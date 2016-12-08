Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 2.75 Reaffirmed Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 62.5 Suspended Credit BLS Ecotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Raassigned Cera Sanitaryware Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed CP) Cochin Veneers LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit^CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with FB limits and Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee Coromandel International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG^^ CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed ^^ Fully interchangeable with FB limits and Buyers Credit Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG## CRISIL A1+ 7400 Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with LC & Buyers Credit limits Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable to Fund Based Facility upto Rs.1000 million Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd LOC & BG*## CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed ## Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit limits,* Interchangeable to Fund Based Facility upto Rs.1000 million Coromandel International Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Agro Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.9 Reaffirmed IKM Investors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 650 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term loan. IKM Investors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Jolly Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Kailash Overseas Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Kajah Trading Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Kuku Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Kuku Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Credit Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Landmark Engineer BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Technocast Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Maheshwari Technocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended Nand Hospitality Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Nash Robotics and Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Nash Robotics and Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 69 Reaffirmed Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed P. D. Agarwal BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Paulose George Construction Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd R. H. Laboratories LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended *50 per cent two-way interchangeability between fund-based and non-fund-based limits Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 9.6 Suspended Forward Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended *50 per cent two-way interchangeability between fund-based and non-fund-based limits Rosata Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 24 Assigned Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Shivshakti Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Suspended Sun Particle Board Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.5 Suspended Sunder Overseas-Prop. Chandresh Finance BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended Ltd. Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Thomas Cook India Ltd BG## CRISIL A1+ 2765 Reaffirmed ## Facility of Rs 1635 million interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 250 million Thomas Cook India Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 1900 Reaffirmed ^^ Facility of Rs 350 million interchangeable with overdraft limit and bills discounting to the extent of Rs 300 million and Rs 50 million, respectively; facility of Rs 1000 million interchangeable with bank guarantee and post-shipment credit in foreign currency (PSFC) to the extent of Rs 250 million Thomas Cook India Ltd Overdraft Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 1425 Reaffirmed @ Facility of Rs 335 million equivalent of USD 5 million; facility of Rs 490 million interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs 250 million; facility of Rs 500 million interchangeable with Letter of Credit Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arjun Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Arjun Enterprises Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37.5 Notice of Withdrawal Asian Organo Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Asian Organo Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Credit Asian Organo Industries TL CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 29.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 135.5804Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 42.1696 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 14.7 Suspended Balwindra Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.3 Suspended Loan Fac BLS Ecotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- BLS Ecotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- BLS Ecotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 784.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Cochin Veneers CC CRISIL B- 14 Assigned Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Coromandel International Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed @ Fully Interchangeable with Short Term Loan and one way interchangeable to NFB limits & Buyers Credit Coromandel International Ltd CC$ CRISIL AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed $ Fully Interchangeable with Short Term Loan, NFB and BC limits Coromandel International Ltd CC# CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd CC% CRISIL AA+ 4700 Reaffirmed % Fully Interchangeable with LC, BG, Short Term Loan and Buyers Credit Coromandel International Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA+ 2400 Reaffirmed Limits Eldee Motors CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Suspended Eldee Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 36.5 Suspended Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Eldee Motors TL CRISIL B+ 16 Suspended Fortune Tire Tech Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17 Suspended Fortune Tire Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.8 Suspended Loan Fac Fortune Tire Tech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 97.2 Suspended H. K. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Notice of Withdrawal H. K. International CC CRISIL B+ 45 Notice of Withdrawal H. K. International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Notice of Withdrawal Hindustan Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Infinity Realty India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Jai Ambe Quality Sugar CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Jolly Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Jolly Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended Loan Fac Jolly Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 438 Suspended Kailash Overseas CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Kajah Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kedareshwar Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Kedareshwar Fibers TL CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed KNS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 373.1 Suspended Krishnaiah Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Krishnaiah Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 170 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kwality Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Suspended Landmark Engineer CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Technocast Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Maheshwari Technocast Ltd TL CRISIL B 19 Suspended Manav Sevarth Trust CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Suspended Manav Sevarth Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 105.2 Suspended Loan Fac Manav Sevarth Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 74.8 Suspended Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Loan Fac Mother Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Mother Industries TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Mother Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Mother Industries TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Nand Hospitality Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 3.2 Reaffirmed Nand Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nand Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 234.5 Reaffirmed Narendra Emporis Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Nash Robotics and Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Nash Robotics and Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 29.5 Suspended Loan Fac Nash Robotics and Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10.5 Suspended Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 1300 Reaffirmed Credit Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A- 121 Reaffirmed Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 139 Reaffirmed Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd TL CRISIL A- 51 Reaffirmed North India Steel Company CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed North India Steel Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. D. Agarwal CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Paulose George Construction Company Pvt CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Agri Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Premier Agri Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.2 Suspended R. H. Laboratories CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Suspended R. H. Laboratories Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended Credit R. H. Laboratories TL CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended Raju Chilukuri CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Rashi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Credit* *50 per cent two-way interchangeability between fund-based and non-fund-based limits Rosata Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 195 Assigned Rosata Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Samal Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Samal Auto India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 227.5 Reaffirmed Samal Auto India Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sarda Dairy & Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sarda Dairy & Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 593.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shanti Sheet Grah Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Shanti Sheet Grah Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 250 Suspended Shivshakti Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Shivshakti Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 1 Suspended Shivshakti Construction Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Somani Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Somani Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Somani Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Surya Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB- 103.5 Reaffirmed Sri Surya Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 46.5 Reaffirmed Sun Particle Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Sun Particle Board Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 73.5 Suspended Sunder Overseas-Prop. Chandresh Finance CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Ltd. Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Suresh Angadi Education Foundation Rupee TL CRISIL D 170 Suspended TCI Express Ltd BG CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed TCI Express Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed TCI Express Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thomas Cook India Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), commercial paper, and letter of credit (LC) Thomas Cook India Ltd Overdraft Fac@@ CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed @@ Facility of Rs 150 million interchangeable with WCDL to the extent of Rs 120 million; facilities of Rs 500 million interchangeable with WCDL and Short Term Loans, Rs 300 million with Bank Guarantee and Rs 100 million with Letter of Credit. Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 400 Suspended Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended Loan Fac Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Varsha Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Loan Fac Vindsor Management Consultants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Suspended Vindsor Management Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 101 Suspended Vindsor Management Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 175 Suspended Loan Fac Vindsor Management Consultants Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 69 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)