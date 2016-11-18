Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.K. Builders BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Alaska Exports Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended
Forward
Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Amar Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Amar Roller Flour Mills - Jammu BG CRISIL A3+ 180 Assigned
Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Balaji Leather Creation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed
Belco Pharma BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended
Belco Pharma Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended
Credit
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Biotech International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Biotech International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
Champo Carpets Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Bill Purchase
Champo Carpets Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Crevita Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 280 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Formokem India Corporation Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Formokem India Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
G N Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 390 Reaffirmed
Govardhani Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Notice of
Withdrawal
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 16 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A4+;
Placed on Notice of Withdrawal
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+;
Placed on Notice of Withdrawal
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+;
Placed on Notice of Withdrawal
Himalyan Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Ltd
Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Ltd
Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1100 Reaffirmed
Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
M.S Life Drug House Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Suspended
M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Narendra Dev (Railways) BG CRISIL A4 95 Suspended
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Pal Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Pal Enterprises Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Pal Enterprises Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Pankaj Glass Works Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Patel Enterprise - Manavadar Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4
Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed
Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Plato Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
Propel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Riello PCI India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
RPL Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
S. N. Bhobe and Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Sagari Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Sarathy Autocars Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Satyam Polyplast LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Shimla Tolls & Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
State Bank of Travancore CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 105000 Reaffirmed
Steelman Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Stonex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed
Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 3500 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India
UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India
UltraTech Cement Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Universal Precision Screws Export Packing CRISIL A3 110 Suspended
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Universal Precision Screws Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 3 Suspended
Forward
Universal Precision Screws LOC CRISIL A3 70 Suspended
Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.K. Builders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Purchase
ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Aditya Flexipack CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Suspended
Aditya Flexipack Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Alaska Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Credit
Alaska Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amar Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 35 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Amar Roller Flour Mills - Jammu CC CRISIL BBB 670 Reaffirmed
Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 383.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Balaji Leather Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Balaji Leather Creation TL CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed
Balaji Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Balaji Springs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Suspended
Loan Fac
Balaji Springs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended
Credit
Balaji Springs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Belco Pharma CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended
Belco Pharma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 4.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7.5 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL BB
Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Biotech International Ltd CC CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed
Biotech International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 48 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Crevita Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 255 Assigned
Crevita Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Curehealth Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Curehealth Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Suspended
Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 54 Reaffirmed
Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 14.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Deepak & Co. Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended
* long term facility
Dhanda Breeding Farm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35.2 Suspended
Dhanda Breeding Farm Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 53.8 Suspended
Elite Breads Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 9.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Elite Breads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 9 Assigned
Elite Breads Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 31.4 Assigned
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed
Credit
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Formokem India Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Formokem India Corporation Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Credit
G N Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 66.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Govardhani Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 21.5 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Withdrawal
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Himalyan Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Ltd Purchase
Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 10.8 Suspended
Ltd
Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J. K. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed
JKAK Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 77 Suspended
JKAK Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 73 Suspended
Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 390 Suspended
Khurana Oleo Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended
Khurana Oleo Chemicals Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended
Khurana Oleo Chemicals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended
Knott Fashion Studio CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Kolkata Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR A+ - Renewed &
Rating Reaffirmed
Kolkata Municipal Corporation Bond CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
M. K. Ghare Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
M.S Life Drug House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Ginning Pressing and Oil CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Industries
Marrino Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Mendine Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Nakoda Agro Tech CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Nakoda Agro Tech TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed
Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Narendra Dev (Railways) CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pankaj Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Suspended
Pankaj Glass Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 42.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pankaj Glass Works Ltd TL CRISIL B- 36.5 Suspended
Patel Enterprise - Manavadar CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Patel Enterprise - Manavadar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Patel Enterprise - Manavadar TL CRISIL BB- 3.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.6 Reaffirmed
Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Plato Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 34.5 Suspended
Plato Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Propel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Propel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Propel Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Riello PCI India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
RPL Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 257.5 Suspended
S. N. Bhobe and Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Sarathy Autocars CC CRISIL BB+ 245 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Sarathy Autocars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Sarathy Autocars TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Satyam Polyplast CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Sharada Flour Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed
Sharada Flour Products India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Shimla Tolls & Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Shimla Tolls & Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 320 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shree Durga Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
State Bank of Travancore Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 2000 Withdrawal
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
State Bank of Travancore Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
State Bank of Travancore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 12500 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
State Bank of Travancore Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
State Bank of Travancore Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
Steelman Industries Export Packing CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Credit
Steelman Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Loan Fac
Stonex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Suspended
Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1740 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency loan
Sunny International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB-
Sunny International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Sunny International Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Sunny International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Swati Electrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned
Swati Electrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Tansen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Tansen Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Tapan Motors CC CRISIL BB- 52.6 Suspended
Tapan Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Fac
Tapan Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Tapan Motors TL CRISIL BB- 66.3 Suspended
Tapan Multiventures (Automobile CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended
Division)
Tapan Multiventures (Automobile Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.2 Suspended
Division) Loan Fac
Tapan Multiventures (Automobile TL CRISIL BB- 18.3 Suspended
Division)
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 565.4 Reaffirmed
Limits
UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India
UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 25748.9 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10241.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 6500 Assigned
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1750 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Unison Pharmaceuticals - Himachal CC CRISIL BB 105 Suspended
Pradesh
Unison Pharmaceuticals - Himachal TL CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
Pradesh
Universal Precision Screws TL CRISIL BBB- 114.1 Suspended
Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL B+
Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
