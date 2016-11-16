Nov 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Ankit India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 195 Suspended Ankit India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended Aqualite Rubbers and Plastics Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Forward BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Chetak Autoengineering Products Company BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Pvt Ltd Electronet Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Electronet Equipments Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Inderdeep Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Inderdeep Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Kalliyath Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Suspended Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 470 Suspended Matsya Automobiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Meghmani Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Meghmani Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Fac Meghmani Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Nestle India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed NSL Textiles Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 933.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 425 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 135 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 Om Prakash Amarnath BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Puneet Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+(SO) 803.2 Assigned Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+(SO) 300 Assigned Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+(SO) 240 Assigned Foreign Currency Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed SEED Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Shanti Construction Co. BG CRISIL A3 680 Reaffirmed Sonia Fisheries BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Sonia Fisheries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Sonia Fisheries BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Sonia Fisheries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL^ CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable between fund based and non-fund based facilities The India Thermit Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 720 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed The India Thermit Corporation Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook India Ltd BG## CRISIL A1+ 2765 Reaffirmed ## Facility of Rs 1635 million interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs 250 million Thomas Cook India Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 1900 Reaffirmed ^^ Facility of Rs 350 million interchangeable with Overdraft limit and Bills discounting to the extent of Rs 300 million and Rs 50 million respectively; facility of Rs 1000 million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee and Post-Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency (PSFC) to the extent of Rs 250 million Thomas Cook India Ltd Overdraft Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 1425 Reaffirmed @ Facility of Rs 335 million equivalent of USD 5 million; facility of Rs 490 million interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs 250 million; facility of Rs 500 million interchangeable with Letter of Credit Trident Chemphar Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2850 Suspended Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Yogeshwar Timber Mart LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Yogeshwar Timber Mart Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5.3 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3D Technopack Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Agri Best India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Agri Best India Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Anandtara Properties TL CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Ankit India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Suspended Ankit India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100.8 Suspended Loan Fac Ankit India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 9.2 Suspended Aqualite India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aqualite Rubbers and Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Aqualite Rubbers and Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Campus Student Communities Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Chennai Cnc Servotronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Chennai Cnc Servotronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Chetak Autoengineering Products Company CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Chetak Autoengineering Products Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 5.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd Chetak Autoengineering Products Company TL CRISIL BB- 25.6 Suspended Pvt Ltd Electronet Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Electronet Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 36 Assigned Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 275 Reaffirmed Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 800 Suspended Hannah Joseph Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended Loan Fac Inderdeep Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Inderdeep Construction Co. Proposed BG CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Inderdeep Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inderdeep Construction Co. TL CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Kalliyath Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Kamarajar Port Ltd TFB* CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed *Non-convertible tax-free infrastructure bond Kamarajar Port Ltd TFB* CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed *Non-convertible tax-free infrastructure bonds Kataria Snack Pellets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Kataria Snack Pellets Pvt Ltd LT Loan@ CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended @ Import letter of credit / Letter of comfort/ Buyers Credit limit is sublimit of term loan to the extent of Rs.89.2 Million Kumar Infrastructure Development Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL B 110 Suspended Kumar Infrastructure Development Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Suspended Loan Fac M N Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Matsya Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Matsya Automobiles Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 315 Suspended Matsya Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended Loan Fac Meghmani Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with foreign bill purchase and export packing credit up to Rs 150 million and Rs 100 million, respectively Meghmani Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with demand loan, foreign bill purchase, export packing credit, and purchase of bills Meghmani Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 165 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nestle India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 18000 Reaffirmed NSL Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 3016.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ NSL Textiles Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 425.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ NSL Textiles Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 168.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ NSL Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 6236.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 19.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 210.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Om Prakash Amarnath CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Om Prakash Amarnath Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Om Prakash Amarnath Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd NCD^ CRISIL AAA(SO) 25110 Assigned ^A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd NCD^ CRISIL AAA(SO) 2760 Assigned ^A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation Partth Properties TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 14.6 Reaffirmed Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Assigned Prasad Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Prasad Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prasad Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Proarch IT Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Loan Fac Puneet Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Radhe Hurkat Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA-(SO) 910 Assigned Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA-(SO) 106.8 Assigned Loan Fac Rangsons Electronics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL AA-(SO) 90 Assigned Credit Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed * long term, packing credit/post shipment is sub-limit of this limit Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Reia Fashions Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Reia Fashions Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Credit Reia Fashions Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Reia Fashions Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Credit Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 122.5 Reaffirmed S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed SEED Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed SEED Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shanti Construction Co. CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Sonia Fisheries CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Sonia Fisheries Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Sonia Fisheries TL CRISIL B- 33.5 Reaffirmed Sonia Fisheries CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Sonia Fisheries Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Sonia Fisheries TL CRISIL B- 33.5 Reaffirmed Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions India CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions India LT Loan CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Sri Padmavati Energy Solutions India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sukhdev Vaishno Dhaba CC CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Sukhdev Vaishno Dhaba Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Suspended Loan Fac Sukhdev Vaishno Dhaba TL CRISIL BB 64.5 Suspended Swaraj Fashions Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Swaraj Fashions Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Credit Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Limits Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL D 330 Suspended *Includes Rs.100 Million of sub limit of letter of credit Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 250 Suspended Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 470 Suspended Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 49.6 Suspended Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 38.1 Suspended Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 21.8 Suspended Loan Fac Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 440.5 Suspended The India Thermit Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thomas Cook India Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL), Commercial Paper and Letter of Credit (LC) Thomas Cook India Ltd Overdraft Fac@@ CRISIL AA- 650 Assigned @@ Facility of Rs 150 million interchangeable with WCDL to the extent of Rs 120 million; facilities of Rs 500 million interchangeable with WCDL and Short Term Loans, Rs 300 million with Bank Guarantee and Rs 100 million with Letter of Credit Trident Chemphar Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.120 million Vasmo Agro Nutri Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 205 Reaffirmed Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Vidhatri Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B- Vinayak Enterprises (New Delhi) CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Yogeshwar Timber Mart CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Yogeshwar Timber Mart Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.7 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)