Nov 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 345 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 33 Reaffirmed Aakar Turnkey A Unit of Iris Associates BG CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Akanksha Sales Promoters India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Akanksha Sales Promoters India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Suspended Armee Infotech BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 56 Assigned Ashapura Infrastructure Company BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 240 Watch Developing Birla TMT Holdings Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Explicit Leathers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Firefly Batteries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.7 Suspended Forward Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Gurdas Agro Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 1400 Suspended Hema Engineering Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 255 Suspended Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed IndusInd Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 150 Billion IndusInd Bank Ltd ST FD Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Jai Shree Shyam Textiles BG CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Reaffirmed K T Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kairbetta Estates Syndicate Post Shipment CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Discounting Fac Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Kumar Rice Industries BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Developing Implications Manjushree Technopack Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Developing Implications N.I. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Naps (India) Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Negotiation Naps (India) Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Management Service Poonam Grah Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Pro-Interactive Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed R. Rama Rao BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ram Krishna Tea Factory - Uttar BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Assigned Dinajpur Rama Gum Industries India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Rishabh Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed S K Translines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Safex Fire Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Safex Fire Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Sarala Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Satellite Cables Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 270 Suspended Shivhare Road lines LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Shivhare Road lines BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Shivhare Road lines Capex LOC CRISIL A4 88 Assigned Sicagen India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Sicagen India Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3+ 230 Reaffirmed Sicagen India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Silvertones Speciality Textile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 46 Assigned SKP Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed South Calcutta Diesels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sri Vinayaka Mobikes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Swapna Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Swastick Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+(SO) 39500 Reaffirmed guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 185 Watch Developing * Interchangeable with bank guarantee TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions BG CRISIL A1 30 Developing Pvt Ltd Implications TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions LOC* CRISIL A1 85 Developing Pvt Ltd Implications *Interchangeable with bank guarantee or buyer's credit of the order of Rs.65 million Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 700 Developing Implications *interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 75 Developing Implications Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 90 Developing Implications *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.20 million Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 250 Developing Implications Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Developing Implications Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1+ 190 Developing Implications **Includes letter of credit-backed sales bill discounting up to Rs.30 million Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 60 Developing Implications Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Developing Implications Theme Export Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 46 Assigned Packing Credit Theme Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Turquoise Investment and Finance Pvt LtdST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 155 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ ; Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Varahi Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ ; Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Vedanta Ltd Non FBL* CRISIL A1+ 142.20 Reaffirmed Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Suspended 3i Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 2580 Reaffirmed 3i Infotech Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1488.6 Reaffirmed 3i Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL D 9747.9 Reaffirmed 3i Infotech Ltd CP CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lovely International Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 75 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4+ Lovely International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 280 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB 357 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 185.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A Infrastructure Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Credit A Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BB 112.6 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 39.6 Reaffirmed Limits Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.4 Reaffirmed Advait Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Advait Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Advait Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 42.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Akanksha Sales Promoters India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 6.1 Assigned Akanksha Sales Promoters India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Alishan Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Alishan Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alishan Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2250 Suspended Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 660 Suspended Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1480 Suspended Loan Fac Armee Infotech CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Armee Infotech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd CC CRISIL B 217 Assigned Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 278.2 Assigned Ashapura Infrastructure Company CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 170 Watch Developing #Interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit up to Rs.50.00 million; and with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and export credit up to Rs.90.00 million Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 300 Watch Developing Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120 Watch Loan Fac Developing Bhansali & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 1800 Reaffirmed Credit* *Equivalent to USD 27 million Demech Chemical Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed *includes bank guarantee limit of Rs 14 million Dimple Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Eurokids International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Euroschool Properties and TL CRISIL A- 310 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Evolutionary Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Evolutionary Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Explicit Leathers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Farriti Merchandize India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended Farriti Merchandize India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.2 Suspended Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Firefly Batteries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 123 Assigned Firefly Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 77 Assigned Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 173 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 37 Reaffirmed Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.9 Suspended Loan Fac Gautam Stainless Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Geet Reality TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Govindam Knit Fab CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Govindam Knit Fab TL CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 66.1 Suspended Loan Fac Gurdas Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Hema Engineering Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1770 Suspended Hema Engineering Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 515 Suspended Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Hi-Can Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46.4 Suspended Hindustan Textiles CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Hindustan Textiles LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Jai Shree Shyam Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 34 Reaffirmed Jai Shree Shyam Textiles TL CRISIL BB- 49.4 Reaffirmed Jana Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48 Suspended Jana Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Suspended Loan Fac K T Exports India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kairbetta Estates Syndicate CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Kairbetta Estates Syndicate Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Kalinga Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Kalinga Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Koenig Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 35.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Koenig Solutions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Koenig Solutions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Koenig Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Koenig Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 84.