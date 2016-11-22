Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Cam Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended A.V. Cam Corporation Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Suspended Forward A.V. Cam Corporation Inland /Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Anand Triplex Board Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd CP CRISIL A2 100 Negative Implications Angelique International Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15050 Watch Negative Angelique International Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 380 Watch Negative -Discounting Fac Angelique International Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A2 1350 Watch Negative Discounting Angelique International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1800 Watch Negative Angelique International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 100 Watch Negative Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended under LOC Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed East India Commercial Co Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed East India Commercial Co Ltd Inland /Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Glowstar Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Glowstar Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Credit Janga Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 72 Suspended Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Logan Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 17 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M. Nagi Reddy and Company BG CRISIL A4 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 125 Suspended S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Sri Sailakshmi Constructions & Co BG CRISIL A3 710 Reaffirmed V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3+ 475 Reaffirmed Fac Vedanta Ltd Non -FBL* CRISIL A1+ 142.2 Reaffirmed *Non fund based Limits of Rs15 billion are interchangeable with Fund Based Limits Vedanta Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 130000 Reaffirmed CP) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. Automovers Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Fac A.V. Cam Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended A.V. Cam Corporation TL@ CRISIL BB- 24 Suspended @One Time Foreign Letter Of Credit of Rs.22.5 million is sub-limit of Term Loan Advance Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 122.5 Reaffirmed Advance Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Amba Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450 Assigned Amba Grains Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Packing Credit Anand Triplex Board Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Anand Triplex Board Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 54 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Anand Triplex Board Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I CRISIL D 2440 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd /2004 * *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I CRISIL D 5970 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd /2005 * *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I CRISIL D 10530 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd /2010 * *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I & II CRISIL D 8980 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd /2011 * *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I CRISIL D 3140 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd /2012 * *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series II CRISIL D 10000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd /2012 * *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Angelique International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Watch Negative Angelique International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Watch Negative Loan Fac Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 1236 Reaffirmed Claridge Moulded Fibre Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ East India Commercial Co Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 395 Reaffirmed East India Commercial Co Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed East India Commercial Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 47.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Packers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Glowstar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Godriwala Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac Godriwala Education Society TL CRISIL B 78 Assigned GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Hotel Saideeps Holiday Park Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 6 Suspended Hotel Saideeps Holiday Park TL CRISIL B 102.8 Suspended J. R. Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 51 Reaffirmed J. R. Textiles TL CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed Janga Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Janga Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Suspended Loan Fac Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 73.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB K. R. Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended K. R. Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended K. R. Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 203 Suspended Kalyani Renewable Energy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 145 Suspended Loan Fac Kalyani Renewable Energy India Ltd TL CRISIL D 555 Suspended Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 61.8 Reaffirmed Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e -DFS) Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 43.2 Assigned LEAD Reclaim & Rubber Products Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended LEAD Reclaim & Rubber Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac LEAD Reclaim & Rubber Products Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Suspended Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL BB- 69.8 Reaffirmed Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Loan Fac Logan Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Logan Ceramic TL CRISIL BB- 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M. Nagi Reddy and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D M. Nagi Reddy and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D M. Nagi Reddy and Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL D M.B. Multispeciality Hospitals Health LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Suspended City Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended MD Movers CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB MD Movers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB MD Movers TL CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed MSR Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended MSR Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.3 Suspended Loan Fac MSR Rice Industries TL CRISIL D 10.7 Suspended Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 63 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 700 Assigned Muthoot Microfin Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed Muthoot Microfin Ltd Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Feeds (Cattle and Poultry CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Feeds) Nagarjuna Feeds (Cattle and Poultry LT Loan CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Feeds) Nagarjuna Hatcheries CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Nagarjuna Hatcheries LT Loan CRISIL D 130 Suspended Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Platinum Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 71.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 61.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Precision Equipments (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 208.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Rama Krishna Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Rama Krishna Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12 Suspended Loan Fac Rasun Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Rasun Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 25 Suspended Discounting Rasun Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Suspended Rasun Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Suspended Loan Fac RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 668.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended S C R Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended S&S Green Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 360 Suspended S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Saee Trafoline Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Saee Trafoline Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 34 Suspended Saee Trafoline Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 26 Suspended Savute Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed SKH Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended SKH Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended Loan Fac SKH Poultry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 56 Upgraded from CRISIL D Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sonam Builders TL CRISIL BB+ 850 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 223 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 64.3 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Sai Nidhi Parboiled Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Sri Sailakshmi Constructions & Co CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Sri Sailakshmi Constructions & Co Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Fac Sri Sailakshmi Constructions & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned Loan Fac Supreme Sales CC CRISIL BB 96 Assigned T.B. Jewellery CC CRISIL BB- 179.7 Reaffirmed T.B. Jewellery CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 53 Suspended UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 8 Suspended UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended Ultra Trust TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 354.9 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA- 33.09 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA- 37.12 Reaffirmed **Fund based Limits are completely interchangeable with Non Fund based Limits Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 10.48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vedanta Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 125.25 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 3000 Assigned Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 12500 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 56000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 21000 Reaffirmed Wirecom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Wirecom India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 59.1 Suspended Wirecom India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 20.9 Suspended Yeturu Bio-Tech Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Yeturu Bio-Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19.8 Suspended Loan Fac Yeturu Bio-Tech Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 5 Suspended Fac Yeturu Bio-Tech Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.2 Suspended Yogesh Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Yogesh Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 7 Suspended Yogesh Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.