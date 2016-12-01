Dec 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adapt Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Assigned Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Export Packing CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Credit Aditya Auto Products and Engineering LOC CRISIL A2 61.5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Packing Credit CRISIL A2 238.5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Vendor Financing CRISIL A2 25 Assigned India Pvt Ltd ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ameet Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 66 Reaffirmed Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Asian Fab Tec Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed ASL Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Bhalla International Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Bharat Gears Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 330 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.40.0 million Bharat Gears Ltd LOC*# CRISIL A3 170 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ *#Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee B. R. Steel Products Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ C L Gupta Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Suspended C L Gupta Exports Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 732.5 Suspended Foreign Currency Cantabil Retail India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Cantabil Retail India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Cenlub Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Cenlub Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Chinchwade and Associates BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Coalsale Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Coalsale Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Coalsale Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Diamond Construction Company - Kaithal BG CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned Ecoplast Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed Fiza Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 140 Assigned Foreign Currency Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Gem Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Global Kitchens (Kolkata) LLP BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1175 Reaffirmed H.K. Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 930 Reaffirmed HI-Point Services (India) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed HI-Point Services (India) Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Hydrotech Paryavaran India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Indcon Projects and Equipment Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Indian Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned J. D. Sons Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 53 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagabandhu Enterprisers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 78 Suspended Jagabandhu Enterprisers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended JSR & Company BG CRISIL A4+ 49 Reaffirmed K D Kothari and Co Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit K D Kothari and Co Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 268 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Karamat Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Karamat Tanning Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Kerala Steel Associate LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reassigned KRR Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Laxmi Construction BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Letraco Kid Leather Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Letraco Kid Leather Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Letraco Kid Leather Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Loan Fac Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended M B Rubber Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed M B Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed M B Rubber Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 57 Assigned Magna Electro Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 (Notice of Withdrawal) Magna Electro Castings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 (Notice of Withdrawal) Magna Electro Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL 50 (Notice of A3(Notice of Withdrawal) Withdrawal) Mahavir Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Suspended Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended Millenium Steel India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 82.5 Suspended N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2 104.9 Reaffirmed N.S. Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended N.S. Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Suspended Narain and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Om Sakthi Constructions BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 28 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pansuriya Impex Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 395 Assigned Purchase Pansuriya Impex Foreign CRISIL A4+ 380 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Pansuriya Impex Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Pansuriya Impex Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 493.4 Assigned Credit Pansuriya Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 581.6 Assigned Pesca Marine Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit Pesca Marine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Phyto Chem (India) Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Polymer Coatings And Inks Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Suspended under LOC Premier Enterprises - Tamil Nadu Packing Credit CRISIL A2 75 Assigned Prima Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Prontos Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended under LOC R. P. Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 475.4 Reaffirmed Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Purchase Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Royal Ispat Udyog LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 5100 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2850 Reaffirmed S. K. Exports Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Forward Sadan Realtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 102.2 Reaffirmed Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Shahi Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shivji Singla and Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Shivji Singla and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 5.6 Assigned Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2900 Reaffirmed Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd BG CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Subhash Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh BG CRISIL A4+ 124.1 Assigned Sumip Composites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed T & U Systems Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 420 Reaffirmed Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 7600 Reaffirmed Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120.8 Reaffirmed Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed The Cotton and Textile Corp Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase The Cotton and Textile Corp LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed The Cotton and Textile Corp Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 80 Assigned The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Thirupathy Bright Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Thirupathy Bright Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Varsha Fresh Meat Products Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 180 Assigned Vijay V. Salunkhe BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed VTC Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Yasin Impex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 375 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. D. Jeyaveerapandia Nadar and Bros CC CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned (Nagapattinam) A. D. Jeyaveerapandia Nadar and Bros WC Foreign CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned (Nagapattinam) Currency TL Adapt Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Assigned Adapt Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products and Engineering CC CRISIL BBB+ 265 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd AGI Infra Ltd TL CRISIL BB 410 Reaffirmed Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 162.5 Assigned Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Credit Akanksha Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Akanksha Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.8 Assigned Ambadas Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 120 Assigned Ambadas Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Ameet Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 385 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1150 Reaffirmed Credit Anupam Rasayan India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1455 Reaffirmed Apex Suratgarh Multispeciality Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Aravind Ceramic Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Aravind Ceramic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 260 Assigned Aravind Ceramic Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd CC CRISIL A- 8 Reaffirmed Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Credit Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 42 Reaffirmed Ashwath Inc. Export Packing CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Credit Ashwath Inc. