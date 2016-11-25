Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavantika Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd BG 273 Withdrawal Ankur Iron India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed ATR Malleable Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Axis Impex Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Basaveshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Coppice Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Expotec International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded Credit & Export from CRISIL Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discountingA4+ Expotec International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Goel and Associates BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Suspended Jain Sons India - Agra Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Jain Sons India - Agra LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Jain Sons India - Agra BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 2000 Reaffirmed Credit Kandhan Knitss Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Kandhan Knitss Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Kapu Gems Export Packing CRISIL A1 280 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2+ Kapu Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A1 120 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2+ Kawarlal and Company Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders (New) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders (New) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders (New) Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Learning Links Publishing House Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Multi Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Assigned Multi Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Assigned Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Nyka Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Oasis EPC Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways BG CRISIL A3 940 Suspended Panini Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.4 Assigned Rachit Creation BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Suspended Raghav Industries - Una LOC CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ratnam Stone Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Rahee Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL D 1765 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rohit Automobiles - Ara Vendor Financing CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Shiven Yarn Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Forward Shiven Yarn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Srishti Infrastructures Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Srishti Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A4 73 Assigned SVR Electro Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Syselec Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended The Asian Traders India Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 550 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A2 United Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Vardhman Acrylics Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee facility Zoloto Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 280 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk 197 Withdrawal Loan Fac 8K Miles Software Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed 8K Miles Software Services Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Aavantika Gas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Aavantika Gas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended Loan Fac Aavantika Gas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1150 Suspended Aditya Infra and Agri Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL BB+(SO) 2000 Continues on Corporation V/2012* Rating Watch with Negative Implications Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.7% Bond Series CRISIL BB+(SO) 770 Continues on Corporation II/2008* Rating Watch with Negative Implications Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.2% Bond Series CRISIL BB+(SO) 800 Continues on Corporation III/2008* Rating Watch with Negative Implications Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL BB+(SO) 1210 Continues on Corporation IV/2010* Rating Watch with Negative Implications Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds Series VII CRISIL BB+(SO) 2080 Continues on Corporation & VIII/2014* Rating Watch with Negative Implications Ankur Iron India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ankur Iron India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Ankur Iron India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ATR Malleable Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Limits ATR Malleable Casting Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned ATR Malleable Casting Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Discounting ATR Malleable Casting Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Credit ATR Malleable Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Atul Projects India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Axis Impex CC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Axis Impex Packing Credit CRISIL BB 32.5 Suspended Axis Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short-term bank facilities Bajrang Food Processing Industry TL* CRISIL BB- 51.1 Assigned * Includes sublimit of Rs.21.1 million of Letter of Credit Bajrang Food Processing Industry CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Bajrang Food Processing Industry Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 3.9 Assigned Basaveshwar Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Bhilai Institute of Technology Trust TL CRISIL D 97.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B CCR Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 69.5 Reaffirmed Goel and Associates CC CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed Goel and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 420 Suspended Institute of Public Enterprise Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 540 Reaffirmed Institute of Public Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jahnvis Multi Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Jahnvis Multi Foundation TL CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Jain Sons India - Agra Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Jain Sons India - Agra CC CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom TL CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Credit Kalyan Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Kalyan Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 14.1 Suspended Kandhan Knitss LT Loan CRISIL BB 17.6 Assigned Kandhan Knitss Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 66.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kapu Gems Export Packing CRISIL A 1859.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A- Kapu Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A 740.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A- Kawarlal and Company CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed KMR Estates and Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed Kramski Stamping and Molding India Pvt CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned Ltd Kramski Stamping and Molding India Pvt External CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Ltd Commercial Borrowings Learning Links Publishing House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Learning Links Publishing House Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Sri Balaji Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended M/s. Sri Balaji Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended M/s. Sri Balaji Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 247.7 Reaffirmed Ltd MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 752.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Modern Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 730 Reaffirmed Modern Steels Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 102 Reaffirmed Modern Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 515 Reaffirmed Modern Steels Ltd TL CRISIL D 418.8 Reaffirmed Modern Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 389 Reaffirmed Multi Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Murlidhar Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Murlidhar Cotton TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Network Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Suspended under LOC Network Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 740 Suspended Network Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 180 Suspended Network Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Suspended Credit Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 195.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 134.8 Reaffirmed Nyka Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Oasis EPC Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 1500 Suspended Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL BB- 1000 Suspended Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Panini Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Panini Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Panini Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Panini Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 9 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended India Ltd Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended India Ltd Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned R.L. Foods - Taraori CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned R.L. Foods - Taraori LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Rachit Creation CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Rachit Creation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.9 Suspended Loan Fac Rachit Creation Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 60.3 Suspended Raghav Industries - Una CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Raghav Industries - Una TL CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rahee Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 730 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rahee Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 205 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL BB- 2976 Reaffirmed Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL BB- 2140 Withdrawal Rohit Automobiles - Ara CC CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rohit Automobiles - Ara Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Rohit Automobiles - Ara TL CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sahara India Medical Institute Ltd TL CRISIL D 1400 Suspended Shiven Yarn Pvt Ltd TL## CRISIL B 194.5 Assigned # # interchangeability with Letter of Credit of Rs.146.0 million Shiven Yarn Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shiven Yarn Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL B 100 Assigned **interchangeability with Letter of Credit of Rs.100.0 million Shree Saikrupa Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 34 Reaffirmed Shree Saikrupa Agro Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Shree Saikrupa Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 31.3 Assigned Shree Shiv Industries - Hathkhoj Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 31 Assigned Shree Shiv Industries - Hathkhoj Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 39 Assigned Loan Fac Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 175 Reaffirmed Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Farm and CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Farm and TL CRISIL B+ 29.6 Upgraded from Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Srishti Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned SVR Electro Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned SVR Electro Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned SVR Electro Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned Syselec Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Syselec Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Loan Fac United Builders CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned V3 Knitting Co CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned V3 Knitting Co Rupee TL CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned Vardhman Acrylics Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed @ Rs.55 Million cash credit facility interchangeable with short-term loan facility Vardhman Acrylics Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with non-fund-based facility Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 40 Reaffirmed Vardhman Acrylics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed Zoloto Industries CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Zoloto Industries TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 