Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 470 Suspended
Anushree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 18 Suspended
Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Ark Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Balaji Fabriccs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Bansal Infratech Synergies India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Suspended
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Chowdhry Rubber & Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Chowdhry Rubber & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Suspended
Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1450 Reaffirmed
Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 460 Suspended
Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 970 Reaffirmed
Inder Mohan Singh Contractor BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Kudu Fabrics LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended
Kumar Organic Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
National Polyplast India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
National Polyplast India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 750.6 Reaffirmed
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with letter of credit
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1220 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 700 Assigned
OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed
Pacific Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Credit
Pacific Exports LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Rojer Mathew and Company BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 360 Reaffirmed
Shiva Metalloys International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Shivam Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 400 Withdrawal
SLR Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Suspended
Sterimed Surgicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
TTK Prestige Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
TTK Prestige Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amrit Udyog - Bikaner CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Angel International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended
Anushree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Anushree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Archimedis Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.4 Suspended
Ark Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Balaji Fabriccs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bansal Infratech Synergies India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Caps Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 530 Suspended
Caps Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chauhan Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed
Chauhan Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chauhan Poultry Farm TL CRISIL B 57.5 Reaffirmed
Chowdhry Rubber & Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 175 Suspended
Contentra Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Datt Realinfra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Loan Fac
Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Godwin Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL B- 59 Suspended
Godwin Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL B- 131 Suspended
Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Hindustan Poly Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hitech Agpro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1070 Reaffirmed
Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22 Suspended
Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 46 Suspended
Inder Mohan Singh Contractor CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Inder Mohan Singh Contractor Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 2710 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 28790 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL 28000 Assigned
AAA/Stable
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL 145942 Reaffirmed
AAA/Stable
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 7900 Reaffirmed
AAA/Stable
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Reaffirmed
Debentures AAAr/Stable
Kudu Fabrics CC CRISIL BB 130 Suspended
Kudu Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kumar Organic Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Kumar Organic Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 241.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mansha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Suspended
Mansha Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
National Polyplast India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Suspended
National Polyplast India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Suspended
National Polyplast India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 252.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A 900 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with letter of credit
Nikunj Exports CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Nikunj Exports LT Loan CRISIL B 62.5 Suspended
Nikunj Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Oswal Arts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Suspended
Oswal Arts Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Oswal Motels and Resorts Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 100 Suspended
Oswal Motels and Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Suspended
Oswal Traders and Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended
Oswal Traders and Travels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Renuka Gum and Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Renuka Gum and Chemical Industries TL CRISIL BB- 17 Suspended
Rojer Mathew and Company CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed
RTM Real Estates LT Loan CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
S. M. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 99 Suspended
Sentiss Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiva Metalloys International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended
Shivam Autotech Ltd CC* CRISIL 1150 Withdrawal
A-/Negative
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loans
Shivam Autotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 1384.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Shree Balaji Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Cotgin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Balaji Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20.2 Reaffirmed
Shrishti Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended
Shrishti Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
SLR Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
SLR Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sterimed Surgicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Sterimed Surgicals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Sterimed Surgicals India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 19 Suspended
Taurus Powertronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51 Suspended
Loan Fac
Tirupati Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended
TTK Prestige Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 900 Reaffirmed
TTK Prestige Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ujjawal Savera Samiti (Meerut) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed
Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)