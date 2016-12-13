Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A-1 Facility And Property Managers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Ltd Alchem International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 295 Reaffirmed Credit** ** 100% interchangeable with foreign bill purchase and foreign bill discounting facility Alchem International Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 45 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Alchem International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 6.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Allcargo Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1434.8 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 65.2 Reaffirmed Arjan Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 215 Assigned Foreign Currency Aska Equipments Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended $ Includes sublimit of buyers credit to the extent of Rs.40 million. Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3.4 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 287.5 Reaffirmed Ecstasy Projects Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Gopsons Papers Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Hyprecision Hydraulik BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Hyprecision Hydraulik LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Incap Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Incap Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.7 Suspended Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 115 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Kernex Microsystems India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 165 Reaffirmed Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Kirti Solar Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Kirti Solar Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Mahesh Raj Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Bill Purchase Mahesh Raj Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC@#CRISIL A4+ 59 Suspended @ Inland letter of credit is a sublimit of Inland/Import letter of credit to the extent of Rs.59 million, # Bank Guarantee is as sublimit of Inland/Import Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.2.5 million. Matrix Cellular (International) BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Forward Pratik Hosiery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit Pratik Hosiery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Cotton Textiles LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 93 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 152.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 34.2 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 447.5 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 180 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Mills Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 382.5 Reaffirmed Credit Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 72 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 520 Reaffirmed Ltd Prima Products Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed PSN Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Radnik Exports Export Packing CRISIL A2 590 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Radnik Exports Export Packing CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL A3+ Rajkripal Timber Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Suspended Safechem Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Shantinath Detergents Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 145 Reaffirmed Singh Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160 Suspended Souvenir Developers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Sumitra Woodcraft Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sumitra Woodcraft Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Techno Global Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Thomas Cook India Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 2765 Reaffirmed # Facility of Rs 1635 million interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 250 million Thomas Cook India Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 1900 Reaffirmed ^ Facility of Rs 350 million interchangeable with overdraft limit and bills discounting to the extent of Rs 300 million and Rs 50 million, respectively; facility of Rs 1000 million interchangeable with bank guarantee and post-shipment credit in foreign currency (PSFC) to the extent of Rs 250 million Thomas Cook India Ltd Overdraft Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 1425 Reaffirmed @ Facility of Rs 335 million equivalent of USD 5 million; facility of Rs 490 million interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs 250 million; facility of Rs 500 million interchangeable with Letter of Credit TVS Credit Services Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Including commercial paper Vamshi Rubber Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.6 Suspended Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A-1 Facility And Property Managers Pvt CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Ltd Alchem International Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with export packing credit (EPC)/Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD) upto Rs.60 million Alchem International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 330 Reaffirmed Credit% % Aggregate of Cash Credit (CC), Working Capital Demand Loan(WCDL), Usance Letter of Credit (ULC), Pre Shipment lines not to exceed Rs.180 million Alchem International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Alchem International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA- 681 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Allcargo Logistics Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 1845.3 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility/inland bills discounting/working capital loan Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL AA- 1069 Reaffirmed Credit Limit* * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 3679.6 Assigned Allcargo Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1320.4 Assigned Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL AA- 154.7 Assigned Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL AA- 519.1 Assigned Line of Credit Allcargo Logistics Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA- 980.9 Assigned AMGC Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 78 Suspended AMGC Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Suspended Loan Fac Apex Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Suspended Arjan Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Aska Equipments Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended * Includes sublimit of Rs.20 million of working capital demand loan. Aska Equipments Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended loan# # Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee. Baader Schulz Laboratories CC CRISIL BB 105 Suspended Baader Schulz Laboratories LOC CRISIL BB 130 Suspended Balaji Trading Co. Rajkot CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 247.3 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 258.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ecstasy Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 400 Suspended Fomento Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Gopsons Papers Ltd CC* CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B- * Cash credit includes sublimit of up to Rs 100 million for letter of credit/buyer's credit Gopsons Papers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 325 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Gopsons Papers Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Credit$ from CRISIL B- $ One way changeable to cash credit from export packing credit Gopsons Papers Ltd TL CRISIL D 186 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Haritha Fertilisers Ltd CC CRISIL B 350 Suspended Hyprecision Hydraulik CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Incap Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Incap Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagruthi Educational and Welfare SocietyProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Jagruthi Educational and Welfare SocietyRupee TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.7 Suspended Loan Fac Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 9 Suspended Credit Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 31 Suspended JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 1070 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ KBN Gold and Diamond Jewellery CC CRISIL B 98 Assigned KBN Gold and Diamond Jewellery Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac Kernex Microsystems India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Kernex Microsystems India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 175 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 152.8 Reaffirmed Kirti Solar Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Krishna Shipping and Allied Services Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 208 Suspended Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12 Suspended Mahesh Raj Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11 Suspended Loan Fac Manglam Milk India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Manglam Milk India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended Manko Natural Flavours and Extracts Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Manko Natural Flavours and Extracts Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Ltd Manko Natural Flavours and Extracts Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Ltd Credit Matrix Cellular (International) CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Matrix Cellular (International) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned MEP RGSL Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd TL - 80 Withdrawal MEP RGSL Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 270 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ NSN Reddy Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB- 340 Suspended NSN Reddy Rice Industry LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6 Suspended NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 94.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Suspended P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac P. K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Park Sarvamangala Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Suspended Pratik Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles LT Loan CRISIL AA- 203.1 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 337.4 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 563.4 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 246 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 639.6 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 120 Reaffirmed Limits Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1127 Reaffirmed Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL AA- 806.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 844.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Prima Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 315.1 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 229 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PSN Agencies Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Fac PSN Agencies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended PSN Agencies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB PSN Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Radnik Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Radnik Exports TL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Assigned Rajkripal Timber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Rakhi Agencies Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rakhi Agencies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB RD Forge Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit of CC of Rs.30 Million RD Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Safechem Industries CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Safechem Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Shantinath Detergents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 258.4 Reaffirmed Singh Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Suspended Souvenir Developers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended Souvenir Developers India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Credit Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB 300 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from Ltd Discounting CRISIL BB- Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Sumitra Woodcraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Sumitra Woodcraft Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.5 Suspended Limits Sumitra Woodcraft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 33.5 Suspended Sundaram MF Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 3) Sundaram MF Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 4) Sundaram MF Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme 5 Years (Series 7) Sundaram MF Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme 5 Years (Series 8) Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Swastik Epitome Developers Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 400 Suspended Swastik Epitome Developers Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 400 Suspended Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Techno Global Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Thomas Cook India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), commercial paper, and letter of credit (LC) Thomas Cook India Ltd Overdraft Fac~ CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed ~ Facility of Rs 150 million interchangeable with WCDL to the extent of Rs 120 million; facilities of Rs 500 million interchangeable with WCDL and Short Term Loans, Rs 300 million with Bank Guarantee and Rs 100 million with Letter of Credit TVS Credit Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series IV-I UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series IV-II UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series IV-III UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series V-I UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series V-II UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VI-I UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VI-II UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VI-III UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VII-I UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VII-II UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VII-III UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VII-IV UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VII-V UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-I UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-II UTI UTI Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Scheme - Series VIII-III Vamshi Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Vamshi Rubber Ltd LTL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Vishal Tubes And Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Suspended Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 433.2 Suspended Loan Fac Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 210.2 Suspended Web Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Web Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended Web Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 42 Suspended Web Tech Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 43 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.