Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvi Encon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ambalika Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Apra Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed Arihant Educational Society BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal BG CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Bill Purchase - CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Batlivala and Karani Securities India BG CRISIL A3+ 145 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Batlivala and Karani Securities India Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Batlivala and Karani Securities India ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed # Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable) C. Eswara Reddy and Company BG CRISIL A4 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D C. Eswara Reddy and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cliff Scaffoldings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Cliff Scaffoldings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Crystal India Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 730 Withdrawal *Includes B.G sublimit of L.C of Rs.415 million Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A2 150 Withdrawal Loan Fac Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 17.8 Withdrawal Loan Fac Gasha Steels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended GreeNeem Agri (P) Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Notice of Withdrawal Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 380 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 220 Reaffirmed Innovative Tech Pack Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 170000 Reaffirmed Kwality Steels BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Lucas Indian Service Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with letter of credit of up to Rs.50 Million Lucas Indian Service Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 580 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee Lucas Indian Service Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 59 Reaffirmed Credit Neogen Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Oriental Veneer Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Notice of Withdrawal P. Prabhakar Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Parekh Agencies LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Parekh Agencies Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 27 Assigned under LOC Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pioneer Publicity Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Privi Organics Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2+ 1820.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2;Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications R. S. Graphics Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramjee Leathers and Supplies BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Raosahebdada Pawar Ghodganga Sahakari ST Loan CRISIL A4 92 Suspended Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Rex-Tone Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 170 Assigned Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7 Reaffirmed Rojer Mathew and Company BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed Saba Exports LOC CRISIL A3 21.5 Reaffirmed Sahakar Shiromani Vasantrao Kale Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Sahakar Shiromani Vasantrao Kale ST Loan CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Shree Shantinath Steel LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Srishti Apparels BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Srishti Apparels Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Suspended SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Sujay Kumar Shetty BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Surya Exim Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Surya Exim Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2000 Reaffirmed Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 318 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 720 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 275 Suspended Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Vipul Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Vipul Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Vipul Organics Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Bill Purchase Vipul Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvi Encon Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 205 Assigned * Includes sublimit for bank guarantee of Rs.30 Million Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 625 Upgraded from CRISIL B Amba Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 410 Reaffirmed Amba Grains Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37.3 Reaffirmed Amba Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 72.7 Assigned Limits Ambalika Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ambalika Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apra Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Arihant Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Arihant Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1740.3 Suspended Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 74.3 Reaffirmed Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 96.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 970 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 68.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Avigna Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 700 Assigned Loan Fac Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA 255.8 Reaffirmed *Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term loans (fully interchangeable) Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA+ 50 Reaffirmed Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 130 Reaffirmed Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Science Apparatus Workshops CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Bhimraj Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Credit Bhimraj Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL C Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C C. Eswara Reddy and Company TL CRISIL B- 8.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D CAVIER BATHFITTINGS LTD. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned; Suspension Revoked CAVIER BATHFITTINGS LTD. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management TL CRISIL BBB- 1502.3 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 76.5 Assigned Loan Fac Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23.5 Assigned Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Crystal India CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Dhruv Cottons CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Dhruv Cottons LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Dhruv Cottons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Fairdeal Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70.6 Reaffirmed Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable to L.C. limits Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 155 Assigned Gasha Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 56.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 93.5 Assigned Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned * Interchangable as letter pf credt upto a limit of Rs.10 million Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Georgian Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Golden Gates Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 39 Suspended Golden Gates Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31 Suspended Loan Fac Gopalan Enterprises CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Including letter of credit of Rs.200 Million and bank guarantee of Rs.100 Million Gopalan Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 749.6 Reaffirmed Gopalan Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 950.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopalan Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+ 5446 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Gopalan Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 929.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GreeNeem Agri (P) Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 50 Notice of Withdrawal Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 480 Reaffirmed Harihar Rocks CC CRISIL D 39 Suspended Harihar Rocks Export Packing CRISIL D 5 Suspended Credit Harihar Rocks LOC CRISIL D 4 Suspended Harihar Rocks TL CRISIL D 14 Suspended Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 5.385 Assigned Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2.615 Assigned Loan Fac Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 2250 Assigned Hydromet India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 157.2 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Innovative Tech Pack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- J M Mhatre Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Suspended Loan Fac Jayavel Processing Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 62 Suspended Jayavel Processing Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Suspended Loan Fac K - Pra Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended K - Pra Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended K. K. Birla and Co. CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 365 Reaffirmed Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Kanmani Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 53.