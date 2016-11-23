Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abba Kaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Purchase -Discounting Abba Kaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Credit Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Annapurna Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Transmissions Pvt Ltd Annapurna Constructions and Proposed BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed Transmissions Pvt Ltd Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Avenue Supermarts Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Bhagatjee Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Bhanu Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Notice of Withdrawal Bhavani Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 148 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 637 Suspended Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.2 Reaffirmed Friends Concast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4950 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Non -FBL* CRISIL A1+ 195 Reaffirmed *Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities are fully interchangeable Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Intellect Design Arena Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 2000 Assigned Loan Fac Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed K.I.(International) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended K.I.(International) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Kisan Mouldings Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kisan Mouldings Ltd LOC CRISIL D 497.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 KCVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 260 Suspended KCVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 300 Suspended Keshodwala Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Credit# # Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 400.00 million, sublimit of Rs. 100.0 million as Cash Credit & sublimit of Rs. 100.0 million as Working Capital Demand Kokuyo Camlin Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 24 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A1 510 Assigned Maharshee Geomembrane India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Maharshee Geomembrane India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 M/s. Dadabhai Hathibhai BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Suspended NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@# CRISIL A4+ 4500 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 @ Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) of Rs 900 million out of which Rs 100 million is unallocated.; #Interchangeable with LC of Rs 450 million NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@## CRISIL A4+ 2250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 @ Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) of Rs 900 million out of which Rs 100 million is unallocated.; ## Interchangeable with LC of Rs 150 million NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@* CRISIL A4+ 1200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 @ Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) of Rs 900 million out of which Rs 100 million is unallocated.; * Interchangeable with LC of Rs 120 million NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@! CRISIL A4+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 @ Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) of Rs 900 million out of which Rs 100 million is unallocated.; ! Interchangeable with LC of Rs 30 million NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@** CRISIL A4+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 @ Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) of Rs 900 million out of which Rs 100 million is unallocated.; ** Interchangeable with LC of Rs 50 million Organic Coatings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Organic Coatings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Patny Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Pearl Global Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 1385 Reaffirmed Credit Pearl Global Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1220 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Pearl Global Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt BG CRISIL A3 22 Reaffirmed Ltd Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 22.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Radium Creation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Reckon Diagnostics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended RMBAY Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 32 Suspended Purchase -Discounting RMBAY LOC CRISIL A4+ 43 Suspended RMBAY Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Rural Institute of Social and Economic Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Empowerment S.S. Civil Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended S.S.Natarajan & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sara Suole Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Solid Stone Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 900 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 277 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 74 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 416 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ TML Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Usha Projects India Pvt Limted BG CRISIL A4+ 186.2 Suspended Varad Agri Tech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 33.3 Reaffirmed Vizebh Compositech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.4 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd FD FB 20 Downgraded from FB+ TML Industries Ltd FD FB+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All India Society For Electronics and TL CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from Computer Technology CRISIL BBB- Amar Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Ambica Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 154 Reaffirmed Annapurna Constructions and CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Transmissions Pvt Ltd Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 640 Reaffirmed Ltd Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Avenue Supermarts Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1364.9 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 3905.1 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1230 Reaffirmed Babbar Agro Industry CC CRISIL B- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL D Babbar Agro Industry LT Loan CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Babbar Agro Industry Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhagatjee Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 161.5 Suspended Bhanu Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Bhanu Construction Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 200 Withdrawal Bhatt Bros. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 41 Suspended Loan Fac Bhatt Bros. TL CRISIL BB+ 42 Suspended Bhavani Industries CC CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries LT Loan CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 393.4 Suspended Loan Fac Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 386.6 Suspended Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 92 Suspended Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd CC CRISIL B 540 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL B 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Reduced from Rs.100 Million Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Credit Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.3 Assigned Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 85 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Friends Concast Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Friends Concast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Friends Concast Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.7 Reaffirmed Ganesh Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Ganesh Ginning Factory TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Suspended Ganesh Ginning Factory Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 18.5 Suspended Gujarat Gas Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA Withdrawal Rating Gujarat Gas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA 890 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Ltd TL CRISIL AA 17660 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Fund -Based Fac* CRISIL AAA 263 Reaffirmed *Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities are fully interchangeable Intellect Design Arena Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Assigned Loan Fac Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) CC CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac K.I.(International) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended K.I.