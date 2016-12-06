Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1220 Reaffirmed A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1220 Reaffirmed Actionware India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Adarsh Guar Gum Udyog Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Adarsh Guar Gum Udyog Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Anupam Colours Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Astron International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Astron Zinc Industries BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Astron Zinc Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 56.8 Suspended Astron Zircon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Astron Zircon Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Suspended under LOC Astron Zircon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 55 Suspended Asvasidh Novateur Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned B and A Packaging India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed B and A Packaging India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 87.5 Reaffirmed Balaji Warehousing Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Buildquick Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Chemfab Alkalis Ltd BG CRISIL A2 130 # Chemfab Alkalis Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 55 # Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Essel Kitchenware Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 137.5 Reaffirmed Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Fabtech Technologies International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Fabtech Technologies International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Fabtech Technologies International Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed * Sub-limit bank guarantee of Rs 150 million Fabtech Technologies International Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Gayatri Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.5 Suspended Gayatri Spinners Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A1 - Reaffirmed K K Welding Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended K K Welding Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 265 Suspended Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 590 Reaffirmed Koya and Company Construction Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 1450 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs 700 million L & W Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5500 Assigned L & W Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 4000 Assigned Lanarsy Infra Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Macquarie Finance India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Mangla Amit Builders Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Nectar Crafts BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Nectar Crafts Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5.7 Suspended Nectar Crafts LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.3 Suspended Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Credit Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 29.7 Suspended Plastiblends India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 46 Reaffirmed Quantas Glass And Ceramic Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Quantas Glass And Ceramic Pvt Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL A3 6 Suspended R.P. Infraventure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 400 Assigned Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.1 Suspended Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Shree Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15.5 Suspended Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Unique Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Credit Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC*# CRISIL BBB- 620 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.80 million of CC limit #Interchangeability of LC to the tune of Rs.165 million to fund based facilities A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed A.T. Notice of Dynamic Bond Fund Withdrawal Bivab Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bivab Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.7 Reaffirmed Buildquick Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Chathur Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Chemfab Alkalis Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 # Chemfab Alkalis Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 450 # Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 # Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Essel Kitchenware Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Essel Kitchenware Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 34.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Essel Kitchenware Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 43.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Fabtech Technologies International Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed # Sub-limit bank guarantee of Rs 50 million and letter of credit of Rs.50 million Fabtech Technologies International Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed Gayatri Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Gayatri Spinners Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.7 Suspended Loan Fac Gayatri Spinners Ltd TL CRISIL B 12.3 Suspended Global Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Goel Food Product CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Goel Food Product TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Graffiti India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL A+ - Upgraded from CRISIL A Hindustan Zircon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Hindustan Zircon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10.8 Suspended Hira Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B- 347 Downgraded from CRISIL B Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B K K Welding Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Suspended K K Welding Ltd CC CRISIL BB 175 Suspended K.M.Khan And Sons CC CRISIL B- 37.5 Assigned K.M.Khan And Sons LT Loan CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Karthikeya Jyothi Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Karthikeya Jyothi Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Suspended Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Kavi Poultrie CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Kavi Poultrie Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Kavi Poultrie TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Khandelwal Brass Industries CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Koya and Company Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Koya and Company Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 71.5 Reaffirmed Koya and Company Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KSA Educational and Charitable Trust CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended KSA Educational and Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 71 Suspended Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Lanarsy Infra Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Lathangi Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 135 Suspended Lathangi Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Suspended Learning Links Publishing House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Learning Links Publishing House Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Macquarie Finance India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 300 Reaffirmed Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd TL CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Mangla Amit Builders Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Marvel Automobiles India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Suspended Fac Marvel Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 8 Suspended Marvel Automobiles India Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL B 29.3 Suspended Funding Micro Supreme Auto Industries India Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Nectar Crafts CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Nectar Crafts Foreign LOC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Nectar Crafts Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.6 Suspended Loan Fac Nectar Crafts TL CRISIL B 28.3 Suspended Piyush Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Plastiblends India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 210 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit, buyer's credit, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, and export bill discounting. Plastiblends India Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with packing credit, post shipment in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, export bill discounting. Plastiblends India Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with cash credit, export bill discounting, buyer's credit, post-shipment in foreign currency, and working capital demand loan. Plastiblends India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Quantas Glass And Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Quantas Glass And Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 31.5 Suspended R.P. Infraventure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Reach Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Reach Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Assigned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Safe Star Souharda Sahakari Niyamita Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 189 Suspended Saranya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 73.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sawariya International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Shree Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Shree Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9 Suspended Shree Tech Paprers CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 52.9 Reaffirmed Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI TL CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Laminators Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sree Bhargavi Agro Tech. CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Sree Bhargavi Agro Tech. Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Fac Sri Balaji Agencies LT Rating CRISIL B+ - Reaffirmed Sri Sai Aarush Trade Links CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Sri Teja Bio Fuels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 450 Suspended Sri Teja Bio Fuels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 80 Suspended Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55.5 Suspended Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29 Suspended Loan Fac Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Supriya Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Supriya Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Supriya Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Tegan Texofab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Tegan Texofab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 64.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tegan Texofab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 115.3 Reaffirmed TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 25.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Unique Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Credit Unique Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Fac Windar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Windar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 310 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.1 Suspended Xmold Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 30.4 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 