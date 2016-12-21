Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Construction Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Alchem International Pvt Ltd LOC% CRISIL A2+ 45 Reaffirmed % Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Alchem International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 6.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac FirstRand Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Newsprint Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Hindustan Newsprint Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ * Interchangeable with bank guarantee limits Hitkari Multifilters Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hitkari Multifilters Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Injectoplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Injectoplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed J.R.P. Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal Laxmi Fabdye Printing Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 38.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lohia Corp Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Lohia Corp Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Forward M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A1 362.5 Reaffirmed Packing Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A1 287.5 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Credit Muskaan Power Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Navbharat Insulation and Engg. Co. BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Navbharat Insulation and Engg. Co. LOC CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50.5 Assigned R. K. Patil - Panvel BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Sendoz Commercials Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sendoz Impex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Threads India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed Threads India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Trina NRE Transportation Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Trina NRE Transportation Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Trina NRE Transportation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Trina NRE Transportation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Yasin Impex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 375 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Construction Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Alchem International Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with export packing credit (EPC)/Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD) upto Rs. 60 million Alchem International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Credit# # Aggregate of Cash Credit (CC), Working Capital Demand Loan(WCDL), Usance Letter of Credit (ULC), Pre Shipment lines not to exceed Rs. 180 million Alchem International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Alchem International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Alchem International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 445 Reaffirmed Credit$ $ Include peak level limit of Rs. 150 million. Interchangeable with foreign bill purchase and foreign bill discounting facility up to Rs. 295 million Amisha Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Au Financiers India Ltd BG CRISIL A+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A Au Financiers India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 7928.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A Au Financiers India Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A+ 6477.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A *Includes subordinated term loan of Rs 0.3 billion Au Financiers India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4794.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Au Financiers India Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+/S 2200 Upgraded from CRISIL A Au Financiers India Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+/S 8000 Upgraded from CRISIL A Au Financiers India Ltd NCDs# CRISIL A+/S 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A Au Financiers India Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A+/S 50 Upgraded from Bonds CRISIL A Au Financiers India Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A+/S 1400 Upgraded from Bonds CRISIL A Au Financiers India Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A+/S 5000 Reaffirmed Bhaggyam Constructions TL CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Suspension Revoked G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B HDFC Bank Ltd Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 50000 Assigned (Under Basel III) HDFC Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds HDFC Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Bonds HDFC Bank Ltd Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) HDFC Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 52000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Hindustan Newsprint Ltd CC# CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB # Interchangeable with LC limits of Rs. 50 Million Hindustan Newsprint Ltd CC* CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * Interchangeable with bank guarantee limits Hindustan Newsprint Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Hitkari Multifilters Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hitkari Multifilters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 38.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Hitkari Multifilters Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Indel Money Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Indel Money Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 270 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Injectoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Injectoplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.R.P. Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Credit J.R.P. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac JPK Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed JPK Educational Trust Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Fac Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Kodarma Chemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 145 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kodarma Chemical Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 2710 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 28790 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA/ 160128 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA/ 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Laxmi Fabdye Printing Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 19.6 Assigned Laxmi Fabdye Printing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 61.5 Reaffirmed Lohia Corp Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 900 Reaffirmed Lohia Corp Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 288.4 Reaffirmed Lohia Corp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 441.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A 1866.5 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 2021 Reaffirmed Packing Credit M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 432.5 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 100 Assigned M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 200 Assigned Packing Credit Muskaan Power Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Muthu Poultry Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Muthu Poultry Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Muthu Poultry Agencies LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Nagoorar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Nagoorar Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 34.4 Reaffirmed National Capital Region Planning Board Bond CRISIL AAA 9000 Reaffirmed Navbharat Insulation and Engg. Co. CC CRISIL C 19.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Navbharat Insulation and Engg. Co. WC TL CRISIL C 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Palace Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A 442.8 Reaffirmed Palace Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL A 857.2 Reaffirmed * Outstanding as on November 30, 2016 Purulia and Kharagpur Transmission Co. Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 3800 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned R J Buildcon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned R. K. Patil - Panvel WC TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned R. K. Patil - Panvel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Loan Fac R. K. Patil - Panvel CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Assigned Regalia Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sendoz Commercials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sendoz Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sendoz Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Shri Rewa Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shri Rewa Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shri Rewa Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 74.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shriniwas Ginning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Ginning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 5.4 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Ginning Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 14.6 Reaffirmed Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.4 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37 Assigned Loan Fac Threads India Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting Threads India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 52.8 Reaffirmed Threads India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 29.2 Assigned Loan Fac Trina NRE Transportation Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Trina NRE Transportation Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Uttaranchal Industries CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 31 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Welset Plast Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Wonder Fibromats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Wonder Fibromats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed Yasin Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 175 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank GuaranteeCC-Cash CreditCCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference ShareCD-Certificate of DepositCLO-Collateralized Loan ObligationCPA-Claims Paying AbilityCP-Commercial PaperCPS-convertible preference sharesCRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference sharesDDB-Deep Discount BondEPBI-Exchange premium bondFBL-Fund Based LimitsFRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/NoteICD -Inter Corporate DepositITD-Immediate Term DebtLOC-Letter of CreditLT -Long TermLTB -Long Term BorrowingLTD -Long Term DebtMOCD-multiple option convertible debentureMTD -Medium term DebentureMTN-medium term notesNCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation)NCD-Non-convertible DebenturesNCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable BondsNM-Not MeaningfulOCD-optionally convertible debentureOD-Over DraftOFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible DebenturePCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notesPCPS-Partly Convertible Preference SharePOCD-partly optional; PP-privately placedPSPC-Post Shipment & Packing CreditPS-Preference SharesPTC-Pass Through CertificatesRPS-Redeemable Preference SharesSCPN-secured convertible preference notesSDO-Structured Debt ObligationSLR-Statutory Liquidity RatioSO-Structured ObligationSPCD - Secured Partly Convertible DebenturesSPN-secured premium notesSTB-Short Term BondSTD-Short Term DebenturesST-Short TermSub. Bonds-Subordinate BondsTB-Taxable BondTFB-Tax Free BondTL-Term LoanTOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)