Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S. Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 530 Reaffirmed
Amar Singh Chawal Wala Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 850 Reaffirmed
Auckland International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended
Axis Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reassigned
BKB Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Suspended
BMW Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
BMW Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Chhotanagpur Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
DMR Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Global Galvanizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended
Kakinada Seaports Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 833.6 Reaffirmed
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC## CRISIL A2+ 150$$ Reaffirmed
$$ Includes sublimit of Rs 150 million for buyer's credit
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC## CRISIL A2+ 200^^ Reaffirmed
^^ Includes sublimit of Rs 150 million for buyer's credit
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC## CRISIL A2+ 850!! Reaffirmed
!! Includes sublimits of Rs 850 million for buyer's credit, Rs 10 million for bank guarantee
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC## CRISIL A2+ 425@ Reaffirmed
@ Includes sublimits of Rs 425 million for buyer's credit/letter of undertaking for buyer's
credit, Rs 150 million for bank guarantee
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A2+ 815 Reaffirmed
Credit Limit
Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Madura Coats Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
^^ Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits
Millenium Cement Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 390 Reaffirmed
Pokarna Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Pokarna Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Quality Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Rugs Mart Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Purchase
Rugs Mart Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Rugs Mart Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.7 Suspended
Shree Khodiyar Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed
Shree Padmavati Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed
Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 165 Assigned
Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 6 Assigned
Srishti Constructions BG CRISIL A4 107.5 Reaffirmed
Steel and Metal Tubes India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Suspended
Sulphur Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed
Sulphur Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Sulphur Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed
Sulphur Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S. Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
A.S. Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Adani Power Ltd BG CRISIL BB- 11654 Revised
from
CRISIL BB+
Adani Power Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 31120 Revised
from
CRISIL BB+
Adani Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 183287.3Revised
from
CRISIL BB+
Adani Power Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 4000 Revised
from
CRISIL BB+
Adani Power Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 3250 Withdrawal
Limits*
* Interchangeable with non-fund-based and working capital facilities.
Adani Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13748.7 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Adani Power Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 12000 Withdrawal
Amar Singh Chawal Wala CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Ample Textech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.1 Suspended
Ample Textech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Ample Textech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 76.5 Suspended
Auckland International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Suspended
Axis Bank Ltd Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 35000 Assigned
Issue (Under
Basel III)
Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 32050 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Issue (Under Basel
III)
Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
Issue (Under Basel
III)
Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed
Issue (Under Basel
III)
Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Bonds Issue
Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed
Bonds Issue
Badrinath Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended
Bhagwan Auto Products CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Bhagwan Auto Products Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 4.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Bhagwan Auto Products TL CRISIL BB 69.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhartiyam Educational and Social Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Suspended
Welfare Society Loan Fac
Bhartiyam Educational and Social TL CRISIL B 84.5 Suspended
Welfare Society
BKB Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 230 Suspended
BKB Transport Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 43 Suspended
BMW Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
BMW Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Suspended
BSR Poultry Farm CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed
BSR Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30.6 Reaffirmed
BSR Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chetmani Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Chhotanagpur Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 44 Suspended
Cynosure Manik's Auto Centre CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Digicall Teleservices Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Digicall Teleservices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Digicall Teleservices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.6 Reaffirmed
DMR Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Flywheel Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended
Giribaba Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended
Loan Fac
Global Galvanizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Greenwood High Trust Drop Line CRISIL A 54.5 Upgraded from
Overdraft Fac CRISIL A-
Greenwood High Trust LT Loan CRISIL A 30.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Greenwood High Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 324.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
Greenwood High Trust Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 10 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL A-
Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 355 Reaffirmed
Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed
* Merchant establishment overdraft limit
Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 132.5 Reaffirmed
JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kakinada Seaports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 9243.4 Reaffirmed
Kakinada Seaports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 73 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KB Lubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 49 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
KB Lubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 300$ Reaffirmed
$ Includes sublimits of Rs 300 million of working capital demand loan, Rs 100 million for
pre-shipment export credit, Rs 100 million for post shipment credit/foreign bills
purchased/discounted (foreign bill purchased/ foreign bill discounting).
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 510^ Reaffirmed
^Includes sublimits of Rs. 440 million for WCDL, Rs.440million for buyer's credit, Rs. 100
million for export bill negotiation, Rs. 440 million for LC.
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed
Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL BB 75.6 Suspended
Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Charitable CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended
Trust
Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended
Trust Loan Fac
Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Charitable TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Suspended
Trust
Madura Coats Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with other fund-based limits
Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
Meridian Medical Research and Hospital Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+(SO) 57.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Meridian Medical Research and Hospital Proposed TL CRISIL A+(SO) 250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Meridian Medical Research and Hospital TL CRISIL A+(SO) 332.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Millenium Cement Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Millenium Cement Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 450 Reaffirmed
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1400 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical Hospital LT Loan CRISIL A+(SO) 350 Withdrawal
Pvt Ltd
Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+(SO) 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Nivia Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended
Nivia Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nivia Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended
Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 945 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 165 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Pokarna Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Pokarna Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 405 Upgraded from
Commercial CRISIL BB-
Borrowings
Pokarna Ltd Foreign CRISIL BB+ 170 Upgraded from
Documentary Bills CRISIL BB-
Purchase
Pokarna Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 285.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Pokarna Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 79.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed
*Limit for working capital-working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of
credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital
borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs 75.0 billion.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 110 Reaffirmed
Quality Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
R.N. Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 160 Suspended
Credit
S G Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended
Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Suspended
Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 16 Suspended
Sharvi Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Shivam Traders CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended
Shree Khodiyar Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Shree Padmavati Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned
Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 99 Assigned
Sridurga Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Suspended
Sridurga Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14.6 Suspended
Srishti Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Srishti Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 35 Suspended
Steel and Metal Tubes India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
Stesalit Ltd CC CRISIL C 300 Suspended
Stesalit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sulphur Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed
Swapna Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended
Swapna Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Suspended
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 113 Suspended
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.5 Suspended
Vee Kay Enterprises CC CRISIL B 67.5 Suspended
Vee Kay Enterprises TL CRISIL B 15.4 Suspended
VGP Marine Kingdom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 687 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)