Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Civil Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Aether Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Aether Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 18 Assigned Aether Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Balaji Impex Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Balaji Impex LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Balaji Impex Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Balaji Impex Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Credit Balkrishna Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Bally Jute Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Suspended Bally Jute Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Bonny Baby Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Cross Trade Links Bill Discounting CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Cross Trade Links Packing Credit CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Esh Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.7 Assigned Evergreen Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 105.5 Assigned Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended L&T Technology Services Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed LNV Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Suspended MEC Engineers (India) BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Suspended Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 95 Suspended Negotiation Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Suspended Power Chem Plast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Power Chem Plast Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 61 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Roy Cashew Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned RTS Power Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 518.7 Reaffirmed RTS Power Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 395.5 Reaffirmed Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2000 Reaffirmed Subhash Infraengineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Assigned Supreme Offshore Constructions and BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Technical Services Ltd Supreme Offshore Constructions and LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Technical Services Ltd Surya Vijay Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Vijmohan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Vijmohan Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Woven Fabric Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Woven Fabric Company BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. Geeri Pai Gold and Diamonds CC CRISIL B 170 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ A. Geeri Pai Gold and Diamonds LT Loan CRISIL B 134 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ABM Civil Ventures Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Adroit Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 56.6 Reaffirmed Aether Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Aether Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 640 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Aether Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Aether Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Aether Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Aglar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 164.4 Suspended Akshay Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Akshay Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 63.6 Reaffirmed Akshay Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.4 Assigned Loan Fac Balaji Impex CC* CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Balkrishna Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Bally Jute Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Suspended Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Bhumika Egg Educing Valley CC CRISIL B+ 13.3 Suspended Bhumika Egg Educing Valley Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.2 Suspended Loan Fac Bhumika Egg Educing Valley TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Suspended Bonny Baby Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bonny Baby Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 41 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 84 Suspended Loan Fac Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Suspended Chaitanya Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Suspended Chaitanya Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Chaitanya Hospital TL CRISIL D 72.5 Suspended Chowdary Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Chowdary Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 102.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Chowdary Spinners Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 17.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Dexler Information Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Dexler Information Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Esh Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned Esh Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.3 Assigned Loan Fac Esh Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Imprint Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 125 Suspended Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.4 Assigned Loan Fac Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 28.6 Assigned Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kanchi Karpooram Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Kendre Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL AA 0.9938 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 2.1562 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 5.85 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed L&T Technology Services Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Manav Bharti Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 57 Suspended Manav Bharti Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 135 Suspended Loan Fac MEC Engineers (India) CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Metals United Alloys And Fusion CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Suspended Products Ltd Metals United Alloys And Fusion Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 64.5 Suspended Products Ltd Loan Fac Metals United Alloys And Fusion TL CRISIL BB- 23 Suspended Products Ltd Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Suspended Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 115 Suspended Credit Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 140 Suspended Purchase Moon Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned Credit Moon Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Nila Sandrock Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nila Sandrock Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1376 Reaffirmed Peethambra Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Power Chem Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Assigned Power Chem Plast Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 54 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B R. K. Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 68 Assigned R. K. Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned Loan Fac Rawalwasia Steel Plant Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Roy Cashew Products CC CRISIL BB- 115 Assigned RTS Power Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 224.9 Reaffirmed RTS Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RTS Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.7 Reaffirmed Runwal Agri Tech LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Suspended Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sardar Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Shubban Properties - Vision Royalle TL CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Sonam Builders TL CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Subhash Infraengineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Supreme Offshore Constructions and CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Technical Services Ltd Surya Vijay Saw Mill CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Swami Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Swami Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Vijmohan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Vijmohan Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Vishal Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Vishal Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Vishal Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended Loan Fac Vishal Paper Mills Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Vishhram NLP Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended Loan Fac Vishhram NLP Associates TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended World Gold Junction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Woven Fabric Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55.3 Assigned Loan Fac Woven Fabric Company LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.7 Assigned Woven Fabric Company CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)