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kogta Financial India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Kogta Financial India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Withdrawal Kogta Financial India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Kanhaiya Milk Processing Pvt CC CRISIL B 28 Suspended Ltd Krishna Kanhaiya Milk Processing Pvt TL CRISIL B 71 Suspended Ltd Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2.5 Reaffirmed Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Kumar Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.2 Assigned Loan Fac Kumar Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17.8 Assigned Kumar Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned L. C. Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Lakshmi Ceramics CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ceramics LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ceramics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1985 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 310 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 705 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Laxmi Rice Mill - Maharajganj CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Laxmi Rice Mill - Maharajganj LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26.2 Assigned Lovely Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lovely International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lovely International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 130 Suspended Loan Fac M. M. Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1008 Suspended M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 144 Reaffirmed Society Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 366 Assigned Society Manjushree Technopack Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Developing Implications Manjushree Technopack Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1410 Developing Implications Muthoot Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N.I. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21.9 Reaffirmed N.I. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL BBB 89 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Indcon Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 31 Reaffirmed Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed P. K. Foundation TL CRISIL D 117.5 Suspended Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Management Service Fac Poonam Grah Nirman Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 700 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Pro-Interactive Services India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Pro-Interactive Services India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punj Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Punj Autos Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed R. Rama Rao Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned; Fac Suspension Revoked Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Raj Yamaha CC CRISIL B+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Raj Yamaha Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Raj Yamaha Cash TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Rajasthani Sammelan TL CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Ram Krishna Tea Factory - Uttar TL CRISIL C 22.5 Assigned Dinajpur Ram Krishna Tea Factory - Uttar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 3.2 Assigned Dinajpur Loan Fac Ram Krishna Tea Factory - Uttar CC CRISIL C 23 Assigned Dinajpur Rational Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rayon Realty Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL Rishabh Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Rishabh Instruments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 13 Reaffirmed Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 210 Suspended Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac S K Translines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended S K Translines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.4 Suspended Loan Fac S K Translines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.6 Suspended Safex Fire Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sampuran Packaging Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.3 Assigned Loan Fac Sampuran Packaging CC CRISIL B 26.2 Assigned Sampuran Packaging LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Assigned Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Samrudh Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 106.2 Reaffirmed Sarala Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Sarala Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Satellite Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 860 Suspended Shivhare Road lines CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Shree Agro Fresh Ulo Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Shree Agro Fresh Ulo Cold Storage TL CRISIL D 87.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sicagen India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Sicagen India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd BG CRISIL D 120 Suspended Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd CC CRISIL D 1325 Suspended Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16381 Suspended Silver Emporium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Silver Emporium Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Silvertones Speciality Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 64 Assigned Silvertones Speciality Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned SKP Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed SKP Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SNJ Distillers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Assigned; Suspension Revoked SNJ Distillers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 950 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Sonalac Paints & Coatings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Sonalac Paints & Coatings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed South Calcutta Diesels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagyalakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Sri Bhagyalakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.7 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Vinayaka Mobikes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Suspended Srikaram Infratech Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Srikaram Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Standard Strips India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 175 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 63.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 66.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sushila International Bill Discounting CRISIL D 35 Assigned Sushila International CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sushila International Packing Credit CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sushila International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 101.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sushila International TL CRISIL D 13.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Swami Vivekanand Shikshakanchi Sahakari CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Patsanstha Maryadit Swapna Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Fac Swapna Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.5 Assigned Loan Fac Swapna Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Swasthik Ceramall Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Swasthik Ceramall CC CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned Swasthik Ceramall LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Swasti Power Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 318.5 Suspended Swasti Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 841.5 Suspended Swastick Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA-(SO) 3000 Assigned guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA-(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA-(SO) 1800 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.3.0 Billion; guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA-(SO) 15620 Reaffirmed guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA-(SO) 3900 Reaffirmed guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA-(SO) 1700 Reaffirmed guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 32500 Reaffirmed guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Talwar Auto Garages Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 75 Suspended TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Watch Developing TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 305.2 Watch Developing TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 219.8 Watch Developing TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions CC CRISIL A 15 Developing Pvt Ltd Implications Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Developing Implications Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Developing Implications Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 65 Developing Implications Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 16.4 Developing Loan Fac Implications Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting***CRISIL AA- 200 Developing Implications ***Interchangeable with buyers credit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Developing Implications Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AA- 150 Developing Implications *Credit exposure of Rs.10 million as sub-limit for cash credit limit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 877 Developing Loan Fac Implications TCI Express Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Assigned TCI Express Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 300 Assigned Loan Fac Theme Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24 Assigned Loan Fac Theme Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Discounting Thirupur Suriya Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Thirupur Suriya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 515 Suspended Thirupur Suriya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 306 Suspended Thirupur Suriya Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 121 Suspended Thirupur Suriya Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 454 Suspended Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19.4 Reaffirmed Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.6 Assigned Loan Fac Varahi Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 570 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Varahi Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 122 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Varahi Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 713 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA- 33.09 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA- 37.12 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 10.48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vedanta Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 125.25 Reaffirmed Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 102 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)