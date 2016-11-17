Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed under LOC Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Non-FB CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Limit Artex Textile Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended #Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Artex Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Credit Limit Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bhadreswar Rice Mill BG CRISIL A3 10.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Borax Morarji Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Borax Morarji Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 195 Reaffirmed Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 43.3 Reaffirmed Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 41 Assigned Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 24.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ltd CP) Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Inca Hammock Manufacturing and Export BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4 Inca Hammock Manufacturing and Export LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4 K. N. C. Agro Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed K. N. C. Agro Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Credit Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Credit Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Manisha Textiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 N A R Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 16000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 46000 Reaffirmed Programme** (Including CP) ** PGCIL intends to raise short-term working capital loans against this programme Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Vector Projects India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BBB 498 Reaffirmed Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 53.8 Reaffirmed Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Credit Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Reaffirmed Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Artex Textile Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BB 100 Suspended *Interchangeable with Cash Credit Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 52.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Bhadreswar Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bhadreswar Rice Mill CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhadreswar Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Bhadreswar Rice Mill TL CRISIL BBB- 1.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Borax Morarji Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Borax Morarji Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Brothers Engineering and Erectors Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 255 Reaffirmed Carbon Resources Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 26.3 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10000 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL AA Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 2700 Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit, letter of credit, and letter of undertaking Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL A- 2000 Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Eco Papers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked G R R Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed G R R Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Limits Inca Hammock Manufacturing and Export Export Packing CRISIL BB- 111 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Credit CRISIL B+ Inca Hammock Manufacturing and Export Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 64 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Discounting CRISIL B+ K. N. C. Agro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- K. N. C. Agro Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ketan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Ketan Motors Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ketan Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ketan Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KSR Cotton Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed KSR Cotton Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed WC Manisha Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Manisha Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ N A R Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd BG@ CRISIL D 390 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 @ Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs 100 million Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL D 1125 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs 425 million Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1700 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 1060 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL 140000 Reaffirmed Programme AAA Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL 130000 Reaffirmed Programme AAA Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 108870 Reaffirmed Series (XLVI, AAA XLVII, XLVIII and XLIX)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 90912 Reaffirmed Series (XLIII, AAA XLIV and XLV)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 88300 Reaffirmed (Series XL, XLI AAA and XLII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 96975 Reaffirmed (Series XXXV, AAA XXXVI, XXXVII, XXXVIII and XXXIX)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 58368.8 Reaffirmed (Series XXXIII and AAA XXXIV)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 45125 Reaffirmed (Series XXX, XXXI AAA and XXXII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 27731.2 Reaffirmed (Series XXVIII and AAA XXIX)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 23123.8 Reaffirmed (Series XXIV, XXV, AAA XXVI and XXVII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 1793.7 Reaffirmed (Series XXIII)* AAA *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 4025 Reaffirmed (Series XXII)* AAA *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 14612.5 Reaffirmed (Series XIX, XX, AAA and XXI)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 8995 Reaffirmed (Series XVII and AAA XVIII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 2250 Reaffirmed (Series XVI)* AAA *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 3582.5 Reaffirmed (Series XIV and AAA XV)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 3237.5 Reaffirmed (Series XI, XII, AAA and XIII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL 634.6 Reaffirmed (Series X)* AAA *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- R.K. Motors CC CRISIL BB 33.5 Suspended R.K. Motors Channel Financing CRISIL BB 31.5 Suspended R.K. Motors LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Revti Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 71.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Revti Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 75.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sai Fertilizers and Phosphates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Sai Fertilizers and Phosphates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Santhiram Wind Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 56 Reaffirmed Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Suyog Development Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 247.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suyog Development Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 172.5 Reaffirmed The Sirsa Bansivat Cooperative Labour CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned And Construction Society Ltd The Thiruvambady Devaswom LT Loan CRISIL B 197.6 Assigned The Thiruvambady Devaswom Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.4 Assigned Loan Fac Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 185 Reaffirmed Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed Ujin Pharmachem CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Universal Associates BG CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Universal Associates CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Fac Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed V. S. N. International CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Vector Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Veggiecraft Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Veggiecraft Food Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 62.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 497.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)