Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 122 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 28.8 Reaffirmed Chakkra Coal India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Chakkra Coal India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Continental Engines Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 280 Reaffirmed Credit Continental Engines Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Continental Engines Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 225 Reaffirmed Credit Continental Engines Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A2 46 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Corey Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed D. K. Chauhan BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed DETAILS Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 54 Reaffirmed Exchange DETAILS Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed DETAILS Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed DETAILS Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Credit* *Adhoc Limit Electro Circuit Systems BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Gts Coal Sales BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Gts Coal Sales Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned *Interchangeable with bill discounting Hero Motocorp Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 1280 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed # combined facility not to exceed the total sanction amount Hero Motocorp Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed Jind Industrial And Manufacturing Works BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kamala International Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 5 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A2+ Kamala International Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 46.5 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A2+ Kumar Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned LT Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 640 Reaffirmed Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Group Companies CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Group Companies CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Moyalan Agro Pipes Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Nature Bio-Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Bill Pur - CRISIL A2+ 360 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 39.1 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2+ 64 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 319 Reaffirmed Photon Energy Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Photon Energy Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Piem Hotels Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee limits Piem Hotels Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Positive Metering Pumps India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Rajkumar Forge Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 140 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A2+ Sami Spices and Herbs Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Forward Small Industries Development Bank of CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed India State Bank of Travancore CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 105000 Reaffirmed United Overseas Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Vaibhu Infra Tech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned * Outstanding as on November 30, 2016 Vairam Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Vairam Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank of FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed India Hero Motocorp Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alicon Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1150 Reaffirmed Alicon Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 10 Assigned Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation LtdCC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bengal Investments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Bengal Investments Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 320 Assigned Loan Fac Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB 60 Assigned Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed *Includes subordinated term loan of Rs 0.3 billion Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 4.1 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 89 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Credit Chakkra Coal India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Chakkra Coal India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 70 Assigned Continental Engines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Continental Engines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 59 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Continental Engines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 290 Reaffirmed Corey Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B Corey Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 89.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Corey Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B D. K. Chauhan CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB D. K. Chauhan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB D. K. Chauhan Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Daawat Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Daawat Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1220 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 3250 Reaffirmed Dukes Products India Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Electro Circuit Systems CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Electro Circuit Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Gts Coal Sales TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Hari Bhog Overseas TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Hari Bhog Overseas Proposed TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Hari Bhog Overseas CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Hari Bhog Overseas Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Hero Motocorp Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL AAA 250 Reaffirmed # combined facility not to exceed the total sanction amount Hero Motocorp Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 6250 Reaffirmed *Funded Facility interchangeable with non-funded lines Hero Motocorp Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 771 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 150 Reaffirmed Hindok Exports Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Hindok Exports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Banking PSU Debt Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Intercontinental Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 268.5 Assigned Intercontinental Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 500 Assigned Loan Fac Jind Industrial And Manufacturing Works TL CRISIL B+ 21.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jind Industrial And Manufacturing Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Jind Industrial And Manufacturing Works CC CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned Pvt Ltd Joy Coffee Curing Works Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Fac Joy Coffee Curing Works Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 97.5 Assigned Fac Kamala International Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 48.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Kumar Enterprises Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Fac # Interchangeable with LC limits of Rs. 50 Million Kumar Enterprises TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned * Interchangeable with bank guarantee limits LT Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 277.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LT Foods Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed LT Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 9427.5 Reaffirmed Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Moyalan Agro Pipes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mundra Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 77.5 Reaffirmed Mundra Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mundra Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140.5 Reaffirmed Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nature Bio-Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1070 Reaffirmed Ninaniya Estates Ltd TL CRISIL B 325 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 123 Reaffirmed Opel Auto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Opel Auto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Opel Auto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Photon Energy Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Photon Energy Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 57.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Photon Energy Systems Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Positive Metering Pumps India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Positive Metering Pumps India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Positive Metering Pumps India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Rajkumar Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 800 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A- Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL A 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Sami Spices and Herbs Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 115 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL B Sami Spices and Herbs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Small Industries Development Bank of Bonds CRISIL AAA 14000 Reaffirmed India (Reduced from Rs.28.3 Billion) Smartak Footcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Smartak Footcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkata Narayana Rice CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Shreesha Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Sri Shreesha Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sri Shreesha Rice Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Credit State Bank of Travancore Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 6000 Assigned (Under Basel III) State Bank of Travancore Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of Travancore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 12500 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) State Bank of Travancore Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of Travancore Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) U4iC International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed U4iC International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Vaibhu Infra Tech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Vaibhu Infra Tech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Vairam Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.