Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alakh Advertising and Publicity Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Alakh Advertising and Publicity Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 54.9 Reaffirmed Aliffa Agro India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Purchase Aliffa Agro India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Aliffa Agro India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Loan Fac BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended Carmel Cashews Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Coal India Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Coal India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Forward Coal India Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 22900 Assigned ^ Out of this facility Rs.19900 Million is outside consortium non-fund based limits Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Data Infosys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Suspended DollFine Developers BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Suspended Elve Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Excel Craft Machineries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Excel Craft Machineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Excel Crop Care Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee Green Gold Tree Farmers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed IndusInd Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.150 Billion IndusInd Bank Ltd ST FD Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Institutional Securities CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 0.2437 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Services Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3.05 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Kay Bee Industrial Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Kay Bee Industrial Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 48 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Kedia Steels (Proprietor Gnd Ispat Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 35 Suspended Ltd) Kesho Ram Industries Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 33.9 Assigned Kesho Ram Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4960 Reaffirmed Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Maruti Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed MEL Systems and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended MEL Systems and Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 6 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 112.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Narayanan A BG CRISIL A4 9 Suspended People's Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sadguru Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 170 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Shrinivas Electricals GTD Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Shriram Power and Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 3481 Reaffirmed Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 644 Assigned Loan Fac Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Vibrant Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India Charters Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 950 Reaffirmed Alakh Advertising and Publicity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anand Realtors WC TL CRISIL BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Baba Fateh Singh Cotton and General CC CRISIL B- 55 Suspended Mills Bansal Infracon Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Suspended Bansal Infracon Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2250 Suspended Bansal Infracon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Suspended Loan Fac Bansal International Ltd CC CRISIL D 270 Suspended Bansal International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1980 Suspended Bansal International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.6 Suspended Loan Fac Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Suspended Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1540 Suspended Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30.8 Suspended Loan Fac Bhawna Enterprises - Delhi CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Bhawna Enterprises - Delhi Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Suspended Credit BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 392.5 Reaffirmed BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 362.5 Reaffirmed Cashpor Micro Credit CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Cashpor Micro Credit TL CRISIL BBB- 4908 Suspended Cashpor Micro Credit WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 220 Suspended Coal India Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed Rating Coal India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Count N Denier Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Count N Denier Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Count N Denier Exim Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.3 Suspended Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.1 Suspended Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.2 Suspended Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Data Infosys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 355 Suspended Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 157.9 Suspended DollFine Developers CC CRISIL B+ 34 Suspended DollFine Developers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 34 Suspended DollFine Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.2 Suspended Loan Fac DRS Warehousing (North) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Suspended Elve Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Elve Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Elve Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Excel Craft Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Excel Craft Machineries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1162.5 Removed from Rating Watch With Developing Implications *Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities Excel Crop Care Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 337.5 Removed from Rating Watch With Developing Implications **Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities. Fully fungible. Genesis Colors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Genesis La Mode Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Genesis La Mode Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Green Gold Tree Farmers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17 Suspended Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1.75 Reaffirmed JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 6.25 Reaffirmed JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 1.6463 Reaffirmed Joy Infrastructure TL CRISIL BB- 71.2 Suspended Kalliyath Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Kausalya Agencies Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 149 Assigned Kay Bee Industrial Alloys Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 49 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Kedia Steels (Proprietor Gnd Ispat Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Suspended Ltd) Kesho Ram Industries TL CRISIL B+ 26.1 Assigned Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed Latha Educational Society TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.6 Reaffirmed Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 149 Suspended Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 471 Suspended M. P. & Sons CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended M.D Printing and Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed M.D Printing and Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 82.5 Reaffirmed Machino Techno Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Machino Techno Sales Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Machino Techno Sales Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended Fac Maharashtra Cricket Association Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maharashtra Cricket Association TL CRISIL D 1265 Reaffirmed Maruti Constructions CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Maruti Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MEL Systems and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended MEL Systems and Services Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 67.9 Suspended MEL Systems and Services Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33.6 Suspended Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 136 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 55.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 242.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB MPG Hotels and Infrastructure Ventures Lease Rental CRISIL BB 691.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Discounting Loan MPG Hotels and Infrastructure Ventures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 366.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB 320 Reaffirmed Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narayanan A Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Narayanan A Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11 Suspended Loan Fac Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 19.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned People's Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed People's Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Purchase People's Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Prabhava Cashew Processors CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Prabhava Cashew Processors Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended R. K. Blue Metals Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 125 Assigned R. K. Msand and Aggregates Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 125 Assigned R.K. Cotton & Ginning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned R.K. Cotton & Ginning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned R.K. Cotton & Ginning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Sadguru Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sai Agro Industries - Basmatnagar CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Sai Agro Industries - Basmatnagar Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Sansar Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seetharama Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shree Fats and Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Shree Fats and Proteins Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 380 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Fats and Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 880 Suspended Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.6 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Sharavana Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Shree Sharavana Traders CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Gems Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 135 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shri Hari Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 295 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Shrinivas Electricals GTD Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Shriram Power and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 904 Suspended Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 972.3 Suspended Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.9 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sri SPM Weaving Mills CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sri SPM Weaving Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd CC CRISIL A- 4070.7 Reaffirmed Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1198.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd TL CRISIL A- 327 Assigned Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 109.5 Reaffirmed Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Valluvanad Hospital Complex Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Vansh Education Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 158 Reaffirmed Venus Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 500 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Vibrant Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Credit Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned West Wind Retails Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned West Wind Retails Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 