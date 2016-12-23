Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Air Carnival Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Amaleswari Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Arcon and Associates Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Balbir Metals and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Balbir Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1700 Reaffirmed D R Coats Ink and Resins Pvt Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Limit D R Coats Ink and Resins Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned DIC India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 90.9 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Durian Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Guarantee E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Green Shield Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Green Shield Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Hero Cycles Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with each other Hero Cycles Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with each other Industrial Boilers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Industrial Boilers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Intime Equities Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended *Interchangeable with bank overdraft facility Intime Equities Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 1000 Suspended Jay Bhawani Coal Fields Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Jayesh Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Notice of Withdrawal L&T Shipbuilding Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed ^100 per cent two-way interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits is permitted. L&T Shipbuilding Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1+ 3250 Reaffirmed $ Including sub-limit of Rs.2350 million for bank guarantee L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3550 Reaffirmed Mahavir Construction Company - Mumbai BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Menon Bearings Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Neha Constructions - Nagpur BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Next Education India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Nirmal Sagar Enterprises Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 935 Assigned Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1 2050 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with letter of undertaking and buyer's credit; sublimit of Rs.700 million for bank guarantee Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG^^ CRISIL A1 780 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with buyer's credit Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC**** CRISIL A1 2200 Reaffirmed **** Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 5270 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed * 100% two-way interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed * 100% two-way interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Assigned Paruthi Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 85 Assigned Raksha Tpa Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Raksha Tpa Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sabitri Traders Bill Pur - CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4+ Sabitri Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sabitri Traders Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 110 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Satya Sai Agro Industries BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Solo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Star Rewinders and Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Star Rewinders and Electricals BG CRISIL A4 85 Assigned Stream Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Success Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned The Fertilisers and Chemicals BG CRISIL A4 520.6 Reaffirmed Travancore Ltd The Fertilisers and Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 3450.6 Reaffirmed Travancore Ltd Unity Fin-Cap Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Vision Products Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed VNC Infraprojects BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Aggarwal Cotton and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Aggarwal Cotton and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Air Carnival Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 47 Assigned Fac Air Carnival Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 53 Assigned Loan Fac Air Carnival Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Amaleswari Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Amaleswari Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Loan Fac Amartex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed Amartex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Amartex Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Amartex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Arcon and Associates CC CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Arcon and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30.5 Suspended Loan Fac Arcon and Associates TL CRISIL BB- 4.5 Suspended Aroma Restaurants And Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Aroma Restaurants And Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Gold Card Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Credit Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 247.3 Reaffirmed Balbir Metals and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Balbir Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 460 Reaffirmed Balbir Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 27.35 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit, working capital loan, and buyer's credit. Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 18.65 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit, working capital loan, and buyer's credit. Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd Bonds - Series II CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed D R Coats Ink and Resins Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6 Assigned D R Coats Ink and Resins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac D R Coats Ink and Resins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned D R Coats Ink and Resins Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Deepak yadav & others TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Deswal Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Deswal Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 66.5 Assigned DIC India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Durg Tractors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Durian Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 370 Reaffirmed Durian Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 11.3 Reaffirmed Durian Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 122.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durian Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Credit E.I.D. Parry India Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, short-term loans, and buyer's credit. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 6765 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3037 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 22.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL BBB 130 Upgraded from Currency TL CRISIL BBB- Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Express Infocom Pvt Ltd optionally CRISIL BB 17 Upgraded from convertible CRISIL B- debenture Express Infocom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Express Infocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 178 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Gian Chand and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Green Shield Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 85 Upgraded from CRISIL D Greenwood Poultries CC CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Greenwood Poultries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 69.7 Assigned Hariom Corporation TL CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Hero Cycles Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA+ 700 Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimit of Rs 100 million for Export Packing Credit (EPC) and Rs 90 million for Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD) Hero Cycles Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Industrial Boilers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Intime Equities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 650 Suspended Jai Bhawani Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 57 Reaffirmed Jai Bhawani Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Bhawani Coal Fields Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Jayesh Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Jayesh Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 102.5 Reaffirmed Jayesh Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 34.