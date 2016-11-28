Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alakh Advertising and Publicity Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Alakh Advertising and Publicity Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 54.9 Reaffirmed
Aliffa Agro India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended
Purchase
Aliffa Agro India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended
Aliffa Agro India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
Loan Fac
BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Suspended
Carmel Cashews Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Coal India Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Coal India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Forward
Coal India Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 22900 Assigned
^ Out of this facility Rs.19900 Million is outside consortium non-fund based limits
Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Data Infosys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Suspended
DollFine Developers BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Suspended
Elve Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Excel Craft Machineries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Excel Craft Machineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Excel Crop Care Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Removed from
Rating Watch
with
Developing Implications
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Green Gold Tree Farmers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
IndusInd Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.150 Billion
IndusInd Bank Ltd ST FD Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Institutional Securities CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 0.2437 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JM Financial Services Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3.05 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed
Kay Bee Industrial Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Kay Bee Industrial Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 48 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Kedia Steels (Proprietor Gnd Ispat Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 35 Suspended
Ltd)
Kesho Ram Industries Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 33.9 Assigned
Kesho Ram Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4960 Reaffirmed
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Maruti Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
MEL Systems and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
MEL Systems and Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 6 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 112.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Narayanan A BG CRISIL A4 9 Suspended
People's Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sadguru Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 170 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4+
Shrinivas Electricals GTD Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Shriram Power and Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 3481 Reaffirmed
Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 644 Assigned
Loan Fac
Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed
Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Vibrant Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed
Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air India Charters Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 950 Reaffirmed
Alakh Advertising and Publicity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anand Realtors WC TL CRISIL BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed
Baba Fateh Singh Cotton and General CC CRISIL B- 55 Suspended
Mills
Bansal Infracon Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Suspended
Bansal Infracon Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2250 Suspended
Bansal Infracon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bansal International Ltd CC CRISIL D 270 Suspended
Bansal International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1980 Suspended
Bansal International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Suspended
Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1540 Suspended
Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhawna Enterprises - Delhi CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Bhawna Enterprises - Delhi Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Suspended
Credit
BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 392.5 Reaffirmed
BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 362.5 Reaffirmed
Cashpor Micro Credit CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended
Cashpor Micro Credit TL CRISIL BBB- 4908 Suspended
Cashpor Micro Credit WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 220 Suspended
Coal India Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed
Rating
Coal India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Count N Denier Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended
Count N Denier Exim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Count N Denier Exim Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.3 Suspended
Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.1 Suspended
Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.2 Suspended
Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Cozytouch Polyfoams India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
Data Infosys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 355 Suspended
Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 157.9 Suspended
DollFine Developers CC CRISIL B+ 34 Suspended
DollFine Developers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 34 Suspended
DollFine Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
DRS Warehousing (North) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Suspended
Elve Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Elve Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Elve Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Excel Craft Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Excel Craft Machineries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1162.5 Removed from
Rating Watch
With
Developing
Implications
*Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities
Excel Crop Care Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 337.5 Removed from
Rating Watch
With
Developing
Implications
**Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities. Fully
fungible.
Genesis Colors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed
Genesis La Mode Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed
Genesis La Mode Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed
Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Green Gold Tree Farmers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17 Suspended
Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1.75 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 6.25 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 1.6463 Reaffirmed
Joy Infrastructure TL CRISIL BB- 71.2 Suspended
Kalliyath Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
Kausalya Agencies Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 149 Assigned
Kay Bee Industrial Alloys Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 49 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Kedia Steels (Proprietor Gnd Ispat Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Suspended
Ltd)
Kesho Ram Industries TL CRISIL B+ 26.1 Assigned
Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed
Latha Educational Society TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.6 Reaffirmed
Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 149 Suspended
Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 471 Suspended
M. P. & Sons CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
M.D Printing and Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed
M.D Printing and Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 82.5 Reaffirmed
Machino Techno Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended
Machino Techno Sales Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Machino Techno Sales Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended
Fac
Maharashtra Cricket Association Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maharashtra Cricket Association TL CRISIL D 1265 Reaffirmed
Maruti Constructions CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Maruti Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MEL Systems and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended
MEL Systems and Services Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 67.9 Suspended
MEL Systems and Services Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33.6 Suspended
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 136 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 55.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 242.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
MPG Hotels and Infrastructure Ventures Lease Rental CRISIL BB 691.9 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Discounting Loan
MPG Hotels and Infrastructure Ventures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 366.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB 320 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Narayanan A Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Narayanan A Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11 Suspended
Loan Fac
Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 19.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Penguin Petroleum Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned
People's Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
People's Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Purchase
People's Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Prabhava Cashew Processors CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended
Prabhava Cashew Processors Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
R. K. Blue Metals Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 125 Assigned
R. K. Msand and Aggregates Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 125 Assigned
R.K. Cotton & Ginning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
R.K. Cotton & Ginning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
R.K. Cotton & Ginning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sadguru Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Sai Agro Industries - Basmatnagar CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Sai Agro Industries - Basmatnagar Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Sansar Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Seaboy Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Seetharama Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Shree Fats and Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Shree Fats and Proteins Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 380 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shree Fats and Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended
Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 880 Suspended
Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shree Sharavana Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Shree Sharavana Traders CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Gems Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 135 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Shri Hari Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 295 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Shrinivas Electricals GTD Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Shriram Power and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 904 Suspended
Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 972.3 Suspended
Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Sri SPM Weaving Mills CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Sri SPM Weaving Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd CC CRISIL A- 4070.7 Reaffirmed
Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1198.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sunflag Iron and Steel Co.Ltd TL CRISIL A- 327 Assigned
Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 109.5 Reaffirmed
Trans Fab Power India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Valluvanad Hospital Complex Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Vansh Education Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 158 Reaffirmed
Venus Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 500 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Vibrant Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed
Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Credit
Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned
West Wind Retails Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned
West Wind Retails Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)