000 Suspended Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LOC & BG CRISIL A1 58.5 Suspended Krishna Traders Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 245 Reaffirmed Purchase Krishna Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Forward Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended P.P Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.9 Assigned Pandrol Rahee Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Paramount Building Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned POSCO- India Pune Processing Center Pvt ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 7970 Reaffirmed Ltd Raima Toll & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL 220.8 Withdrawal A2(Notice of Withdrawal) Ramkrishna Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned Rubamin Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 85 Suspended Rubamin Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 83.1 Suspended Forward Rubamin Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 170 Suspended Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 87.5 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sandhya Organic Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Sandhya Organic Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 SKM Steels Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3 1400 Suspended Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit limit up to Rs.50 million Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2+ 22746 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 **Includes buyers credit limit of USD25 million Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A2+ 36970 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Trishala Veneer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Velvet Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Reassigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. V. Govindu CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed A. B. V. Govindu Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Suspended Loan Fac Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66 Suspended Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed *Two way Fungibility of Rs 30 million amongst CC limit and EPC/PSC Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aron Universal Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Aron Universal Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 71.4 Reaffirmed Arpora Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 105 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ ASG Leather Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ ASG Leather Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhargovi Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 226 Reaffirmed Credit Chandravadhanam Educational Trust CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended Chandravadhanam Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended Chandravadhanam Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18 Suspended Loan Fac Concord Construction CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Dynemic Products Ltd Export Finance CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed Limit Dynemic Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Elite Agro Specialities CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Elite Agro Specialities LT Loan CRISIL BBB 8.7 Reaffirmed Elite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Elite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Elite Green Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Credit Elite Green Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Elite Green Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Elite Natural Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Elite Natural Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Elite Natural Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Elite Natural Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Credit Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Discounting Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 145.6 Reaffirmed G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 177.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 280 Reaffirmed Ganesh Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 43 Suspended Ganesh Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 59.7 Suspended Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 311.5 Reaffirmed Giriraj Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 640 Suspended Giriraj Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Giriraj Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.8 Suspended Guptaji Brothers Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Guptaji Brothers Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Suspended Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 4050 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 9580 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 6520 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himatsingka Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Industrial Laminates (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1664.4 Suspended Karnatak Lingayat Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 35 Suspended Karnatak Lingayat Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 742.1 Suspended Loan Fac Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB(SO) 50 Suspended Loan Fac Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 5550 Suspended Krishna Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 145.3 Suspended Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.3 Suspended Loan Fac L.G. Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed L.G. Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L.G. Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed M S Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned M S Textiles Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 32.8 Assigned M S Textiles TL CRISIL B+ 17.2 Assigned M S Textiles Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 66 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 69.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Narmada Agrobase Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Narmada Agrobase Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.5 Suspended P.P Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47 Assigned P.P Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 48 Assigned Pandrol Rahee Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Paramount Building Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Paramount Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Radhika Cotex CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Radhika Cotex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radhika Cotex TL CRISIL B 11.2 Reaffirmed Raima Toll & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. TL Withdrawal 260 Withdrawal Rajni Exports & Imports CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Rajni Exports & Imports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Ramkrishna Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Ramkrishna Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 610 Assigned Ramkrishna Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rubamin Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1200 Suspended Rubamin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120 Suspended Loan Fac Rubamin Ltd TL CRISIL A- 325 Suspended Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Rupal Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. R. Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed S. R. Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. R. Cotton Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit S. R. Cotton TL CRISIL B+ 10.8 Assigned Sandhya Organic Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Second Vivekananda Bridge Tollway TL* CRISIL AA 1415.62 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd *Term Loan from Infrastructure Development Finance Co. Ltd Second Vivekananda Bridge Tollway NCD # CRISIL AA 1420 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd # Non-Convertible Debentures from India Infradebt Shivamrut Dudh Utpadak Sahakari Sangh CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Maryadit Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shree Gita Ginning and Oil Industries CC# CRISIL BB 370 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of Packing credit in foreign currency/ Bill discounting under Letter of Credit of Rs.150 Million Shree Gita Ginning and Oil Industries Line of Credit CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Shrey Software Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 130 Suspended Loan Fac Shrey Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Suspended Shri Krishna Ginning & Pressing - CC CRISIL B+ 27 Suspended Hinganghat Shri Krishna Ginning & Pressing - TL CRISIL B+ 28 Suspended Hinganghat Shrusti CC CRISIL BB- 98.9 Reaffirmed Shrusti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 201.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SKM Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended SKM Steels Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 2750 Suspended Sree Narayana Gurukulam Charitable TrustCC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Sree Narayana Gurukulam Charitable TrustTL CRISIL B 100 Suspended Subhlabh Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Subhlabh Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.3 Suspended Loan Fac Subhlabh Tradelink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 85.7 Suspended Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL AA 570 Reaffirmed #Rs 200 million Interchangeable with bank guarantee limit Sudhir Mandke Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sudhir Mandke Developers TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed T.B. Jewellery CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed T.B. Jewellery CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A- 2750 Downgraded from CRISIL A *Interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based limits to the extent of Rs.1500 million Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 6690 Downgraded from CRISIL A Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 19474 Downgraded from CRISIL A Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2900 Downgraded from CRISIL A Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 12507.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A Tata Teleservices Ltd TL CRISIL A- 97622.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Reaffirmed The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed Thenpandian Textile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Thenpandian Textile India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 93 Reaffirmed Trishala Veneer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Velvet Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 67 Upgraded from CRISIL D Voora Property Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 365 Suspended Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 210 Reaffirmed Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1.1 Reaffirmed Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 