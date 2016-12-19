Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Tech Foods Ltd BG~ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Agro Tech Foods Ltd LOC~ CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed ~ Fully interchangeable with fund-based limits Agro Tech Foods Ltd LOC & BG~ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed ~ Fully interchangeable with fund-based limits Anupam Rasayan India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 116 Reaffirmed Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Crown Steel Company Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Forward Crown Steel Company LOC CRISIL A4 425 Reaffirmed Delta Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned ECap Equities Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 7200 Reaffirmed Huhtamaki PPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 619 Reaffirmed International Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed Kay Kay Trading Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Kesh Knitwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/ Foreign Bill discounting Kesh Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Proposed BG^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed ^Includes Import & Inland LC 's Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Credit Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Prem Henna Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 45.3 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1500 Reaffirmed Ramnarayan Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Salzer Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A1 88.4 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 160 Reaffirmed Sap Print Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Sap Print Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Shree Balaji Enterprise Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Simplon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed @ Fully Interchangeable with letter of credit Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd LOC$$ CRISIL A1+ 790 Reaffirmed $$ Fully Interchangeable with bank guarantee Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from Pur-Discounting Fac CRISIL A2 Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Suvidha Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Suvidha Engineers India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed TIM Delhi Airport Advertising Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned Usha Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Viridis Biopharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Western Carriers India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Tech Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed * Fully-interchangeable with working capital demand loan/export credit/bill discounting Agro Tech Foods Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed ^ Fully-interchangeable with vendor financing; interchangeable with EPC up to Rs 100 million Agro Tech Foods Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with overdraft facility up to Rs 100 million Agro Tech Foods Ltd WC Loan$ CRISIL A+ 420 Reaffirmed $ Fully-interchangeable with vendor financing; interchangeable with overdraft facility up to Rs 150 million Anupam Rasayan India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1125 Reaffirmed Credit Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anupam Rasayan India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1760 Reaffirmed Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 105 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting# #Including sublimit of CC of Rs.29 million and LC or BG of Rs.10 million Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Cikautxo India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Assigned Crown Steel Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Delta Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Delta Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Delta Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Huhtamaki PPL Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 127.5 Reaffirmed Huhtamaki PPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac International Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Kasegaon Education Society TL CRISIL B+ 126 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kay Kay Trading Co. CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Kesh Knitwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 18.7 Assigned Kesh Knitwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.3 Assigned Loan Fac Keshvi Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kumar Elastomech Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Kumar Elastomech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Kumar Elastomech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 8 Assigned Loan Fac Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 4500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 6500 Reaffirmed Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Maksons Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Maksons Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 8.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Maksons Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 29.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- MAMONI Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Marine Container Services (India) Pvt Proposed Foreign CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Currency TL Natural Technofab Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.2 Assigned Loan Fac Natural Technofab CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Natural Technofab LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 47.3 Assigned OB Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB(SO) 2712000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.3.49 Billion) Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 98 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Loan Fac Pentagon Premises Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 117.5 Assigned Overdraft Fac Pentagon Premises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 382.5 Assigned Loan Fac Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Prem Henna Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 310 Reaffirmed Prem Henna Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 413.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prem Henna Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 31.5 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 388.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 111.1 Reaffirmed Ramnarayan Contractor Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Fac Reena Tinaaz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 732.5 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 514.9 Reaffirmed Sap Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Sap Print Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Sapphire Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 230 Assigned Saraswathy Enterprisers LT Loan CRISIL B- 110 Suspended Shree Balaji Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Shree Balaji Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Simplon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Simplon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Simplon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sri Balambika Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Gajpati Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Gajpati Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sri Gajpati Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Ganapathy Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sri Ganapathy Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Sri Ganapathy Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd CC$ CRISIL AAA 710 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan; fully interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 630 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Synergia Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Synergia Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 33.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Synergia Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 46.5 Reaffirmed Thenpandian Textile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed Thenpandian Textile India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thenpandian Textile India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 118 Reaffirmed TIM Delhi Airport Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 210 Assigned TIM Delhi Airport Advertising Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 290 Assigned Ujwal Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Ujwal Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Funding Ujwal Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Fac Usha Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Usha Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Loan Fac Usha Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Versa Drives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 46 Assigned Versa Drives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54 Assigned Viridis Biopharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Viridis Biopharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 26.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viridis Biopharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 53.6 Reaffirmed Western Carriers India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 530 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.