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayesh Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Karnataka Neeravari Nigama Ltd Bonds - Series VIIICRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.58% Bonds*^ CRISIL AA-(SO) 2350 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015/^ These are non-convertible bonds. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.19% Bonds*^ CRISIL AA-(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015/^ These are non-convertible bonds. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.08% Bonds*# CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. /#The trustee for this issuance has been changed from State Bank of Hyderabad to SBI CAPS. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.24% Bonds*# CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. /#The trustee for this issuance has been changed from State Bank of Hyderabad to SBI CAPS. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.6% Bonds * CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 1230 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.23% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 770 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.23% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 9.49% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.45% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 358 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 7.64% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation 8.39% Bonds* CRISIL AA-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Kissan Hatcheries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Kissan Hatcheries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 17.7 Assigned Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 5016 Reaffirmed 2014-B Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond ' Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 2484 Reaffirmed 2014-C Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 5120 Reaffirmed 2012-A** **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014; Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 6445 Reaffirmed 2014-A** **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014; Kumar Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Kumar Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Kumar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kumar Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned L&T Shipbuilding Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 4250 Reaffirmed * One-way interchangeability of upto 50 per cent from fund-based working capital limits to non-fund-based working capital limits is permitted to the extent of Rs.3500 L&T Shipbuilding Ltd BG^ CRISIL AA- 5200 Reaffirmed ^100 per cent two-way interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits is permitted. L&T Shipbuilding Ltd BG@ CRISIL AA- 4150 Reaffirmed @ Including sub-limit of Rs.3000 million towards letter of credit L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Limits L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed BG# CRISIL AA- 5050 Reaffirmed # Including sub-limit if any towards letter of credit. Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Society CRISIL B- Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 190 Upgraded from Society Loan Fac CRISIL B- Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 130 Upgraded from Society CRISIL B- Lucknow Medical Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 35339.7 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 30000 Reaffirmed Mahavir Construction Company - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Loan Fac Mahavir Construction Company - Mumbai CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Menon Bearings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130.7 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Menon Bearings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 33.9 Reaffirmed Metroof Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Metroof Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Monad Technologies Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Music Broadcast Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Neha Constructions - Nagpur CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Next Education India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Next Education India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 740 Assigned Next Education India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Nirmal Sagar Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Nirmal Sagar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1035 Assigned Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 530 Assigned Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40.2 Reaffirmed Parinee Realty Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 2850 Assigned Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A 2600 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency# # Interchangeable with foreign bill discounting, foreign bill purchase, post shipment credit, export bill re-discounting, letter of credit, and letter of undertaking Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency@ @ Interchangeable with cash credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, letter of undertaking, and buyer's credit Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd WC Fac^ CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with foreign bill discounting and foreign bill purchase Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan~ CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed ~ Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency and cash credit Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed loan~~ ~~ Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit, letter of credit, and bank Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit in foreign currency, post-shipment credit, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, letter of credit and bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit, and letter of credit Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC$$ CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed $$ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and packing credit in foreign currency Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 290 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Paruthi Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Paruthi Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed Rajan Jewellery CC CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Satya Sai Agro Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Limits Satya Sai Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Satya Sai Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Shushrusha Citizens Co-Op. Hospital Ltd.TL CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Shyam Coal Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Sigma Corru Box Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed SNJ Distillers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed SNJ Distillers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed SNJ Distillers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 950 Assigned Loan Fac Solo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 175 Reaffirmed Solo Metals Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Chandana API Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Sai Chandana API Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Sri Sai Chandana API Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Star Rewinders and Electricals CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Stream Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Stream Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Success Engineers LT Loan CRISIL BB 38.5 Assigned Success Engineers CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned The Fertilisers and Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 6500 Upgraded from Travancore Ltd CRISIL C Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 149 Assigned Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31 Assigned Loan Fac Trycon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 109 Assigned Umang Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 87.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.73.3 Million) Unity Fin-Cap Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Suspended V. T. Adaskar and Company CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B V. T. Adaskar and Company TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B VE Jay Textile Mills CC CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ VE Jay Textile Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 38.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ VE Jay Textile Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Vishal Arogya Sampat CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Vishal Arogya Sampat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Loan Fac Vishal Arogya Sampat WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Vision Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed Vision Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vision Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.3 Reaffirmed VNC Infraprojects Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Loan Fac VNC Infraprojects CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.