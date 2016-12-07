Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allengers Medical Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 220 Reaffirmed Allengers Medical Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Ambica Jute Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Ambica Jute Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Anil and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Anil and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Anil and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Braza Tyres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Chetas Control Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 330 Assigned Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Dhoot Compack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 26 Reaffirmed Dhoot Compack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Diamines and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Diamines and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Deepak Fasteners Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Discounting** from CRISIL A3 **Represents foreign outward bill negotiated under letter of credit (FOBNLC)/ foreign outward Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 ^^ Includes a sub limit of Rs 200 million of buyer credit and Rs. 20 million of bank guarantee Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC$$ CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 $$ Includes a sub limit of Rs 150 million buyer credit and Rs 45 million of bank guarantee Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC&& CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 && Includes a sublimit of Rs. 150 million buyer credit and Rs. 100 million of bank guarantee Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed GTFC Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.3 Reaffirmed GTFC Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27 Reaffirmed H.K. Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 700 Reaffirmed Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 67.4 Reaffirmed Hanuman Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2+ 4 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed Mount Zion Medical College BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Neva Garments Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 33 Suspended Neva Garments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Suspended Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pekon Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Pekon Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Priti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Priti Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Proton Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 46.5 Suspended PTC India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed PTC India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 20.39 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term bank facility to the extent of Rs.4.0 Billion. PTC India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 5.61 Reaffirmed PTC India Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Assigned RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Continues on RatingWatch with Negative Implications Saket Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Rating Watch with Negative Implications Shah and Parikh BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Speco Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Rating Watch with Negative Implications Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Suresh Chandra Sahoo BG CRISIL A4+ 22 Suspended Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 73 Reaffirmed Credit V.S.J. Industryy BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned V.S.J. Industryy LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 55 Reaffirmed Allengers Medical Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 335 Reaffirmed Allengers Medical Systems Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Jute Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Suspended Ambica Jute Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Suspended Loan Fac Amit Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 650 Suspended Amit Iron Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Fac Anil and Company Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 92 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL B+ Arisudana Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Suspended Arisudana Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Suspended Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL C Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 52.1 Downgraded from CRISIL C Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 19 Downgraded from CRISIL C Bihar Raffia Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 118 Downgraded from CRISIL C Bimal Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 405 Reaffirmed Fac Braza Tyres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Braza Tyres Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 12.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Braza Tyres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Chetas Control Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 12.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.7 Assigned Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC@ CRISIL D 1230 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC^ CRISIL D 390 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC& CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC$ CRISIL D 390 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC# CRISIL D 390 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Deepak Fasteners Ltd External CRISIL D 1008.7 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL Borrowings BBB- Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC% CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- % Includes a sub limit of Rs 500 million buyer credit and Rs. 150 million of bank guarantee. Interchangeable from non-fund based to fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 200 million Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC## CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ## Includes a sublimit of Rs. 250 million of buyer credit. Interchangeable from non-fund based to fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 50 million Deepak Fasteners Ltd TL CRISIL D 421.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dhoot Compack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Dhoot Compack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhoot Compack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Diamines and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Diamines and Chemicals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 67.8 Reaffirmed Diamines and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 216 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Diamines and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.2 Reaffirmed Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Discounting Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 275 Reaffirmed Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12 Assigned Loan Fac Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 37 Assigned Credit GTFC Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 14 Reaffirmed GTFC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GTFC Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed H.K. Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed H.K. Enterprises LOC*# CRISIL BBB- 630 Reaffirmed *Interchangeability to the tune of Rs.172.5 million to fund based facilities. #Interchangeable with CC upto Rs.100 million Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit of Rs 150 million for export packing credit. Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 192.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 235.7 Reaffirmed Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Hanuman Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed * Interchangeability from LC to CC upto Rs.120 Million Hemanth Homes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 59.5 Suspended Hemanth Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.5 Suspended Loan Fac Herodex Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 104.2 Assigned Loan Fac Herodex Power Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Herodex Power Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 145 Assigned Herodex Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 190 Assigned International Mega Food Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 749 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jerusalem Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 126.5 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports CC CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Maheswari Fertilizers CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Manasa Quality Enterprises Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed Credit Manasa Quality Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ML Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Mount Zion Medical College LT Loan CRISIL BB 146.1 Assigned Mount Zion Medical College Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Nakshatra Upscale Estates Projects Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Neva Garments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Suspended Neva Garments Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 27 Suspended Credit Neva Garments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended Novo Computers CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended P. K. Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended P. K. Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 54 Suspended Loan Fac P. K. Cereals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 6 Suspended Credit Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL C 300 Upgraded from CRISIL D Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL C 388.9 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL D Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL C 671.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pekon Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Pekon Electronics Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Limits Premsons Super Steel Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Premsons Super Steel Pvt. Ltd. Cash TL CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Proton Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Proton Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 306 Suspended R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Ravi Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Suspended Ravi Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL B- 7 Suspended Ravi Metallics Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 28 Suspended RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Rukhmani Cottex CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rukhmani Cottex Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 21.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rukhmani Cottex TL CRISIL BB 13.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Saket Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Rating Watch with Negative Implications Shah and Parikh Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shanti Developers - Ahmedabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Shanti Developers - Ahmedabad TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Sharda Cotton Factory CC CRISIL B+ 165.3 Suspended Shiv Shakti Rice Mills(Partnership) CC CRISIL D 327.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shiv Shakti Rice Mills(Partnership) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Shiv Shakti Rice Mills(Partnership) WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 61 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Jatadhari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 9 Suspended Credit Siddharth Properties CC CRISIL C 290 Suspended Siddharth Properties TL CRISIL C 430 Suspended Siddhi Property Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Suspended Speco Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 30 Rating Watch with Negative Implications Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.2 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Balmukund Polypack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46.3 Suspended Supreme Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Suresh Chandra Sahoo CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Suspended Suresh Chandra Sahoo Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.5 Suspended Loan Fac Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 17 Reaffirmed Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 62 Reaffirmed The Sobana Offset Printers BG CRISIL D 6 Suspended The Sobana Offset Printers Bill Discounting CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended The Sobana Offset Printers Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 6 Suspended The Sobana Offset Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24 Suspended Loan Fac The Sobana Offset Printers TL CRISIL D 33.5 Suspended V.S.J. Industryy CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB V.S.J. Industryy Export Packing CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB V.S.J. Industryy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Loan Fac V.S.J. Industryy Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 81.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1341.1 Reaffirmed Vijay Steels CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Vijay Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.1 Suspended Loan Fac Vijay Steels Standby Line of CRISIL D 2.2 Suspended Credit Vijay Steels TL CRISIL D 9.7 Suspended Wave Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1400 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)