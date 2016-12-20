Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All Services Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Arafaath Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Avish Aviation Equipment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 725 Upgraded from CRISIL D Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 CSM Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac CSM Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Favourite Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed G.Venkateshwar Reddy BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Notice of Withdrawal Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Notice of Withdrawal J P Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned K S Venkatraman and Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed M/s. Hima Sai Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed P. Chandra Reddy and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed P. Chandra Reddy and Co. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 95 Assigned Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 18.5 Assigned Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Shangold India Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 41.2 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Shangold India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Credit Shobha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Notice of Withdrawa The Bank of Nova Scotia CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Vishal Video and Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Vishal Video and Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Vitrag Infra Projects LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 295 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Jewellery Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A 105 Reaffirmed Credit Adinath Jewellery Exports Pre Shipment CRISIL A 245 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Adinath Jewellery Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Assigned Loan Fac All Services Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed All Services Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Arafaath Travels Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Arafaath Travels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Avish Aviation Equipment Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Avish Aviation Equipment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL C 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LtdProposed FB Bk CRISIL C 95 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL D Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LtdSecured Overdraft CRISIL C 20 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL D Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LtdTL CRISIL C 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 36 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BB+ 3 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 16 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- CSM Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Damcosoft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Damcosoft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Damcosoft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 146.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Encon Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Essel Mining and Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 5600 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA 1850 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 2350 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Currency TL Essel Mining and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1100 Reaffirmed Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Favourite Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Favourite Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Favourite Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Loan Fac G.M. Dalui and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B G.Venkateshwar Reddy CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed Credit Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk 52 Withdrawal Loan Fac Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 70.8 Reaffirmed Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 39.2 Assigned Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 4.44 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10.56 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J P Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac J P Polymers CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Jagdambaa Agro Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 169.2 Assigned Jagdambaa Agro Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Jagdambaa Agro Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 50.8 Assigned Limits K S Venkatraman and Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed K. V. Education Trust TL CRISIL BB 15.5 Assigned K. V. Education Trust CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 14.5 Assigned K. V. Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Kings Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Kings Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Krishnapoultry Farm India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed M/s. Hima Sai Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed M/s. Hima Sai Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mendine Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Millenium Buildhome Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned N P P Printing-N-Packaging CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned P. Chandra Reddy and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- P. Chandra Reddy and Co. Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Assigned Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 136.5 Assigned Palriwal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Porbandar Solar Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1202.3 Reaffirmed Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 37.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 464.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A- RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned Sachi Autonet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Sangani Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 405.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sangani Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 444.5 Reaffirmed Shangold India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shangold India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiva Shree Builders CC CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shiva Shree Builders Project Loan CRISIL B- 19 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shiva Shree Builders TL CRISIL B- 31.7 Assigned Shiva Shree Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 29.3 Assigned Loan Fac Shobha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit Withdrawal SJ International Export Packing CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Credit Swarnsarita Gems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Swarnsarita Gems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Taiyo Feed Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Taiyo Feed Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Taiyo Feed Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Video and Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 850 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vishal Video and Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * Fully interchangeable with cash credit limit Vishal Video and Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Vishal Video and Appliances Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 55 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Vitrag Infra Projects LLP CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)