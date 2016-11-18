Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Builders BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Alaska Exports Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Forward Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Amar Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Amar Roller Flour Mills - Jammu BG CRISIL A3+ 180 Assigned Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Balaji Leather Creation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed Belco Pharma BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Belco Pharma Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended Credit Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Biotech International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Biotech International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Champo Carpets Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Bill Purchase Champo Carpets Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Crevita Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 280 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Formokem India Corporation Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Formokem India Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed G N Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 390 Reaffirmed Govardhani Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Notice of Withdrawal Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 16 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4+; Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+; Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+; Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Himalyan Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Ltd Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Ltd Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1100 Reaffirmed Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended M.S Life Drug House Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Suspended M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Narendra Dev (Railways) BG CRISIL A4 95 Suspended Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Pal Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Pal Enterprises Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Pal Enterprises Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Pankaj Glass Works Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Patel Enterprise - Manavadar Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Plato Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Propel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Riello PCI India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended RPL Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended S. N. Bhobe and Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Sagari Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Sarathy Autocars Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Satyam Polyplast LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Shimla Tolls & Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed State Bank of Travancore CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 105000 Reaffirmed Steelman Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Stonex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 3500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Universal Precision Screws Export Packing CRISIL A3 110 Suspended Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Universal Precision Screws Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 3 Suspended Forward Universal Precision Screws LOC CRISIL A3 70 Suspended Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Builders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Purchase ABC Chemical Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Aditya Flexipack CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Suspended Aditya Flexipack Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Alaska Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Credit Alaska Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Suspended Loan Fac Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amar Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Amar Roller Flour Mills - Jammu CC CRISIL BBB 670 Reaffirmed Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 383.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Balaji Leather Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed Discounting Balaji Leather Creation TL CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Balaji Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Balaji Springs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Suspended Loan Fac Balaji Springs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended Credit Balaji Springs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Belco Pharma CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Belco Pharma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Suspended Loan Fac Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 4.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Bhuyan Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Biotech International Ltd CC CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Biotech International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Crevita Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 255 Assigned Crevita Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Curehealth Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Curehealth Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Suspended Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 54 Reaffirmed Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Deepak & Co. Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended * long term facility Dhanda Breeding Farm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35.2 Suspended Dhanda Breeding Farm Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 53.8 Suspended Elite Breads Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 9.6 Assigned Loan Fac Elite Breads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 9 Assigned Elite Breads Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 31.4 Assigned Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed Credit Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Discounting Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Formokem India Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Formokem India Corporation Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit G N Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 66.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Galco Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Govardhani Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 21.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Withdrawal Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Himalyan Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Ltd Purchase Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 10.8 Suspended Ltd Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Invention India (Exports) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. K. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed JKAK Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 77 Suspended JKAK Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 73 Suspended Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 390 Suspended Khurana Oleo Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Khurana Oleo Chemicals Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended Khurana Oleo Chemicals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Knott Fashion Studio CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Kolkata Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR A+ - Renewed & Rating Reaffirmed Kolkata Municipal Corporation Bond CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed M. K. Ghare Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed M.S Life Drug House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Mahesh Ginning Pressing and Oil CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Industries Marrino Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Mendine Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nakoda Agro Tech CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nakoda Agro Tech TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nanibala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Narendra Dev (Railways) CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pankaj Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Pankaj Glass Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 42.5 Suspended Loan Fac Pankaj Glass Works Ltd TL CRISIL B- 36.5 Suspended Patel Enterprise - Manavadar CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Patel Enterprise - Manavadar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Patel Enterprise - Manavadar TL CRISIL BB- 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Plantrich Agri Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Plato Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 34.5 Suspended Plato Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.5 Suspended Loan Fac Propel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Propel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Propel Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Riello PCI India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended RPL Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 257.5 Suspended S. N. Bhobe and Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sarathy Autocars CC CRISIL BB+ 245 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sarathy Autocars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sarathy Autocars TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Satyam Polyplast CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Sharada Flour Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Sharada Flour Products India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Shimla Tolls & Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shimla Tolls & Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 320 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Durga Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed State Bank of Travancore Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 2000 Withdrawal Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of Travancore Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of Travancore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 12500 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) State Bank of Travancore Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of Travancore Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Steelman Industries Export Packing CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Credit Steelman Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Loan Fac Stonex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Suspended Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1740 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency loan Sunny International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Sunny International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Sunny International Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sunny International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Swati Electrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned Swati Electrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Tansen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Tansen Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Tapan Motors CC CRISIL BB- 52.6 Suspended Tapan Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Fac Tapan Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended Loan Fac Tapan Motors TL CRISIL BB- 66.3 Suspended Tapan Multiventures (Automobile CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Division) Tapan Multiventures (Automobile Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.2 Suspended Division) Loan Fac Tapan Multiventures (Automobile TL CRISIL BB- 18.3 Suspended Division) Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 565.4 Reaffirmed Limits UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 25748.9 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10241.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 6500 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1750 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Unison Pharmaceuticals - Himachal CC CRISIL BB 105 Suspended Pradesh Unison Pharmaceuticals - Himachal TL CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Pradesh Universal Precision Screws TL CRISIL BBB- 114.1 Suspended Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL B+ Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Vinayak Ultraflex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.