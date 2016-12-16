Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABM Civil Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Aether Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Aether Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 18 Assigned
Aether Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Balaji Impex Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Balaji Impex LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Balaji Impex Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Balaji Impex Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Credit
Balkrishna Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Bally Jute Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Suspended
Bally Jute Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Bonny Baby Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Cross Trade Links Bill Discounting CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Cross Trade Links Packing Credit CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Esh Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.7 Assigned
Evergreen Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 105.5 Assigned
Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kaur Sain Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
L&T Technology Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
LNV Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Suspended
MEC Engineers (India) BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Suspended
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 95 Suspended
Negotiation
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Suspended
Power Chem Plast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Power Chem Plast Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 61 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Roy Cashew Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
RTS Power Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 518.7 Reaffirmed
RTS Power Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 395.5 Reaffirmed
Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2000 Reaffirmed
Subhash Infraengineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Assigned
Supreme Offshore Constructions and BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed
Technical Services Ltd
Supreme Offshore Constructions and LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Technical Services Ltd
Surya Vijay Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Vijmohan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Vijmohan Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Woven Fabric Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Woven Fabric Company BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. Geeri Pai Gold and Diamonds CC CRISIL B 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
A. Geeri Pai Gold and Diamonds LT Loan CRISIL B 134 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
ABM Civil Ventures Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Adroit Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 56.6 Reaffirmed
Aether Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Aether Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 640 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Aether Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Aether Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Aether Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
Aglar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 164.4 Suspended
Akshay Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Akshay Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 63.6 Reaffirmed
Akshay Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Balaji Impex CC* CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Balkrishna Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned
Bally Jute Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Suspended
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Bhumika Egg Educing Valley CC CRISIL B+ 13.3 Suspended
Bhumika Egg Educing Valley Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhumika Egg Educing Valley TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Suspended
Bonny Baby Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Bonny Baby Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 41 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 84 Suspended
Loan Fac
Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Suspended
Chaitanya Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Chaitanya Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chaitanya Hospital TL CRISIL D 72.5 Suspended
Chowdary Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Chowdary Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 102.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Chowdary Spinners Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 17.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Dexler Information Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Dexler Information Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Esh Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned
Esh Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Esh Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Imprint Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 125 Suspended
Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 28.6 Assigned
Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned
Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kanchi Karpooram Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Kaur Sain Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended
Kendre Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended
KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL AA 0.9938 Reaffirmed
KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 2.1562 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 5.85 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
*Interchangeable with short term facilities
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed
L&T Technology Services Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Manav Bharti Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 57 Suspended
Manav Bharti Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 135 Suspended
Loan Fac
MEC Engineers (India) CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Metals United Alloys And Fusion CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Suspended
Products Ltd
Metals United Alloys And Fusion Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 64.5 Suspended
Products Ltd Loan Fac
Metals United Alloys And Fusion TL CRISIL BB- 23 Suspended
Products Ltd
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Suspended
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 115 Suspended
Credit
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 140 Suspended
Purchase
Moon Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned
Credit
Moon Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nila Sandrock Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Nila Sandrock Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1376 Reaffirmed
Peethambra Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Power Chem Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Assigned
Power Chem Plast Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 54 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
R. K. Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 68 Assigned
R. K. Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rawalwasia Steel Plant Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Roy Cashew Products CC CRISIL BB- 115 Assigned
RTS Power Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 224.9 Reaffirmed
RTS Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
RTS Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.7 Reaffirmed
Runwal Agri Tech LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sardar Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Shubban Properties - Vision Royalle TL CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
Sonam Builders TL CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Subhash Infraengineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned
Supreme Offshore Constructions and CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed
Technical Services Ltd
Surya Vijay Saw Mill CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Swami Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Swami Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned
Vijmohan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Vijmohan Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Vishal Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Vishal Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Vishal Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vishal Paper Mills Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended
Vishhram NLP Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vishhram NLP Associates TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended
World Gold Junction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Woven Fabric Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Woven Fabric Company LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.7 Assigned
Woven Fabric Company CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)