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Ashwath Inc. TL CRISIL BB 260.7 Reaffirmed Asian Fab Tec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Asian Fab Tec Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ASL Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 285 Reaffirmed ASL Enterprises Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Limits B. R. Steel Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 48.8 Reaffirmed Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1201 Reaffirmed Bhalla International Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Bhalla International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhalla International TL CRISIL BBB 15.2 Reaffirmed Bharat Gears Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB *Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.90.0 million Bharat Gears Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB #Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Bharat Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bharat Gears Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed BVSR Harda Betul Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 73.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BVSR Harda Betul Road Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 601.5 Reaffirmed BVSR SSG Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1267.2 Reaffirmed BVSR SSG Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 142.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac C L Gupta Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 120.8 Suspended Loan Fac C L Gupta Exports Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended C L Gupta Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 289.2 Suspended Cantabil Retail India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Cantabil Retail India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Loan Fac Cantabil Retail India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Cantabil Retail India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Assigned Cenlub Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Cenlub Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Chinchwade and Associates TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Chinchwade and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned Loan Fac Chinchwade and Associates CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Coalsale Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 62.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Conjoint Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4 Assigned Conjoint Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Diamond Construction Company - Kaithal CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Easternzone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37 Reaffirmed Easternzone Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ecoplast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Evergreen Harvest Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Evergreen Harvest Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Evergreen Harvest Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Firdous Gold Pattambi LLP CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 193.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5649 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gangol Sahkari Dugdh Utpadak Sangh Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Gem Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gem Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 18.5 Assigned Gian Jyoti Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 175 Reaffirmed Global Kitchens (Kolkata) LLP TL CRISIL BBB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Global Logistics Solutions India Pvt LtdCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Global Logistics Solutions India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 235.5 Assigned Gujarat Gas Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 430 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Ltd TL CRISIL AA 23070 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 11825 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gupta Sons Channel Financing CRISIL BB 80 Assigned H.K. Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed H.K. Enterprises LOC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Healthway Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 321.1 Assigned Healthway Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 128.9 Assigned Loan Fac HI-Point Services (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Hydrotech Paryavaran India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Indcon Projects and Equipment Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Indcon Projects and Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Indiabulls Liquid Fund Indiabulls Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Indiabulls Liquid Fund Indiabulls Ultra CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed ST Fund Indiabulls Mutual Fund Indiabulls Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Indiabulls Mutual Fund Indiabulls Ultra CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed ST Fund Indian Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Industrial Mineral Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed J. D. Sons Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac J. D. Sons Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 265 Assigned Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 52 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagabandhu Enterprisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.1 Suspended Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac JSR & Company CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed K D Kothari and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 50 Outlook Credit revised from Stable/ Reaffirmed Kabra Commercial Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Kabra Commercial Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 74 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kabra Commercial Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 192.5 Assigned Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 7470 Reaffirmed Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3005.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 24.2 Reaffirmed Karamat Tanning Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Karamat Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Purchase Karamat Tanning Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Kerala Steel Associate CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Kerala Steel Associate Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.2 Suspended Loan Fac Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 38.6 Reaffirmed Khadeeja Cashew Traders CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Khadeeja Cashew Traders LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Suspended Khimji-K.D. and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Kitturu Chennamma Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Loan Fac Kitturu Chennamma Poultry Farm Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 22.2 Assigned Kitturu Chennamma Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5.1 Assigned Kitturu Chennamma Poultry Farm Open CC CRISIL BB- 68 Assigned Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed KRR Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned KRR Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Kun Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 50 Suspended Fac Kun Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended Loan Fac Kun Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 220 Suspended Kun United Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Fac Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Publishers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Publishers CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Publishers LT Loan CRISIL B 74 Assigned Laxmi Construction CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Laxmi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 340 Suspended Commercial Borrowings Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 65 Suspended M B Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed M. G. Gold Realators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac M. G. Gold Realators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended M/s. DNR Auto Engineering Industries CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended M/s. DNR Auto Engineering Industries TL CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended Magna Electro Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 (Notice of Withdrawal) Magna Electro Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 65 (Notice of Withdrawal) Mahatma Gandhi Mission Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Mahatma Gandhi Mission Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 425 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahatma Gandhi Mission Rupee TL CRISIL A- 605 Assigned Mahatma Gandhi Mission BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Mahavir Metal Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 197.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Manav Agri Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed Manav Agri Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Maruthi Tobacco Suppliers CC CRISIL BB- 99.5 Reaffirmed Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7 Suspended Loan Fac Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 3 Suspended Credit Megadimension Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Loan Fac Meti Cotton Ginning and Pressing FactoryCC CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended Meti Cotton Ginning and Pressing FactoryProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Suspended Loan Fac Meti Cotton Ginning and Pressing FactoryTL CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended Millenium Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended Mittal Files And Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Mittal Files And Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Suspended Loan Fac Mittal Files And Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.6 Suspended Monarch Multilayers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65.5 Reaffirmed Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 5 Outlook revised from Positive/Reaffirmed N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 60.