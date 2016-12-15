Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 470 Suspended Anushree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 18 Suspended Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Ark Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Balaji Fabriccs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Bansal Infratech Synergies India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Suspended Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Chowdhry Rubber & Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Chowdhry Rubber & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1450 Reaffirmed Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 460 Suspended Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 970 Reaffirmed Inder Mohan Singh Contractor BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Kudu Fabrics LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Kumar Organic Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed National Polyplast India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended National Polyplast India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 750.6 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1220 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 700 Assigned OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Pacific Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Credit Pacific Exports LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Rojer Mathew and Company BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 360 Reaffirmed Shiva Metalloys International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Shivam Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 400 Withdrawal SLR Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Sterimed Surgicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended TTK Prestige Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Udyog - Bikaner CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Angel International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended Anushree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Anushree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Suspended Loan Fac Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.4 Suspended Ark Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Balaji Fabriccs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Suspended Loan Fac Bansal Infratech Synergies India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Caps Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 530 Suspended Caps Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Chauhan Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Chauhan Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chauhan Poultry Farm TL CRISIL B 57.5 Reaffirmed Chowdhry Rubber & Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 175 Suspended Contentra Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Datt Realinfra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Loan Fac Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Godwin Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL B- 59 Suspended Godwin Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL B- 131 Suspended Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Hitech Agpro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1070 Reaffirmed Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22 Suspended Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Suspended Loan Fac Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 46 Suspended Inder Mohan Singh Contractor CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Inder Mohan Singh Contractor Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 2710 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 28790 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL 28000 Assigned AAA/Stable Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL 145942 Reaffirmed AAA/Stable Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 7900 Reaffirmed AAA/Stable Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr/Stable Kudu Fabrics CC CRISIL BB 130 Suspended Kudu Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kumar Organic Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Kumar Organic Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 241.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mansha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Suspended Mansha Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Loan Fac National Polyplast India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Suspended National Polyplast India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Suspended National Polyplast India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 252.5 Suspended Loan Fac Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A 900 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit Nikunj Exports CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Nikunj Exports LT Loan CRISIL B 62.5 Suspended Nikunj Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oswal Arts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Suspended Oswal Arts Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Oswal Motels and Resorts Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Oswal Motels and Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Oswal Traders and Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended Oswal Traders and Travels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Renuka Gum and Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Renuka Gum and Chemical Industries TL CRISIL BB- 17 Suspended Rojer Mathew and Company CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed RTM Real Estates LT Loan CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned S. M. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 99 Suspended Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiva Metalloys International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Shivam Autotech Ltd CC* CRISIL 1150 Withdrawal A-/Negative *Interchangeable with working capital demand loans Shivam Autotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 1384.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Shree Balaji Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Cotgin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Balaji Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20.2 Reaffirmed Shrishti Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended Shrishti Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac SLR Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended SLR Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended Loan Fac Sterimed Surgicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Sterimed Surgicals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Sterimed Surgicals India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 19 Suspended Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51 Suspended Loan Fac Tirupati Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended TTK Prestige Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 900 Reaffirmed TTK Prestige Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ujjawal Savera Samiti (Meerut) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)