Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarvi Encon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Assigned
Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Ambalika Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Apra Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed
Arihant Educational Society BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal BG CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Bill Purchase - CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Batlivala and Karani Securities India BG CRISIL A3+ 145 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Batlivala and Karani Securities India Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Batlivala and Karani Securities India ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed
# Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable)
C. Eswara Reddy and Company BG CRISIL A4 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
C. Eswara Reddy and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Cliff Scaffoldings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Cliff Scaffoldings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Assigned
Crystal India Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Fairdeal Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Fairdeal Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 730 Withdrawal
*Includes B.G sublimit of L.C of Rs.415 million
Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A2 150 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 17.8 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Gasha Steels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
GreeNeem Agri (P) Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Notice of
Withdrawal
Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed
Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 380 Reaffirmed
Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 220 Reaffirmed
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 170000 Reaffirmed
Kwality Steels BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Lucas Indian Service Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with letter of credit of up to Rs.50 Million
Lucas Indian Service Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 580 Reaffirmed
Lucas Indian Service Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Lucas Indian Service Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Marwar Carpets International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Marwar Carpets International Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed
Marwar Carpets International Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Marwar Carpets International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Marwar Carpets International Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 59 Reaffirmed
Credit
Neogen Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Notice of
Withdrawal
P. Prabhakar Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Parekh Agencies LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Parekh Agencies Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 27 Assigned
under LOC
Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Pioneer Publicity Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Privi Organics Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2+ 1820.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL
A2;Removed
from Rating
Watch with
Developing
Implications
R. S. Graphics Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ramjee Leathers and Supplies BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Raosahebdada Pawar Ghodganga Sahakari ST Loan CRISIL A4 92 Suspended
Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Rex-Tone Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 170 Assigned
Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7 Reaffirmed
Rojer Mathew and Company BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed
Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed
Saba Exports LOC CRISIL A3 21.5 Reaffirmed
Sahakar Shiromani Vasantrao Kale Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac
Sahakar Shiromani Vasantrao Kale ST Loan CRISIL A4 200 Suspended
Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Shantinath Steel LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed
Srishti Apparels BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Srishti Apparels Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Suspended
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Sujay Kumar Shetty BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Surya Exim Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Surya Exim Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2000 Reaffirmed
Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 318 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 720 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 275 Suspended
Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Vipul Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Vipul Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Vipul Organics Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned
Bill Purchase
Vipul Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarvi Encon Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 205 Assigned
* Includes sublimit for bank guarantee of Rs.30 Million
Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Aastha Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 625 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Amba Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 410 Reaffirmed
Amba Grains Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37.3 Reaffirmed
Amba Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 72.7 Assigned
Limits
Ambalika Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Ambalika Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Apra Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Arihant Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Arihant Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1740.3 Suspended
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 74.3 Reaffirmed
Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 96.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 970 Reaffirmed
Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 68.3 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Avigna Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 700 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA 255.8 Reaffirmed
*Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term loans (fully interchangeable)
Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed
Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA+ 50 Reaffirmed
Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 130 Reaffirmed
Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharat Science Apparatus Workshops CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Bhimraj Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned
Credit
Bhimraj Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL C
C. Eswara Reddy and Company TL CRISIL B- 8.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
CAVIER BATHFITTINGS LTD. CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
CAVIER BATHFITTINGS LTD. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management TL CRISIL BBB- 1502.3 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 76.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23.5 Assigned
Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned
Chromo Laboratories India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Crystal India CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Dhruv Cottons CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Dhruv Cottons LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Dhruv Cottons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Fairdeal Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Fairdeal Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70.6 Reaffirmed
Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable to L.C. limits
Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 155 Assigned
Gasha Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 56.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 93.5 Assigned
Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
* Interchangable as letter pf credt upto a limit of Rs.10 million
Gensynth Laboratories Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Georgian Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Golden Gates Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 39 Suspended
Golden Gates Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gopalan Enterprises CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
*Including letter of credit of Rs.200 Million and bank guarantee of Rs.100 Million
Gopalan Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 749.6 Reaffirmed
Gopalan Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 950.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gopalan Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+ 5446 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan
Gopalan Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 929.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
GreeNeem Agri (P) Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 50 Notice of
Withdrawal
Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 480 Reaffirmed
Harihar Rocks CC CRISIL D 39 Suspended
Harihar Rocks Export Packing CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Credit
Harihar Rocks LOC CRISIL D 4 Suspended
Harihar Rocks TL CRISIL D 14 Suspended
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 5.385 Assigned
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2.615 Assigned
