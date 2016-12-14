Dec 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. R. Enterprises - Korba LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Advance Metal Powder Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Allure Tex Trend Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Amco Saft India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Amco Saft India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 CitizenCredit Co-Operative Bank Ltd Proposed BG* CRISIL A3 340 Suspended * Interchangeable with letter of credit/ packing credit/ post-shipment credit/ buyer's credit Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Desmet Reagent Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed E-Durables LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed E-Durables Sales Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting E-Vision Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed E-Vision LOC CRISIL A3+ 215 Reaffirmed Fransko Agro Foods BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50.7 Suspended Loan Fac Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Jivraj Tea Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Jivraj Tea Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Jotesriram Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.3 Suspended K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India LtdLetter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India LtdLOC CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India LtdPacking Credit CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed KAF Footwear Industries Bill Purchase*^ CRISIL A4+ 169 Suspended *Book debts of Rs.90 million as sublimit of bill purchase ^Packing credit and bill purchase are interchangeable KAF Footwear Industries Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended ^Packing credit and bill purchase are interchangeable Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Kotsons Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 195 Reaffirmed Credit Kotsons Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 610 Reaffirmed M.G. Industries BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Milkfood Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Milkfood Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Minda Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Minda Corporation Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Minda Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A1 720 Reaffirmed Credit Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Minda SAI Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 110 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications Mother Theressa Educational Society BG CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Nakul Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Naredi Texfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Nirma Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.12 Billion Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 18 Reaffirmed Pavas Polychem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed R.S. Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4' Rajalakshmi Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 190 Suspended Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 122 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 310 Reaffirmed Credit RNS Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2662.8 Reaffirmed RNS Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed S. Rajiv and Co. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.6 Reaffirmed Forward Saideep Electricals LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Shah Brothers BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shah Brothers Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Shingora Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A2 0.5 Suspended Shingora Textiles Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 337 Suspended Shri Kishan Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Silvertones Speciality Textile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Turquoise Investments and Finance Pvt ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7250 Reaffirmed Ltd (Including CP) Enhanced from Rs.6.25 Billion Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed #Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vardhman Textiles Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed CP) Vintek Circuits (India) Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Milkfood Ltd FD FB+/Stable 100 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD FAA+/Positive - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. R. Enterprises - Korba CC CRISIL B+ 19.5 Suspended A. R. Enterprises - Korba Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Abu Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Advance Metal Powder CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed AL - Marzia Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Suspended AL - Marzia Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Suspended Loan Fac AL - Marzia Agro Foods Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended Allure Tex Trend Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Purchase Amco Saft India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Amco Saft India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Amco Saft India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 330 Suspended Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 121.3 Suspended Loan Fac Arthanari Loom Centre Textile Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Credit Atop Food Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Atop Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Atop Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 42.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Reaffirmed Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Loan Fac Confederation For Ayurvedic CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned; Renaissance-Keralam Ltd Suspension Revoked Confederation For Ayurvedic TL CRISIL D 71.4 Assigned; Renaissance-Keralam Ltd Suspension Revoked Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dendi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Dendi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 79.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Desmet Reagent Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Loan Fac Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed DS Agrifoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Suspended East India Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.8 Suspended East India Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Suspended Loan Fac East India Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71.6 Suspended E-Durables CC CRISIL BBB 210 Reaffirmed E-Durables Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 91 Reaffirmed Loan Fac E-Durables TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Overdraft Fac Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 38.4 Suspended Empkee Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 11.6 Suspended E-Vision CC CRISIL BBB 172 Reaffirmed E-Vision Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 131 Reaffirmed Loan Fac E-Vision TL CRISIL BBB 227 Reaffirmed Fransko Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Fransko Agro Foods Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Fransko Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 312.5 Reaffirmed Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 227.2 Reaffirmed Glint Cosmetics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13 Suspended Glint Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended * It is a revolving facility Glint Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Fac Glint Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 32 Suspended Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Green Facade Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 9.3 Suspended Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B HSBC Mutual Fund HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund Series II (Plan I and II) HSBC Mutual Fund HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund Series II (Plan II) Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ICICI Bank Ltd Bonds/Debentures* CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed *The rating pertains to the erstwhile ICICI Ltd's debt instruments rated by CRISIL; these instruments were transferred to ICICI Bank following the merger of ICICI Ltd ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL 140000 Reaffirmed AAA/Stable ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II CRISIL 611 Reaffirmed Bonds# (Under AAA/Stable Basel II) '#The rating pertains to upper Tier-II bonds issued by the erstwhile The Bank of Rajasthan Ltd (BoR), which have been transferred to ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICI Bank) following the merger of BoR with ICICI Bank Ltd. ICICI Bank Ltd Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL 37000 Reaffirmed Bonds AAA/Stable ICICI Securities Ltd NCD CRISIL 500 Reaffirmed AAA/Stable India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Bonds* CRISIL 5000 Reaffirmed AAA(SO)/Stable India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Bonds CRISIL 12000 Reaffirmed AAA/Stable Jivraj Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Jivraj Tea Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 126.5 Reaffirmed Jotesriram Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 34 Suspended Jotesriram Himghar Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 59 Suspended Jotesriram Himghar Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B 5.5 Suspended K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India LtdCC CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India LtdTL CRISIL A- 16.6 Reaffirmed KAF Footwear Industries TL CRISIL BB 11 Suspended Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 221.1 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Key Locks India CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Key Locks India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotsons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed Kotsons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotsons Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed M.G. Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended M.G. Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 1.3 Suspended M.G. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.7 Suspended Loan Fac Madison Holding LT Loan CRISIL D 140 Suspended Milkfood Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 470 Reaffirmed Milkfood Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Milkfood Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Milkfood Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Minda Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A 535 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Minda Corporation Ltd External CRISIL A 260.9 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Minda Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 236.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Minda Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A 172.8 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Minda SAI Ltd CC CRISIL A 645 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications Minda SAI Ltd TL CRISIL A 445 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications Minda VAST Access Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Mother Theressa Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Mother Theressa Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 271.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mother Theressa Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Nakul Enterprise CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Naredi Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 77.3 Assigned Naredi Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Navya Infracon Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Nemcare Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 195 Suspended Nilachal Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL D 59.2 Reaffirmed Nilachal Refractories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 403.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nirma Ltd CC*^$ CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.3950 million;^ Interchangeable with inland/import letter of credit to the extent of Rs.250 million; $ Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.400 million Nirma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nirma Ltd TL CRISIL AA 25000 Assigned Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL 25000 Assigned AA/Negative Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL 10000 Reaffirmed AA/Negative Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL 5200 Reaffirmed AA/Negative Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL 300 Reaffirmed AA/Negative Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL 1500 Reaffirmed AA/Negative Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL 4500 Reaffirmed AA/Negative Nishi Forex and Leisure Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 255 Suspended Loan Fac Nishi Forex and Leisure Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 112.5 Suspended Fac Nishi Forex and Leisure Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Suspended North East Medical Care And Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Paarth Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 360 Suspended Parameshwara Industries CC CRISIL B+ 125 Suspended Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 85.3 Reaffirmed Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 494.7 Reaffirmed Pavas Polychem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 33.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Pooja Solvex CC CRISIL B+ 39 Suspended Pooja Solvex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.4 Suspended Loan Fac Pooja Solvex TL CRISIL B+ 2.6 Suspended Pristine Properties Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 380 Suspended Loan Fac Pristine Properties TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended R.S. Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable R.S. Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 92.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable Rajalakshmi Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 410 Suspended Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1710 Reaffirmed Reddy and Reddy Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended RNS Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed RNS Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed RNS Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1637.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. Rajiv and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit S. Rajiv and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saideep Electricals CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Saideep Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Loan Fac Samraksha Health Care Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned Saraswati Rice and General Mills - TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Taraori Saraswati Rice and General Mills - CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Taraori Saraswati Rice and General Mills - Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Taraori Loan Fac Shah Brothers CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Shingora Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Suspended Shingora Textiles Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended Credit Shingora Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 379.5 Suspended Shivalik Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Assigned Shivalik Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Assigned Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 13 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Kishan Industries CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Shri Kishan Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 5 Suspended Shri Kishan Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 35 Suspended Silvertones Speciality Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Silvertones Speciality Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 3456.3 Reaffirmed Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2363.7 Reaffirmed Sneha Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 910 Reaffirmed Sneha Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 43.2 Reaffirmed Sneha Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 165 Reaffirmed Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 498.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D South India Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 113 Assigned South India Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 52 Assigned South India Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sri Ramprasad Skyscrapers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Star Plastics CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Star Plastics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Plastics TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Swastik Ginning and Pressing Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned U4iC International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed U4iC International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed U4iC International Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs 11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 8460 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 24200 Reaffirmed Varun Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105.7 Reaffirmed Varun Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 68.7 Reaffirmed Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 160 Reaffirmed Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 15.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veekesy Footcare India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Veekesy Footcare India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veekesy Footcare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 34 Reaffirmed Veekesy Sandals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 160 Reaffirmed Veekesy Sandals India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 102.5 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL D 1050 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 95.7 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd LOC CRISIL D 255 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd TL CRISIL D 1467.7 Reaffirmed Vintek Circuits (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 162 Reaffirmed VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VKC Footsteps India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed VKC Footsteps India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 57.8 Reaffirmed Wings Travels Management (India) Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Wings Travels Management (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.