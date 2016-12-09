Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Amar Communication BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 90 Assigned Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1840 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 8739 Reaffirmed Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Suspended Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market - A1+r Linked Debentures Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Purchase Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Credit INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 90000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed IRC Natural Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 340 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Jugalkishore Ramkishan Agrawal BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Krishna Steel Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Loan Fac Maruti Packagers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Milagro Ceramica Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended MIRC Electronics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 3250 Notice of Withdrawal North East Nutrients Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 130 Assigned Pro-Arc Welding and Cutting Systems Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 370 Suspended Raja Rajeswari Krafts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Rateria Laminators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Rateria Laminators Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed under LOC S. S. and Company - Gurgaon BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Sanee Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Shree Palsiddha Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 3900 Reaffirmed Sopan Paper Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 380 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Texbond Nonwovens BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Texbond Nonwovens LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended The Seal Coat Structural Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5 Suspended Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Berar Finance Ltd FD Programme FA- 450 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Carriers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB+ 320 Assigned Discounting Loan A.S.Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B+ 610 Assigned Discounting Loan Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 44 Assigned Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6 Assigned Loan Fac Amar Communication CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Amar Communication Channel Financing CRISIL BB 127.5 Reaffirmed Amar Communication Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ameya Information Ltd TL CRISIL B 145 Suspended Angika Development Society TL CRISIL BB+ 64 Reaffirmed Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A- 340 Assigned Discounting Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 540 Assigned Credit Atul Builders - Pune TL CRISIL B+ 270 Suspended Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 435 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit/working capital demand loan/export finance/buyer's' credit/letter of credit/bank guarantee Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee facilities of up to Rs 50 million. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeability with CC Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 2450 Reaffirmed Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 53.5 Suspended Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 29.4 Suspended Loan Fac Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 40 Suspended Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL C 6.2 Suspended Earth Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Earth Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 350 Suspended Loan Fac Earthcon Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Earthcon Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Golden Ikon Fleet Management Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Golden Ikon Fleet Management Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended Goose Global Agri Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 120 Suspended Greenleaf Tobacco Threshers Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL C Greenleaf Tobacco Threshers Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL C Guru Nanak Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.5 Suspended Loan Fac Guru Nanak Foundation TL CRISIL BBB- 75.5 Suspended Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Hind Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 3950 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd ST Debt CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed IRC Natural Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jainco Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Jalan Transolutions India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Jalan Transolutions India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Jalan Transolutions India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Johns Gold & Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Jugalkishore Ramkishan Agrawal CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Jupax Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.7 Suspended Loan Fac Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10.5 Suspended Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 36 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Krishna Steel Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Krishna Steel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Maruti Packagers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 155 Reaffirmed Maruti Packagers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Milagro Ceramica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended MIRC Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1450 Notice of Withdrawal MIRC Electronics Ltd Proposed CC Limit Withdrawal 50 Notice of Withdrawal MIRC Electronics Ltd Proposed LOC & BG Withdrawal 2850 Notice of Withdrawal MIRC Electronics Ltd Proposed ST Bk Withdrawal 1400 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal MIRC Electronics Ltd Proposed TL Withdrawal 1750 Notice of Withdrawal Mohak Associates LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed North East Nutrients Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 700 Assigned Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Prachi India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Suspended Prachi India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Suspended Loan Fac Prachi India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended Pro-Arc Welding and Cutting Systems Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended Rahul Uro Gynaec and Research Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Raja Rajeswari Krafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Raja Rajeswari Krafts Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B 15 Suspended Raja Rajeswari Krafts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 26.4 Suspended Raja Rajeswari Krafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Suspended Loan Fac Rateria Laminators Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Renaissance Spaces Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. S. and Company - Gurgaon Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 210 Assigned Loan Fac S. S. and Company - Gurgaon LT Loan CRISIL BB 140 Assigned S. S. and Company - Gurgaon CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Sanee Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 1 Assigned Sanee Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 29 Assigned Shree Palsiddha Construction CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Shree Palsiddha Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Shree Palsiddha Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Shyama Jewels (Madikeri) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shyama Jewels Sourcing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shyama Jewels Sourcing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd BG CRISIL BB 7670 Reaffirmed Soni Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 489.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sopan Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Sopan Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71 Suspended Sovox Renewables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 122.1 Suspended St. Lawrence Educational and Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75.5 Suspended Trust Loan Fac St. Lawrence Educational and Charitable TL CRISIL B 54.5 Suspended Trust T.S.B. Overseas CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended T.S.B. Overseas Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended TANGEDCO Bond Programme CRISIL A 14000 Reaffirmed TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 205 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Texbond Nonwovens CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Suspended Texbond Nonwovens Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 96.3 Suspended Loan Fac Texbond Nonwovens TL CRISIL BB 40.9 Suspended The Seal Coat Structural Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38 Suspended The Seal Coat Structural Works Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended TNEB 8.75% Bonds* CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed * To be transferred to TANTRANSCO Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 81.1 Suspended *Letter of credit (Inland) limit of Rs.45 million is within cash credit limit and one way interchangeability from CC to LC is allowed. Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 8.9 Suspended Virgo Cements Ltd CC CRISIL D 64 Suspended Virgo Cements Ltd TL CRISIL D 212.8 Suspended Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.