Loan Fac
Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 2250 Assigned
Hydromet India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Ind-Andhra Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed
Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 157.2 Reaffirmed
Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
J M Mhatre Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jayavel Processing Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 62 Suspended
Jayavel Processing Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Suspended
Loan Fac
K - Pra Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
K - Pra Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
K. K. Birla and Co. CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended
Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed
Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 365 Reaffirmed
Kallam Brothers Cottons Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kanmani Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 53.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Kanmani Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 36 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Kiran Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 168.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Kiran Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Kiran Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 6460 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)*
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 6200 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 18000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
Kwality Steels CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Kwality Steels WC TL CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Lucas Indian Service Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of upto Rs.30 Million
Lucas Indian Service Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed
Maa Ganga Bhagat Gopal Maya Educational Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from
Trust Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Maa Ganga Bhagat Gopal Maya Educational TL CRISIL B 75 Upgraded from
Trust CRISIL B-
Malayalam Cars and Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Fac
Malayalam Cars and Services Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Funding
Marino Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Marino Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 260 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
N. Soundaryamma LT Loan CRISIL B+ 56 Suspended
Naveen Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+(SO)260 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Neogen Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 375 Reaffirmed
Neogen Chemicals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Neogen Chemicals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 132.5 Reaffirmed
Neogen Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 262.5 Reaffirmed
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Notice of
Withdrawal
P. Prabhakar Reddy CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
P. Prabhakar Reddy TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Parekh Agencies TL CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned
Parekh Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd CC CRISIL B- 62.5 Reaffirmed
Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pioneer Publicity Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Privi Organics Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A- 1850 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+;
Removed from
Rating Watch
With
Developing
Implications
Privi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 800 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+;
Removed from
Rating Watch
With
Developing
Implications
Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 112 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63 Reaffirmed
R. S. Graphics CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
R. S. Graphics LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
R. S. Graphics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R.R Overseas Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 62 Assigned
R.R Overseas CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned
R.R Overseas LT Loan CRISIL B 13 Assigned
Ramjee Leathers and Supplies WC TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Ramjee Leathers and Supplies Export Packing CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Credit
Ramjee Leathers and Supplies Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Rex-Tone Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rex-Tone Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned
Rex-Tone Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned
Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed
Rojer Mathew and Company CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed
Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 142 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
S. A. Properties TL CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
S.S.Rice Unit TL CRISIL B+ 14.6 Assigned
S.S.Rice Unit CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
S.S.Rice Unit Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 75.4 Assigned
Limits
Saba Exports Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 111.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Saba Exports Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sani Steels Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Sanmati Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Sanmati Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Senghani and Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Shree Murugan Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended
Shree Shantinath Steel CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Shri Jothilingam Pattu Mahal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended
Shubh Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Sim Diam Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sim Diam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Siva Automotive Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended
Siva Automotive Trading Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Fac
Siva Automotive Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 8.5 Suspended
Siva Automotive Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 21.5 Suspended
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 188.2 Reaffirmed
Southern Ferro Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended
Southern Ferro Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Sri Shreesha Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 32.5 Suspended
Sri Shreesha Rice Industries Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Sri Shreesha Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Srinivasa Rajeswari Agro-Tek Mills CC CRISIL B 59 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Srishti Apparels CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended
Srishti Apparels LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19 Suspended
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 402.5 Reaffirmed
St. Marys Educational and Cultural Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26.5 Suspended
Society Loan Fac
St. Marys Educational and Cultural TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended
Society
St. Marys Educational and Cultural WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 3.5 Suspended
Society
Sujay Kumar Shetty CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Sujay Kumar Shetty LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.3 Suspended
Sujay Kumar Shetty Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL D 84.8 Downgraded
Overdraft Fac from CRISIL B+
Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 23.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Surana Metacast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Surya Exim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed
Swastik Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Swastik Chemicals SME Gold Card CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned
Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 342 Reaffirmed
Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed
Thinkal Nuts CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended
Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Suspended
Ultra Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 38 Suspended
Ultra Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 22 Suspended
Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Varun Exports - Mumbai CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Vasanth and Co CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
Vasanth and Co LT Loan CRISIL A- 95.8 Reaffirmed
Vasanth and Co Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 34.2 Reaffirmed
Vasanth and Co WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Vel Shree R.Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala LT Loan CRISIL BB 260 Assigned;
Rangarajan Educational Academy Suspension
Revoked
Vel Shree R.Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 90 Assigned;
Rangarajan Educational Academy Suspension
Revoked
Vipul Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Vipul Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23.5 Assigned
Western Hill Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 58.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Western Hill Foods Ltd TL CRISIL D 191.2 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)