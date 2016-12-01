Dec 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adapt Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Assigned
Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Export Packing CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd Credit
Aditya Auto Products and Engineering LOC CRISIL A2 61.5 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Packing Credit CRISIL A2 238.5 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Vendor Financing CRISIL A2 25 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 8.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ameet Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 66 Reaffirmed
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed
Asian Fab Tec Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
ASL Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Bhalla International Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bharat Gears Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 330 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.40.0 million
Bharat Gears Ltd LOC*# CRISIL A3 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
*#Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
B. R. Steel Products Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
C L Gupta Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Suspended
C L Gupta Exports Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 732.5 Suspended
Foreign Currency
Cantabil Retail India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Cantabil Retail India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Cenlub Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Cenlub Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Chinchwade and Associates BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Coalsale Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Coalsale Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Coalsale Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Diamond Construction Company - Kaithal BG CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned
Ecoplast Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed
Ecoplast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed
Fiza Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 140 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Gem Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned
Global Kitchens (Kolkata) LLP BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1175 Reaffirmed
H.K. Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 930 Reaffirmed
HI-Point Services (India) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
HI-Point Services (India) Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Hydrotech Paryavaran India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Indcon Projects and Equipment Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Indian Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
J. D. Sons Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 53 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jagabandhu Enterprisers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 78 Suspended
Jagabandhu Enterprisers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
JSR & Company BG CRISIL A4+ 49 Reaffirmed
K D Kothari and Co Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
K D Kothari and Co Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 268 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Karamat Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Karamat Tanning Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Kerala Steel Associate LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reassigned
KRR Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Laxmi Construction BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
Letraco Kid Leather Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Letraco Kid Leather Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Assigned
Letraco Kid Leather Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
M B Rubber Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
M B Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
M B Rubber Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 57 Assigned
Magna Electro Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 (Notice of
Withdrawal)
Magna Electro Castings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 (Notice of
Withdrawal)
Magna Electro Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL 50 (Notice of
A3(Notice of Withdrawal)
Withdrawal)
Mahavir Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed
Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Suspended
Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Suspended
Millenium Steel India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 82.5 Suspended
N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2 104.9 Reaffirmed
N.S. Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended
N.S. Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Suspended
Narain and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Om Sakthi Constructions BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 28 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Pansuriya Impex Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 395 Assigned
Purchase
Pansuriya Impex Foreign CRISIL A4+ 380 Assigned
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Pansuriya Impex Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Pansuriya Impex Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 493.4 Assigned
Credit
Pansuriya Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 581.6 Assigned
Pesca Marine Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Credit
Pesca Marine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Polymer Coatings And Inks Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
under LOC
Premier Enterprises - Tamil Nadu Packing Credit CRISIL A2 75 Assigned
Prima Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Prima Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
Prima Plastics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Prontos Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
under LOC
R. P. Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 475.4 Reaffirmed
Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Royal Ispat Udyog LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 5100 Reaffirmed
S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2850 Reaffirmed
S. K. Exports Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Forward
Sadan Realtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 102.2 Reaffirmed
Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed
Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Shahi Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Shivji Singla and Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Shivji Singla and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 5.6 Assigned
Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Solar Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2900 Reaffirmed
Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd BG CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed
Subhash Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh BG CRISIL A4+ 124.1 Assigned
Sumip Composites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
T & U Systems Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 420 Reaffirmed
Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 7600 Reaffirmed
Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120.8 Reaffirmed
Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed
The Cotton and Textile Corp Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Documentary Bills
Purchase
The Cotton and Textile Corp LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
The Cotton and Textile Corp Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 80 Assigned
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Thirupathy Bright Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Thirupathy Bright Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Varsha Fresh Meat Products Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 180 Assigned
Vijay V. Salunkhe BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
VTC Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Yasin Impex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 375 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. D. Jeyaveerapandia Nadar and Bros CC CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned
(Nagapattinam)
A. D. Jeyaveerapandia Nadar and Bros WC Foreign CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned
(Nagapattinam) Currency TL
Adapt Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Assigned
Adapt Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned
Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Aditya Auto Products and Engineering CC CRISIL BBB+ 265 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
AGI Infra Ltd TL CRISIL BB 410 Reaffirmed
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 162.5 Assigned
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Credit
Akanksha Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Akanksha Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
ALA Food Stuff Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.8 Assigned
Ambadas Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Ambadas Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ameet Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 385 Reaffirmed
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1455 Reaffirmed
Apex Suratgarh Multispeciality Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Aravind Ceramic Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aravind Ceramic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 260 Assigned
Aravind Ceramic Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 180 Assigned
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd CC CRISIL A- 8 Reaffirmed
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 42 Reaffirmed
Ashwath Inc. Export Packing CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ashwath Inc. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ashwath Inc. TL CRISIL BB 260.7 Reaffirmed
Asian Fab Tec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Asian Fab Tec Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ASL Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 285 Reaffirmed
ASL Enterprises Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Limits
B. R. Steel Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 48.8 Reaffirmed
Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 0.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Baidyanath Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1201 Reaffirmed
Bhalla International Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed
Bhalla International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhalla International TL CRISIL BBB 15.2 Reaffirmed
Bharat Gears Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
*Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.90.0 million
Bharat Gears Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
#Fully interchangeable with export packing credit
Bharat Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 650 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Bharat Gears Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed
Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
BVSR Harda Betul Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 73.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BVSR Harda Betul Road Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 601.5 Reaffirmed
BVSR SSG Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1267.2 Reaffirmed
BVSR SSG Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 142.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
C L Gupta Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 120.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
C L Gupta Exports Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended
C L Gupta Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 289.2 Suspended
Cantabil Retail India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned
Cantabil Retail India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned
Loan Fac
Cantabil Retail India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Cantabil Retail India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Assigned
Cenlub Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Cenlub Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Chinchwade and Associates TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Chinchwade and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chinchwade and Associates CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
Coalsale Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 62.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Conjoint Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4 Assigned
Conjoint Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Diamond Construction Company - Kaithal CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Easternzone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37 Reaffirmed
Easternzone Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Ecoplast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Ecoplast Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Ecoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ecoplast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.2 Reaffirmed
Evergreen Harvest Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed
Evergreen Harvest Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned
Evergreen Harvest Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Firdous Gold Pattambi LLP CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 193.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5649 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Gangol Sahkari Dugdh Utpadak Sangh Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Gem Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gem Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 18.5 Assigned
Gian Jyoti Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 175 Reaffirmed
Global Kitchens (Kolkata) LLP TL CRISIL BBB 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Global Logistics Solutions India Pvt LtdCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
Global Logistics Solutions India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 235.5 Assigned
Gujarat Gas Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 430 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Gas Ltd TL CRISIL AA 23070 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 11825 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gupta Sons Channel Financing CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
H.K. Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
H.K. Enterprises LOC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Healthway Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 321.1 Assigned
Healthway Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 128.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
HI-Point Services (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Hydrotech Paryavaran India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Indcon Projects and Equipment Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Indcon Projects and Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Indiabulls Liquid Fund Indiabulls Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Fund
Indiabulls Liquid Fund Indiabulls Ultra CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
ST Fund
Indiabulls Mutual Fund Indiabulls Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
Indiabulls Mutual Fund Indiabulls Ultra CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
ST Fund
Indian Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 85 Assigned
Industrial Mineral Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
J. D. Sons Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
J. D. Sons Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 265 Assigned
Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed
Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 52 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jagabandhu Enterprisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.1 Suspended
Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended
Jaushna Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
JSR & Company CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
K D Kothari and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
K. Lall overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 50 Outlook
Credit revised from
Stable/
Reaffirmed
Kabra Commercial Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 117.5 Reaffirmed
Kabra Commercial Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 74 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kabra Commercial Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed
Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 192.5 Assigned
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 7470 Reaffirmed
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3005.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 24.2 Reaffirmed
Karamat Tanning Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Karamat Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Karamat Tanning Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Kerala Steel Associate CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended
Kerala Steel Associate Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 38.6 Reaffirmed
Khadeeja Cashew Traders CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Khadeeja Cashew Traders LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Khimji-K.D. and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed
Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Reaffirmed
Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kimaya Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed
Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kitturu Chennamma Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kitturu Chennamma Poultry Farm Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 22.2 Assigned
Kitturu Chennamma Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5.1 Assigned
Kitturu Chennamma Poultry Farm Open CC CRISIL BB- 68 Assigned
Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed
Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed
KRR Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned
KRR Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Kun Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Fac
Kun Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kun Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 220 Suspended
Kun United Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Fac
Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Publishers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Publishers CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Publishers LT Loan CRISIL B 74 Assigned
Laxmi Construction CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 340 Suspended
Commercial
Borrowings
Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 65 Suspended
M B Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
M. G. Gold Realators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
M. G. Gold Realators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended
M/s. DNR Auto Engineering Industries CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended
M/s. DNR Auto Engineering Industries TL CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended
Magna Electro Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 (Notice of
Withdrawal)
Magna Electro Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 65 (Notice of
Withdrawal)
Mahatma Gandhi Mission Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Mahatma Gandhi Mission Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 425 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahatma Gandhi Mission Rupee TL CRISIL A- 605 Assigned
Mahatma Gandhi Mission BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Metal Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 197.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Mahotsav Creation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB
Manav Agri Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed
Manav Agri Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Mandeep Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Maruthi Tobacco Suppliers CC CRISIL BB- 99.5 Reaffirmed
Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended
Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 3 Suspended
Credit
Megadimension Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Loan Fac
Meti Cotton Ginning and Pressing FactoryCC CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended
Meti Cotton Ginning and Pressing FactoryProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Meti Cotton Ginning and Pressing FactoryTL CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended
Millenium Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended
Mittal Files And Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Mittal Files And Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mittal Files And Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.6 Suspended