(International) Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 420 Suspended Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Kameswari Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed KCVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac KCVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Fac KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.150 million or equivalent USD & also includes sub limit of Rs. 150 million of Gold Loan. KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC & WC demand CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed loan# # Includes a sublimit of Bank Guarantee / standby letter of credit / Buyers's credit of Rs.50 million and overdraft of Rs.150 million KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed ^ Includes a sublimit of pre & post shipment financing of Rs.30 million each, standby letter of credit of Rs.150 million, Gold Metal loan of Rs. 135 million and Bank KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KGK Creations Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 495 Reaffirmed Credit# # Includes sublimit of packing credit in foreign currency of Rs. 300 million KGK Creations Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Credit* * Includes sublimit of packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.120.0 million & bank guarantee of Rs.50.0 million KGK Creations Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Loan Fac KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 1900 Reaffirmed Credit@ @ Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1000.0 million, sublimit of Rs. 500 million in the form of sales Invoice Financing against third party invoices. KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 4700 Reaffirmed Credit* * Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 2820.00 million & sublimit of Rs. 4700.00 million as Packing Credit against Unfinanced and non-overdue DDA bills & export bills. KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Credit$ $ Fully interchangeable from Post Shipment Finance to Pre-shipment finance limit of Rs. 600.0 million. KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Credit$ $ Fully interchangeable from Post Shipment Finance to Pre-shipment finance limit of Rs. 600.0 million. KGK Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned Credit@ @ Includes sublimit of Rs 125.0 million for packing credit, and also sublimit of Rs 500.0 million for packing credit against DDA bills under collection Kisan Mouldings Ltd CC CRISIL D 1070 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kisan Mouldings Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 151.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kisan Mouldings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 618 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kisan Mouldings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Kisan Mouldings Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 470 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Auto loans CRISIL A 1.1 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd CC CRISIL A 320 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd External CRISIL A 279.1 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 12.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Dadabhai Hathibhai CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao BG CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 37 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Maharshee Geomembrane India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Maharshee Geomembrane India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Suspended Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Suspended NKG Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2300 Negative Implications NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL BB 680 Negative Implications ^ Rupee equivalent of EUR 9.9 million of external commercial borrowing. NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 400 Negative Implications NKG Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 2620 Negative Implications Organic Coatings Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Organic Coatings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 164 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Organic Coatings Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 43 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Patny Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended Patny Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Pearl Global Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 112 Assigned Pearl Global Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 48 Assigned Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.2 Assigned Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 14.4 Suspended Loan Fac Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35.6 Suspended Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Radium Creation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Radium Creation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Loan Fac Reckon Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46 Suspended Reckon Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 4.3 Suspended RMBAY Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.9 Suspended Loan Fac Rural Institute of Social and Economic LT Loan CRISIL B 103.4 Upgraded from Empowerment CRISIL B- Rural Institute of Social and Economic Proposed Fund CRISIL B 96.6 Assigned Empowerment -Based Bk Limits S. V. Traders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended S.S. Civil Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended S.S.Natarajan & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed S.S.Natarajan & Co Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed S.V.Educational Society-Anantapur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 142.5 Assigned Loan Fac S.V.Educational Society-Anantapur TL CRISIL BB 107.5 Assigned Sagar Agro Inputs CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Sagar Agro Inputs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed Credit Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 338.8 Reaffirmed Sara Suole Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 374.4 Reaffirmed Sasi Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 85 Suspended Sasi Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 17.5 Suspended Sasi Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Seven Hills International CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Seven Hills International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 185 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seven Hills International TL CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Shree Bhagwati Samarth Food Products CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Bhagwati Samarth Food Products TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sidh Masterbatches Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 187.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 252.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Solid Stone Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Somany Ceramics Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed *Interchange with Working Capital Demand Loan Facility Somany Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 110.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Somany Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1174.7 Assigned Somany Fine Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Somany Fine Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43.6 Suspended Loan Fac Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.4 Suspended Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 65 Suspended Fac Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 87.7 Suspended Loan Fac Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure BG CRISIL D 73.5 Suspended Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 65.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sunny Star Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 149.8 Suspended Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.3 Assigned Loan Fac Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 51.3 Assigned Tirumala Comprints Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Tirumala Comprints Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 56.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TML Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 52.1 Reaffirmed TML Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 84 Assigned Trident Metal Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32.3 Suspended Trident Metal Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 67.7 Suspended United Overseas Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB- 85 Suspended United Overseas Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Usha Projects India Pvt Limted CC CRISIL BB 34.5 Suspended Usha Spinners CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Varad Agri Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Varad Agri Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Assigned Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 138 Reaffirmed Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vibrant Content Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 101.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vibrant Content Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 218.5 Reaffirmed Vizebh Compositech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended Vizebh Compositech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.3 Suspended Loan Fac Vizebh Compositech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 172.3 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 