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kanmani Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 36 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kiran Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 168.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kiran Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Kiran Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 6460 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II)* Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 6200 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 18000 Reaffirmed Bonds Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Kwality Steels CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Kwality Steels WC TL CRISIL B 25 Suspended Lucas Indian Service Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of upto Rs.30 Million Lucas Indian Service Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Maa Ganga Bhagat Gopal Maya Educational Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from Trust Loan Fac CRISIL B- Maa Ganga Bhagat Gopal Maya Educational TL CRISIL B 75 Upgraded from Trust CRISIL B- Malayalam Cars and Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Fac Malayalam Cars and Services Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Funding Marino Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Marino Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 260 Upgraded from CRISIL D N. Soundaryamma LT Loan CRISIL B+ 56 Suspended Naveen Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+(SO)260 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Neogen Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 375 Reaffirmed Neogen Chemicals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Neogen Chemicals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 132.5 Reaffirmed Neogen Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 262.5 Reaffirmed Oriental Veneer Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Notice of Withdrawal P. Prabhakar Reddy CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed P. Prabhakar Reddy TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Parekh Agencies TL CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Parekh Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd CC CRISIL B- 62.5 Reaffirmed Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pioneer Publicity Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Privi Organics Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A- 1850 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+; Removed from Rating Watch With Developing Implications Privi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 800 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+; Removed from Rating Watch With Developing Implications Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 112 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63 Reaffirmed R. S. Graphics CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed R. S. Graphics LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed R. S. Graphics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.R Overseas Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 62 Assigned R.R Overseas CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned R.R Overseas LT Loan CRISIL B 13 Assigned Ramjee Leathers and Supplies WC TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Ramjee Leathers and Supplies Export Packing CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Credit Ramjee Leathers and Supplies Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Rex-Tone Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Rex-Tone Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Rex-Tone Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Rojer Mathew and Company CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 142 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed S. A. Properties TL CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended S.S.Rice Unit TL CRISIL B+ 14.6 Assigned S.S.Rice Unit CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned S.S.Rice Unit Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 75.4 Assigned Limits Saba Exports Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 111.5 Reaffirmed Credit Saba Exports Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sani Steels Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sanmati Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Sanmati Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Shree Murugan Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended Shree Shantinath Steel CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended Loan Fac Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Suspended Shri Jothilingam Pattu Mahal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Shubh Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Sim Diam Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed Credit Sim Diam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siva Automotive Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Siva Automotive Trading Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Fac Siva Automotive Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 8.5 Suspended Siva Automotive Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 21.5 Suspended Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 188.2 Reaffirmed Southern Ferro Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended Southern Ferro Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Sri Shreesha Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 32.5 Suspended Sri Shreesha Rice Industries Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sri Shreesha Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Srinivasa Rajeswari Agro-Tek Mills CC CRISIL B 59 Suspended Pvt Ltd Srishti Apparels CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended Srishti Apparels LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19 Suspended SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 402.5 Reaffirmed St. Marys Educational and Cultural Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26.5 Suspended Society Loan Fac St. Marys Educational and Cultural TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended Society St. Marys Educational and Cultural WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 3.5 Suspended Society Sujay Kumar Shetty CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Sujay Kumar Shetty LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.3 Suspended Sujay Kumar Shetty Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.7 Suspended Loan Fac Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL D 84.8 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL B+ Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 23.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Surya Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Swastik Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Swastik Chemicals SME Gold Card CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 342 Reaffirmed Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed Thinkal Nuts CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Suspended Ultra Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 38 Suspended Ultra Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 22 Suspended Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Varun Exports - Mumbai CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Vasanth and Co CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Vasanth and Co LT Loan CRISIL A- 95.8 Reaffirmed Vasanth and Co Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 34.2 Reaffirmed Vasanth and Co WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Vel Shree R.Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala LT Loan CRISIL BB 260 Assigned; Rangarajan Educational Academy Suspension Revoked Vel Shree R.Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 90 Assigned; Rangarajan Educational Academy Suspension Revoked Vipul Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Vipul Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23.5 Assigned Western Hill Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 58.8 Suspended Loan Fac Western Hill Foods Ltd TL CRISIL D 191.2 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.