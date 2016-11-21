Nov 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed CP) Amity Leather International Export CRISIL A4+ 61 Reaffirmed Post-Shipment Credit Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Credit Assam Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed B&H Texfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 72 Suspended C.P. Re-Rollers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.8 Suspended C.P. Re-Rollers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 24.5 Suspended Das and Brothers Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A2+ 1205 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit, buyer's credit, and packing credit. GEPS Projects BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended G S M Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi BG CRISIL D 1.8 Downgraded Samitee Himghar Ltd from CRISIL A4 Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.44.5 Billion KBR Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 740 Reaffirmed Kennametal India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Kulja Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Ladhuram Toshniwal and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Mahaveer Cylinders Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+(SO) 750 Assigned Series II MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+(SO) 210 Withdrawal Series III MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+(SO) 100 Withdrawal Series IV MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+(SO) 100 Withdrawal Series V MAS Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+(SO) 200 Withdrawal Series I MZ Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mukand Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.1 Suspended Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reassigned Nishigandha Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Panex Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Discounting Panex Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Pritika Autocast Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ Pritika Autocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ RKB Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1150 Reaffirmed RKB Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shantilal C. Mehta LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed SH-Haryana Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended SH-Haryana Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 160 Suspended Shrikishan And Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned TCNS Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Bill Purchase TCNS Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 12 Suspended Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 300 Suspended Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 250 Suspended Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd Standby Overdraft CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Fac Tomar Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Triton Valves Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed UBV Infrastructures Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned UBV Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Vantech Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Vantech Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed VRS Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed VRS Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Zircon Technologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd CC CRISIL AA 4610 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd External CRISIL AA 497.1 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 207.5 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 2785.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd TL CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 2400 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with short term loan Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 637.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AFP Manufacturing Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 53 Suspended AFP Manufacturing Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62 Suspended Ahuja and Anand Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 430 Suspended Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Amity Leather International Export Packing CRISIL BB 29 Reaffirmed Credit Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Suspended Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac Assam Timber Store CC CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Assam Timber Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B&H Texfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 74 Suspended Loan Fac B&H Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 4 Suspended Browngold Paper Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Loan Fac C.P. Re-Rollers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 284 Suspended Calcom Cement India Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 50.8 Suspended Calcom Cement India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 23.1 Suspended Loan Fac Calcom Cement India Ltd TL CRISIL C 405.8 Suspended Calcom Cement India Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 134.5 Suspended Das and Brothers Electricals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Das and Brothers Electricals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 2.1 Assigned Das and Brothers Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Durgapur Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.1 Suspended Loan Fac Durgapur Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL D 407.9 Suspended Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 510 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with export bill purchase-discounting, letter of credit, buyers credit, and packing credit Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 87.4 Reaffirmed Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 618.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G S M Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB G S M Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Ganesh Agro Industries - Nanded Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Ganesh Agro Industries - Nanded CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Ganesh Agro Industries - Nanded Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Gayatri Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Gayatri Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gayatri Industries TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed GEPS Projects CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Suspended GEPS Projects Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Issue Indian Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Indian Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Securities Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 65.5 Reaffirmed K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi CC CRISIL D 43.8 Downgraded Samitee Himghar Ltd from CRISIL B- K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 48 Downgraded Samitee Himghar Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B- K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi WC Loan CRISIL D 6.5 Downgraded Samitee Himghar Ltd from CRISIL B- K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi WC TL CRISIL D 3.9 Downgraded Samitee Himghar Ltd from CRISIL B- Karo Coils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Karo Coils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 86.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- KBR Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kulja Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Ladhuram Toshniwal and Sons CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Laxmi Cottex CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Cylinders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Mange Ram Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Mukand Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Mukand Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.9 Suspended Loan Fac Mukand Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.1 Suspended Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A- 60500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1089.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1720.1 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1037 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3913 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Muthoot Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 700 Assigned MZ Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32 Downgraded from CRISIL B MZ Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B MZ Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 59 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nagarjuna Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Education Society Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 73 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Education Society Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 32 Reaffirmed National Mining Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended National Mining Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 106 Suspended New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 83.7 Suspended Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35.4 Assigned Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.7 Assigned Loan Fac Nishigandha Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- One Up Minerals and Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Ltd Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 33.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Plast Alloys India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Plast Alloys India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Pritika Autocast Ltd CC CRISIL C 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pritika Autocast Ltd TL CRISIL C 14.1 Assigned Pritika Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 165 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pritika Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Purnima Distributors CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned R. S. Bokaro Metal Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Radhey Shyam Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Radhey Shyam Trading Co Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 90 Suspended Raghuvanshi Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed RKB Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 325 Reaffirmed Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Sahyog Cotton and Oil Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36.1 Reaffirmed Sansar Trust September 2016 V Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 4020.5 Assigned (SO) Sansar Trust September 2016 V Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB+ 279 Assigned (SO) Sansar Trust September 2016 VI Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO)3276.1 Assigned Sansar Trust September 2016 VI Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO)1139.6 Assigned Sansar Trust September 2016 VI Series A3 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO)592.4 Assigned Sansar Trust September 2016 VI Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB+ 341.7 Assigned (SO) SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.7 Suspended Loan Fac SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33 Suspended Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 60.2 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings# # Interchangeable with CC, PCFC, BG, LC, Buyers Credit Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL A- 2580 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with non fund based facilities Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 89.7 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 833.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac@ @ Fully interchangeable with proposed short term bank loan facility Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 33.3 Reaffirmed Shantilal C. Mehta CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable to letter of credit/buyers credit upto Rs 20 million Shantilal C. Mehta Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shantilal C. Mehta WC Fac# CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned #Includes letter of credit/buyers credit sublimit of Rs 60 million, cash credit of Rs 50 million, working capital demand loan of Rs.35 million and bank guarantee of Rs 40 million. SH-Haryana Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended SH-Haryana Wires Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Shivdhara Minerals CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Shivdhara Minerals TL CRISIL B 33 Suspended Shrikishan And Company Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Limits Shrikishan And Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Shriram Warehousing Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 112.4 Suspended Shushrusha Citizens Co-Op. Hospital Ltd.TL CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Siddha Chakra Weaving Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Siddha Chakra Weaving Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Siddhi Vinayak Roller Flour Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Siddhi Vinayak Roller Flour Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Siddhi Vinayak Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Singla and Singla CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sohrab Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B Srinisons Wiring Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Srinisons Wiring Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3.5 Suspended Srinisons Wiring Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 61 Suspended Loan Fac Srinisons Wiring Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.5 Suspended Srinisons Wiring Systems Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Sunton Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sunton Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sunton Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ TCNS Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended TCNS Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Credit Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 860 Suspended Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 128 Suspended Tomar Construction Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Tomar Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Loan Fac Triton Valves Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 520 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with LC upto Rs.50 million Triton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 107.2 Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 73 Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 149.8 Reaffirmed UBV Infrastructures Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned UBV Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Vantech Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varni Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Varni Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB 122.5 Reaffirmed Credit# # Interchangeable with packing credit up to 20% Varni Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 225 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vasundhara Power And Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ltd Vasundhara Power And Infrastructure Pvt Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Ltd Limits VRS Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed VRS Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Zircon Technologies India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Zircon Technologies India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 44.6 Suspended Loan Fac Zircon Technologies India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 190.4 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.