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N.S. Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Suspended N.S. Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 153 Suspended Loan Fac Nalanda Management Institutes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 79 Suspended Narain and Company CC CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.1 Reaffirmed Nayaab Jewels CC CRISIL D 185 Suspended Nayaab Jewels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended Loan Fac Nideeshwaram Avenue Llp CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Nithin Grains & Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended OM Namah Shivay Trading Company TL CRISIL BB- 6.9 Assigned OM Namah Shivay Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.5 Assigned Loan Fac OM Namah Shivay Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 91 Assigned OM Namah Shivay Trading Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 73.6 Assigned Om Sakthi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 104 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 527 Reaffirmed Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 87.5 Assigned Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned Oneworld Sourcing TL CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Oneworld Sourcing CC CRISIL BBB 230 Assigned Oneworld Sourcing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned P G Industry Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed P G Industry Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed P.G.M. Ferro Steels (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended P.G.M. Ferro Steels (P) Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended Palani Cotton Fabrics CC CRISIL B+ 63 Assigned Palani Cotton Fabrics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned Panvelkar Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Phyto Chem (India) Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB- 135 Assigned Polymer Coatings And Inks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Premier Enterprises - Tamil Nadu Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 75 Assigned Prima Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 165 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Prontos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Prontos Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Loan Fac Proper Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Proper Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 723 Reaffirmed Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed Q Nineth Ceramics Open CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Quality Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed * EPC Limit of Rs.10 Million is within overall cash credit limit Quality Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Quality Overseas Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Quality Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned R. K. Jewellers CC CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended R. K. Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 112.5 Suspended Loan Fac R. P. Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Rahu Health and Medical Tourism Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 134.8 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 231.5 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Limits Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 26.4 Reaffirmed Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Reach Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 800 Reaffirmed RNK Agro & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 21 Reaffirmed Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Royal Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Rungta Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1850 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. K. Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 136 Reassigned Credit S.B.I.O.A. Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB S.B.I.O.A. Educational Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 340 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sadan Realtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 202.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sancheti Cotex CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Sancheti Cotex TL CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Sarawgi Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Sarawgi Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned SBI Ultra Short Term Debt Fund SBI Ultra ST Debt CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund SGRD Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 154 Assigned Shah Satnam Ji Research and Development Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Foundation Loan Fac Shah Satnam Ji Research and Development TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Foundation Shahi Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Shahi Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shakti Murugan Industries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Shivchand Rai Krishn Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 55.8 Assigned Shivji Singla and Sons TL CRISIL BB 4.4 Assigned Shivji Singla and Sons CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Ganga Four Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Shri Ganga Four Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Shyam Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 185 Assigned Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sim Agro Chain CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sim Agro Chain Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sim Agro Chain TL CRISIL B 125 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed SKLS Galaxymall Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Loan Fac Skyline Foundations and Structures Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Solar Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed Sri Nomula Brothers CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust TL CRISIL B 240.9 Reaffirmed (Unit-Sri Sri University) Srirani Sati Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable Subhash Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh CC CRISIL BB+ 0.9 Assigned Suma Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Suma Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sumip Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sumip Composites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 33 Reaffirmed Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 49.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 11.2 Reaffirmed Sushil Bahirat Patil and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sushil Bahirat Patil and Associates TL CRISIL BB- 310 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Swelect Energy Systems Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed T & U Systems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned Loan Fac T & U Systems Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 58.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 1.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tarini Infrastructure Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 76.5 Reaffirmed Tarini Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 223.5 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 410 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed ^ includes sub-limit of Rs.300 Million for non-fund based limits Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 900 Reaffirmed * includes sub-limit of Rs.250 Million for non-fund based limits Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL$ CRISIL AA- 1100 Reaffirmed $ includes sub-limit of Rs.600 Million for fund-based facilities Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL! CRISIL AA- 1140 Reaffirmed ! Fully interchangeable with fund-based facilities Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed # includes sub-limit of Rs.300 Million for fund-based facilities Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tegan Texofab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 127.5 Assigned Tegan Texofab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Tegan Texofab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned Loan Fac Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 460 Reaffirmed Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 49.2 Reaffirmed The Cotton and Textile Corp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 747.9 Assigned The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 489.2 Assigned The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1035 Assigned Thirupathy Bright Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Thirupathy Bright Industries TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Varnika Jewellers Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Varnika Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varsha Fresh Meat Products Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Vijay V. Salunkhe CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Vinit Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Vinit Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned VKC Footwear International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned VKC Footwear International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 130 Assigned Loan Fac VTC Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 34.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Worldstar Fabrics LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Yamuna Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 33 Assigned Yamuna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Yamuna Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac Yasin Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)