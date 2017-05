Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affordable Robotic and Automation Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 Affordable Robotic and Automation Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 260 Reaffirmed Blue Star Air Travel Services (India) BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 C&S Electric Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 3700 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ East West Combined Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 90.2 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A4+ East West Combined Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ J.P. Logistics LOC Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kesar Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Mecamidi HPP India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Mecamidi HPP India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Forward Omshree Agro Tech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Pidilite Industries Ltd Non-FBL@@ CRISIL A1+ 370 Reaffirmed '@@ interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), post-shipment credit (PSC), standby letter of credit (SBLC),bill discounting, overdraft (OD), letter of credit, bank Guarantees (BG's) , buyers credit and Foreign exchange hedge limits Pidilite Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed R. S. Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Assigned Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reassigned Shri Ram Comtrade Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Tikona Digital Networks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 70.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ T.O. Ittoop and Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 T.O. Ittoop and Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd FD FA- - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affordable Robotic and Automation Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Affordable Robotic and Automation Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Affordable Robotic and Automation Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Aran Kitchen World India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Arun Laser Ovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC*& CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed & Sublimit Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) of Rs.65 Million; interchangeable to Letter of Credit upto Rs 40 million; * Interchangeable to Cash credit Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC$^ CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable to Cash credit;^ Sublimit WCDL of Rs 100 million Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable to Cash credit Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 217.7 Reaffirmed Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Blue Star Air Travel Services (India) CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB C&S Electric Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2127 Reaffirmed C&S Electric Ltd External CRISIL A- 41 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings C&S Electric Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit facility C&S Electric Ltd TL CRISIL A- 192 Reaffirmed Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Chotta Shimla Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ D. M. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed D. M. Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Disha Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Disha Auto Components Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Disha Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Durga Seeds Farm (Regd.) CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed East West Combined Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 9.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Emery Tie-Up Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Assigned Loan Fac Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 43 Upgraded from CRISIL B Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B India Infradebt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed J.P. Logistics CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Johnson Jewellers CC CRISIL B 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kesar Steel Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Kesar Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lifetree Academics and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Mahadev Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Mahadev Pulses Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A- 3155 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3580 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 4045 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 970 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Nagoorar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Nagoorar Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 34.4 Reaffirmed Naturo Food and Fruit Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.4 Assigned Loan Fac Naturo Food and Fruit Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Naturo Food and Fruit Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15.6 Assigned Omshree Agro Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Omshree Agro Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 8.3 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 221.1 Reaffirmed Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Peaton Electrical Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Perfect Agrofood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Perfect Agrofood Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Pidilite Industries Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL AAA 250 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Working capital demand loan/Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee /Stand-by line of credit facilities Pidilite Industries Ltd FB Fac## CRISIL AAA 1300 Reaffirmed ## Rs.1050 Million interchangeable with Working capital demand loan/Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee /Stand-by line of credit facilities Pidilite Industries Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Working capital demand loan/Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee /Stand-by line of credit facilities Pidilite Industries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed PSN Construction Equipment Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 145 Reaffirmed Fac R. S. Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Ram Cotex CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Ram Cotex TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Ramvijay Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sai Tirupati Properties Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Assigned Loan Fac Sanjay Industrial Steels (Bhopal) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Shankar Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shree Salasar Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Shree Salasar Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Salasar Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.6 Reaffirmed Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shri Ram Comtrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shri Sharan Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 115 Assigned Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sree Vasavi Trust CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sree Vasavi Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bond - 2000 Withdrawal Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bond - 2500 Withdrawal Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 5600 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Sterlite Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA- 23100 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1681.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Surien Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.85 Million Tikona Digital Networks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 7529.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Trans Himalayan Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Trans Himalayan Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Unique Plywoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.