Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Mahadevan and Co BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Albert David Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 180.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Elpro International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Elpro International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency@ @fully interchangeable with post shipment credit Foods and Inns Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 285 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 650.5 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 208.5 Reaffirmed Gee Kay International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Purchase Gee Kay International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Industrial and Commercial Bank of China CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs.6 Billion Kineco Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kineco Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kopran Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 52.5 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Forward Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed M Arunachalam Projects and BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd M/s. Jyoti Timber - Nagpur LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Model Tanners India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Pan International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 200 Suspended under LOC Pan International Export Packing CRISIL A4 8 Suspended Credit Pan International LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Pan International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 47 Suspended Loan Fac Pandrol Rahee Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 630 Reaffirmed Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Prashant Castech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 90 Notice of CreditI II III IV Withdrawal V VI VII VIII IX X I. Includes sub-limit of Rs.50 million of overdraft facility. II. Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 million of export bill discounting. III. Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 million of pre-shipment finance. IV. Includes sub-limit of Rs.30 million of bond and guarantees facility. V. Includes sub-limit of Rs.72 million of standby letter of credit. VI.Includes sub-limit of Rs.50 million of import letter of credit (unsecured). VII. Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 million of shipping guarantees facility. VIII. Includes sub-limit of Rs.50 million of import letter of credit (secured). IX. Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 million of credit bills negotiated. X. Includes sub-limit of Rs.30 million of commercial standby letter of credit facility. Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 430 Reaffirmed Ramniwas Agarwal BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Shivhare Road lines BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Shivhare Road lines LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Albert David Ltd FD FA/Positive 200 Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Mahadevan and Co CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed A S Chattha Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Albert David Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit Albert David Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 6.9 Reaffirmed Albert David Ltd TL CRISIL A- 163 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 24.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Elpro International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Elpro International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elpro International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 260 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with buyers credit to the extent of Rs 150 million Fermenta Biotech Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyers credit Fermenta Biotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 87.5 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 159 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Foods and Inns Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 74.3 Reaffirmed Foods and Inns Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 111.2 Reaffirmed Forzza Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Icon Realty TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Kasturi Shelters CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kasturi Shelters TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kineco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kineco Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kopran Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 615.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kopran Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9.6 Reaffirmed Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed M Arunachalam Projects and CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB M Arunachalam Projects and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 170 Upgraded from Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB M/s. Jyoti Timber - Nagpur CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Model Tanners India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BBB Model Tanners India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Model Tanners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Nassco Trading India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pandrol Rahee Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Pragati Green Meadows And Resorts Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 190 Suspended Prashant Castech Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Prashant Castings Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 10 Notice of Withdrawal ** Fully interchangeable with export packing credit. Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 304.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 154.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 843 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 231.5 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Redlands Ashlyn Motors Plc. CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Redlands Ashlyn Motors Plc. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Redlands Ashlyn Motors Plc. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivhare Road lines CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Shivhare Road lines TL CRISIL B+ 88 Reaffirmed SRG Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed SRG Housing Finance Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Standard Corporation India Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Standard Corporation India Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Tata Investment Corporation Ltd NCD* CRISIL 100 Reaffirmed AAA/Stable Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 98.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 91.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vedsidha Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vedsidha Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Vedsidha Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 195 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vispute Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Vispute Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.