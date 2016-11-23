Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abba Kaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Purchase
-Discounting
Abba Kaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Credit
Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Annapurna Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Transmissions Pvt Ltd
Annapurna Constructions and Proposed BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed
Transmissions Pvt Ltd
Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Avenue Supermarts Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Bhagatjee Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Bhanu Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Notice of
Withdrawal
Bhavani Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 148 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 637 Suspended
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.2 Reaffirmed
Friends Concast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Gas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4950 Reaffirmed
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Non -FBL* CRISIL A1+ 195 Reaffirmed
*Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities are fully interchangeable
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Intellect Design Arena Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 2000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
K.I.(International) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended
K.I.(International) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Kisan Mouldings Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 62.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Kisan Mouldings Ltd LOC CRISIL D 497.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
KCVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 260 Suspended
KCVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 300 Suspended
Keshodwala Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
Credit#
# Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 400.00 million, sublimit of Rs. 100.0 million as
Cash Credit & sublimit of Rs. 100.0 million as Working Capital Demand
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 24 Reaffirmed
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A1 510 Assigned
Maharshee Geomembrane India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Maharshee Geomembrane India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
M/s. Dadabhai Hathibhai BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Suspended
NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@# CRISIL A4+ 4500 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
@ Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) of Rs 900 million out of which Rs 100 million is
unallocated.; #Interchangeable with LC of Rs 450 million
NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@## CRISIL A4+ 2250 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
@ Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) of Rs 900 million out of which Rs 100 million is
unallocated.; ## Interchangeable with LC of Rs 150 million
NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@* CRISIL A4+ 1200 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
@ Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) of Rs 900 million out of which Rs 100 million is
unallocated.; * Interchangeable with LC of Rs 120 million
NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@! CRISIL A4+ 550 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
@ Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) of Rs 900 million out of which Rs 100 million is
unallocated.; ! Interchangeable with LC of Rs 30 million
NKG Infrastructure Ltd BG@** CRISIL A4+ 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
@ Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) of Rs 900 million out of which Rs 100 million is
unallocated.; ** Interchangeable with LC of Rs 50 million
Organic Coatings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed
Organic Coatings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Patny Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
Pearl Global Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed
Pearl Global Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed
Pearl Global Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 1385 Reaffirmed
Credit
Pearl Global Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1220 Reaffirmed
Pearl Global Industries Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3+ 85 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
Pearl Global Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt BG CRISIL A3 22 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 22.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Radium Creation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A3
Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended
Reckon Diagnostics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
RMBAY Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 32 Suspended
Purchase
-Discounting
RMBAY LOC CRISIL A4+ 43 Suspended
RMBAY Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Rural Institute of Social and Economic Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Empowerment
S.S. Civil Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
S.S.Natarajan & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Sara Suole Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
Solid Stone Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL A3
Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 900 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 277 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 74 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 416 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
TML Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
TML Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Usha Projects India Pvt Limted BG CRISIL A4+ 186.2 Suspended
Varad Agri Tech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 33.3 Reaffirmed
Vizebh Compositech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.4 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd FD FB 20 Downgraded
from FB+
TML Industries Ltd FD FB+ 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
All India Society For Electronics and TL CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from
Computer Technology CRISIL BBB-
Amar Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
Ambica Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 154 Reaffirmed
Annapurna Constructions and CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Transmissions Pvt Ltd
Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 640 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Avenue Supermarts Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
Avenue Supermarts Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed
Avenue Supermarts Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed
Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1364.9 Reaffirmed
Avenue Supermarts Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 3905.1 Reaffirmed
Avenue Supermarts Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1230 Reaffirmed
Babbar Agro Industry CC CRISIL B- 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Babbar Agro Industry LT Loan CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Babbar Agro Industry Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Bhagatjee Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 161.5 Suspended
Bhanu Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Bhanu Construction Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 200 Withdrawal
Bhatt Bros. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 41 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhatt Bros. TL CRISIL BB+ 42 Suspended
Bhavani Industries CC CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Industries LT Loan CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed
Blue Ocean Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 393.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 386.6 Suspended
Cotton Blossom India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 92 Suspended
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd CC CRISIL B 540 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL B 750 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Reduced from Rs.100 Million
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed
Credit
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.3 Assigned
Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 85 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BB
Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Friends Concast Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Friends Concast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Friends Concast Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.7 Reaffirmed
Ganesh Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Ganesh Ginning Factory TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Suspended
Ganesh Ginning Factory Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 18.5 Suspended
Gujarat Gas Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA Withdrawal
Rating
Gujarat Gas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA 890 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Gas Ltd TL CRISIL AA 17660 Reaffirmed
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Fund -Based Fac* CRISIL AAA 263 Reaffirmed
*Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities are fully interchangeable
Intellect Design Arena Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Jajoo Surgical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) CC CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned
Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
K.I.(International) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended
K.I.(International) Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 420 Suspended
Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Kameswari Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
KCVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
KCVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended
Fac
KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
* Includes a sublimit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.150 million or equivalent USD & also
includes sub limit of Rs. 150 million of Gold Loan.
KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC & WC demand CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
loan#
# Includes a sublimit of Bank Guarantee / standby letter of credit / Buyers's credit of Rs.50
million and overdraft of Rs.150 million
KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
^ Includes a sublimit of pre & post shipment financing of Rs.30 million each, standby letter of
credit of Rs.150 million, Gold Metal loan of Rs. 135 million and Bank
KGK Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KGK Creations Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 495 Reaffirmed
Credit#
# Includes sublimit of packing credit in foreign currency of Rs. 300 million
KGK Creations Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Credit*
* Includes sublimit of packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.120.0 million & bank guarantee
of Rs.50.0 million
KGK Creations Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 1900 Reaffirmed
Credit@
@ Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1000.0 million, sublimit of Rs. 500 million in
the form of sales Invoice Financing against third party invoices.
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 4700 Reaffirmed
Credit*
* Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 2820.00 million & sublimit of Rs. 4700.00
million as Packing Credit against Unfinanced and non-overdue DDA bills & export bills.
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Credit$
$ Fully interchangeable from Post Shipment Finance to Pre-shipment finance limit of Rs. 600.0
million.
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Credit$
$ Fully interchangeable from Post Shipment Finance to Pre-shipment finance limit of Rs. 600.0
million.
KGK Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned
Credit@
@ Includes sublimit of Rs 125.0 million for packing credit, and also sublimit of Rs 500.0
million for packing credit against DDA bills under collection
Kisan Mouldings Ltd CC CRISIL D 1070 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Kisan Mouldings Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 151.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Kisan Mouldings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 618 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Kisan Mouldings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Kisan Mouldings Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 470 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Auto loans CRISIL A 1.1 Reaffirmed
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd CC CRISIL A 320 Reaffirmed
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd External CRISIL A 279.1 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 12.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M/s. Dadabhai Hathibhai CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao BG CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 37 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
M/s. P. Venkateswara Rao Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Maharshee Geomembrane India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Maharshee Geomembrane India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Suspended
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Suspended
NKG Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2300 Negative
Implications
NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL BB 680 Negative
Implications
^ Rupee equivalent of EUR 9.9 million of external commercial borrowing.
NKG Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 400 Negative
Implications
NKG Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 2620 Negative
Implications
Organic Coatings Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Organic Coatings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 164 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Organic Coatings Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 43 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Patny Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended
Patny Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pearl Global Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 112 Assigned
Pearl Global Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 48 Assigned
Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.2 Assigned
Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 14.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35.6 Suspended
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Radium Creation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB-
Radium Creation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Rajshree Steelmet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended
Loan Fac
Reckon Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46 Suspended
Reckon Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 4.3 Suspended
RMBAY Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rural Institute of Social and Economic LT Loan CRISIL B 103.4 Upgraded from
Empowerment CRISIL B-
Rural Institute of Social and Economic Proposed Fund CRISIL B 96.6 Assigned
Empowerment -Based Bk Limits
S. V. Traders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended
S.S. Civil Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
S.S.Natarajan & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
S.S.Natarajan & Co Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
S.V.Educational Society-Anantapur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 142.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
S.V.Educational Society-Anantapur TL CRISIL BB 107.5 Assigned
Sagar Agro Inputs CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Sagar Agro Inputs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 338.8 Reaffirmed
Sara Suole Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 374.4 Reaffirmed
Sasi Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 85 Suspended
Sasi Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 17.5 Suspended
Sasi Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Savitri Steels and Rerollings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Seven Hills International CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Seven Hills International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 185 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Seven Hills International TL CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Shree Bhagwati Samarth Food Products CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shree Bhagwati Samarth Food Products TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shresht Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sidh Masterbatches Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 85 Assigned
Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 187.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 252.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Solid Stone Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Somany Ceramics Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed
*Interchange with Working Capital Demand Loan Facility
Somany Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 110.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Somany Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1174.7 Assigned
Somany Fine Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Somany Fine Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.4 Suspended
Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 65 Suspended
Fac
Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 87.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended
Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure BG CRISIL D 73.5 Suspended
Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 65.3 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sunny Star Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 149.8 Suspended
Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 51.3 Assigned
Tirumala Comprints Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed
Tirumala Comprints Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
TML Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
TML Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed
TML Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 56.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
TML Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 52.1 Reaffirmed
TML Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 84 Assigned
Trident Metal Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32.3 Suspended
Trident Metal Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 67.7 Suspended
United Overseas Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB- 85 Suspended
United Overseas Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Usha Projects India Pvt Limted CC CRISIL BB 34.5 Suspended
Usha Spinners CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Varad Agri Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Varad Agri Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Assigned
Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 138 Reaffirmed
Versabyte Data Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vibrant Content Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 101.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vibrant Content Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 218.5 Reaffirmed
Vizebh Compositech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended
Vizebh Compositech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vizebh Compositech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 172.3 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
