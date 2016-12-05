Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 530 Reaffirmed Amar Singh Chawal Wala Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 850 Reaffirmed Auckland International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Axis Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reassigned BKB Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Suspended BMW Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended BMW Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Chhotanagpur Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended DMR Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Global Galvanizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Kakinada Seaports Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 833.6 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC## CRISIL A2+ 150$$ Reaffirmed $$ Includes sublimit of Rs 150 million for buyer's credit Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC## CRISIL A2+ 200^^ Reaffirmed ^^ Includes sublimit of Rs 150 million for buyer's credit Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC## CRISIL A2+ 850!! Reaffirmed !! Includes sublimits of Rs 850 million for buyer's credit, Rs 10 million for bank guarantee Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC## CRISIL A2+ 425@ Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimits of Rs 425 million for buyer's credit/letter of undertaking for buyer's credit, Rs 150 million for bank guarantee Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A2+ 815 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Madura Coats Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits Millenium Cement Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 390 Reaffirmed Pokarna Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Pokarna Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Quality Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Rugs Mart Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Purchase Rugs Mart Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Rugs Mart Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.7 Suspended Shree Khodiyar Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Shree Padmavati Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 165 Assigned Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 6 Assigned Srishti Constructions BG CRISIL A4 107.5 Reaffirmed Steel and Metal Tubes India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Suspended Sulphur Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Sulphur Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Sulphur Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed A.S. Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd BG CRISIL BB- 11654 Revised from CRISIL BB+ Adani Power Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 31120 Revised from CRISIL BB+ Adani Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 183287.3Revised from CRISIL BB+ Adani Power Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 4000 Revised from CRISIL BB+ Adani Power Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 3250 Withdrawal Limits* * Interchangeable with non-fund-based and working capital facilities. Adani Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13748.7 Withdrawal Loan Fac Adani Power Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 12000 Withdrawal Amar Singh Chawal Wala CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Ample Textech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.1 Suspended Ample Textech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Ample Textech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 76.5 Suspended Auckland International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Suspended Axis Bank Ltd Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 35000 Assigned Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 32050 Reaffirmed Bonds Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Issue Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Bonds Issue Badrinath Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Bhagwan Auto Products CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhagwan Auto Products Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 4.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhagwan Auto Products TL CRISIL BB 69.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Bharat Steel Yard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Bhartiyam Educational and Social Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Suspended Welfare Society Loan Fac Bhartiyam Educational and Social TL CRISIL B 84.5 Suspended Welfare Society BKB Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 230 Suspended BKB Transport Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 43 Suspended BMW Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended BMW Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Suspended BSR Poultry Farm CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed BSR Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30.6 Reaffirmed BSR Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chetmani Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Chhotanagpur Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 44 Suspended Cynosure Manik's Auto Centre CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Digicall Teleservices Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Digicall Teleservices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Digicall Teleservices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.6 Reaffirmed DMR Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Flywheel Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended Giribaba Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Loan Fac Global Galvanizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Greenwood High Trust Drop Line CRISIL A 54.5 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- Greenwood High Trust LT Loan CRISIL A 30.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Greenwood High Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 324.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Greenwood High Trust Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 10 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL A- Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 355 Reaffirmed Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed * Merchant establishment overdraft limit Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 132.5 Reaffirmed JPM Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Loan Fac Kakinada Seaports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 9243.4 Reaffirmed Kakinada Seaports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 73 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KB Lubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 49 Downgraded from CRISIL B KB Lubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 300$ Reaffirmed $ Includes sublimits of Rs 300 million of working capital demand loan, Rs 100 million for pre-shipment export credit, Rs 100 million for post shipment credit/foreign bills purchased/discounted (foreign bill purchased/ foreign bill discounting). Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 510^ Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimits of Rs. 440 million for WCDL, Rs.440million for buyer's credit, Rs. 100 million for export bill negotiation, Rs. 440 million for LC. Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL BB 75.6 Suspended Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39.4 Suspended Loan Fac Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Charitable CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended Trust Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended Trust Loan Fac Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Charitable TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Suspended Trust Madura Coats Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with other fund-based limits Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Meridian Medical Research and Hospital Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+(SO) 57.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Meridian Medical Research and Hospital Proposed TL CRISIL A+(SO) 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Meridian Medical Research and Hospital TL CRISIL A+(SO) 332.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Millenium Cement Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Millenium Cement Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Suspended Loan Fac Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 450 Reaffirmed Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1400 Withdrawal Loan Fac Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical Hospital LT Loan CRISIL A+(SO) 350 Withdrawal Pvt Ltd Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+(SO) 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Nivia Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Nivia Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended Loan Fac Nivia Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 945 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 165 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Pokarna Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pokarna Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 405 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL BB- Borrowings Pokarna Ltd Foreign CRISIL BB+ 170 Upgraded from Documentary Bills CRISIL BB- Purchase Pokarna Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 285.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pokarna Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 79.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed *Limit for working capital-working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs 75.0 billion. Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 110 Reaffirmed Quality Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned R.N. Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 160 Suspended Credit S G Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Suspended Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.3 Suspended Loan Fac Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 16 Suspended Sharvi Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Shivam Traders CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Shree Khodiyar Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Shree Padmavati Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 99 Assigned Sridurga Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Suspended Sridurga Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14.6 Suspended Srishti Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Srishti Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Suspended Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Suspended Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 35 Suspended Steel and Metal Tubes India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Stesalit Ltd CC CRISIL C 300 Suspended Stesalit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 Suspended Loan Fac Sulphur Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Swapna Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Swapna Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Suspended Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 113 Suspended Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.5 Suspended Loan Fac Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.5 Suspended Vee Kay Enterprises CC CRISIL B 67.5 Suspended Vee Kay Enterprises TL CRISIL B 15.4 Suspended VGP Marine Kingdom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 687 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)