Monarch Multilayers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65.5 Reaffirmed
Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 5 Outlook
revised from
Positive/Reaffirmed
N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 60.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
N.S. Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Suspended
N.S. Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 153 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nalanda Management Institutes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 79 Suspended
Narain and Company CC CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.1 Reaffirmed
Nayaab Jewels CC CRISIL D 185 Suspended
Nayaab Jewels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nideeshwaram Avenue Llp CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended
Nithin Grains & Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
OM Namah Shivay Trading Company TL CRISIL BB- 6.9 Assigned
OM Namah Shivay Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
OM Namah Shivay Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 91 Assigned
OM Namah Shivay Trading Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 73.6 Assigned
Om Sakthi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed
Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 104 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 527 Reaffirmed
Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 87.5 Assigned
Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned
Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 95 Assigned
Oneworld Sourcing TL CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned
Oneworld Sourcing CC CRISIL BBB 230 Assigned
Oneworld Sourcing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned
P G Industry Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
P G Industry Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
P.G.M. Ferro Steels (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
P.G.M. Ferro Steels (P) Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended
Palani Cotton Fabrics CC CRISIL B+ 63 Assigned
Palani Cotton Fabrics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned
Panvelkar Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Phyto Chem (India) Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB- 135 Assigned
Polymer Coatings And Inks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Premier Enterprises - Tamil Nadu Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 75 Assigned
Prima Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed
Prima Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 165 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Prontos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended
Prontos Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Loan Fac
Proper Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Proper Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 723 Reaffirmed
Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed
Q Nineth Ceramics Open CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Quality Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
* EPC Limit of Rs.10 Million is within overall cash credit limit
Quality Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Quality Overseas Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Quality Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
R. K. Jewellers CC CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended
R. K. Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 112.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
R. P. Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Raghuvir Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Rahu Health and Medical Tourism Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 134.8 Reaffirmed
Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 231.5 Reaffirmed
Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Limits
Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 26.4 Reaffirmed
Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Reach Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 800 Reaffirmed
RNK Agro & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 21 Reaffirmed
Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Royal Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Rungta Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1850 Reaffirmed
S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S. K. Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 136 Reassigned
Credit
S.B.I.O.A. Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
S.B.I.O.A. Educational Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 340 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Sadan Realtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 202.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sancheti Cotex CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Sancheti Cotex TL CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed
Sarawgi Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Sarawgi Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned
SBI Ultra Short Term Debt Fund SBI Ultra ST Debt CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Fund
SGRD Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 154 Assigned
Shah Satnam Ji Research and Development Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Foundation Loan Fac
Shah Satnam Ji Research and Development TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended
Foundation
Shahi Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed
Shahi Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shakti Murugan Industries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Shivchand Rai Krishn Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 55.8 Assigned
Shivji Singla and Sons TL CRISIL BB 4.4 Assigned
Shivji Singla and Sons CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Ganga Four Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Shri Ganga Four Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Shyam Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 185 Assigned
Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sim Agro Chain CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Sim Agro Chain Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Sim Agro Chain TL CRISIL B 125 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Siva Foods Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
SKLS Galaxymall Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned
Loan Fac
Skyline Foundations and Structures Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Solar Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Solar Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed
Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed
Sri Nomula Brothers CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust TL CRISIL B 240.9 Reaffirmed
(Unit-Sri Sri University)
Srirani Sati Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+/Stable
Subhash Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh CC CRISIL BB+ 0.9 Assigned
Suma Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Suma Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Sumip Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Sumip Composites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 33 Reaffirmed
Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 49.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 11.2 Reaffirmed
Sushil Bahirat Patil and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Sushil Bahirat Patil and Associates TL CRISIL BB- 310 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
T & U Systems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned
Loan Fac
T & U Systems Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 58.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 1.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Tarini Infrastructure Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 76.5 Reaffirmed
Tarini Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 223.5 Reaffirmed
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 410 Reaffirmed
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed
^ includes sub-limit of Rs.300 Million for non-fund based limits
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 900 Reaffirmed
* includes sub-limit of Rs.250 Million for non-fund based limits
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL$ CRISIL AA- 1100 Reaffirmed
$ includes sub-limit of Rs.600 Million for fund-based facilities
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL! CRISIL AA- 1140 Reaffirmed
! Fully interchangeable with fund-based facilities
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed
# includes sub-limit of Rs.300 Million for fund-based facilities
Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tegan Texofab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 127.5 Assigned
Tegan Texofab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Tegan Texofab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 460 Reaffirmed
Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 49.2 Reaffirmed
The Cotton and Textile Corp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 747.9 Assigned
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 489.2 Assigned
The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1035 Assigned
Thirupathy Bright Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Thirupathy Bright Industries TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Tomco Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Varnika Jewellers Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Varnika Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Varsha Fresh Meat Products Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 90 Assigned
Vijay V. Salunkhe CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Vinit Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Vinit Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
VKC Footwear International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned
VKC Footwear International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 130 Assigned
Loan Fac
VTC Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 34.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Worldstar Fabrics LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned
Yamuna Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 33 Assigned
Yamuna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned
Yamuna Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Yasin Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)