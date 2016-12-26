Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Non-FBL CRISIL 17920 Assigned Ltd A1+(Notice of Withdrawal) Azico Biophore India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D DGB Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Duvet Industries BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned Exodus Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Gnosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Godha Cabcon and Insulation BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Hatsun Agro Product Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1500 Assigned Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1 1300 Assigned Ingersoll Rand India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 670 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed Karnataka Machine Tools Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Foreign Currency* * Fully convertible to Bill Discounting Karnataka Machine Tools LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Karnataka Machine Tools BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Keen and Core Developers BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned KJR Poly Films Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 3000 Notice of Withdrawal * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee and buyer's credit Mangla Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed OSRAM Lighting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 250 Assigned PC Jeweller Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Forward PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 13102.8 Reaffirmed Pharmachem Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Pharmachem Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned PICL (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Punya Coal Roadlines BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Punya Coal Roadlines LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Rainbow Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Rainbow Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Resonance Paper Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Star Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Star Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Turbo Engineers (Cbe) BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACETEL Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Ave Maria Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ave Maria Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ave Maria Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ave Maria Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Azico Biophore India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27 Upgraded from CRISIL D Azico Biophore India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 123.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Azico Biophore India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Baba Farid Vidyak Society CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Baba Farid Vidyak Society TL CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed of India Ltd Rating DGB Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Duvet Industries TL CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Duvet Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Assigned Loan Fac Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Elkaypee Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Exodus Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Gnosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Gnosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Godha Cabcon and Insulation TL CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Godha Cabcon and Insulation CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Hatsun Agro Product Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Hatsun Agro Product Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 4830 Reaffirmed Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1270 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hatsun Agro Product Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A 600 Assigned Heritage Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended (Chandigarh) Hotel Ganesh Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Corporate Credit CCR AAA 15 Reaffirmed Rating Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Tax-Free Bond* CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed *Non-convertible tax-free bond Karnataka Machine Tools Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.9 Assigned Loan Fac Karnataka Machine Tools LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Karnataka Machine Tools CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Keen and Core Developers CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned KJR Poly Films Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Loan Fac KJR Poly Films Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 46.4 Assigned KJR Poly Films Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned KLJ Realtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 14300 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility and short-term loan Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2700 Withdrawal Kunal Steel CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned M A Fruits International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Maharaja Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27 Assigned Maharaja Resources Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Mangla Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mangla Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 78 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mangla Tubes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 6 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Mangla Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- NM Coconut Oil Mercchants CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- NM Coconut Oil Mercchants Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Online Print and Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Online Print and Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed OSRAM Lighting Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1100 Assigned Palla Silks Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Palla Vajara Kiran Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Palla Vajara Kiran Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Palla Vajara Kiran Textiles Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- PC Jeweller Ltd CC CRISIL A 22897.2 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 870 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL A 910 Reaffirmed Line of Credit PC Jeweller Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 1090 Reaffirmed Credit Pharmachem Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Pharmachem Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned PICL (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A- 35 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PICL (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Prahlad Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Assigned Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 52 Assigned Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13 Assigned Loan Fac Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Privi Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Privi Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Privi Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Punya Coal Roadlines CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed R. L. Agro Industries CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B R. L. Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 11.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B R. L. Agro Industries Proposed TL CRISIL D 23.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B R. L. Agro Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 105 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rainbow Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Rainbow Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 62.2 Assigned Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 43.7 Suspended Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.8 Suspended Loan Fac Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 23.5 Suspended Rakesh Marble & Granite CC CRISIL B+ 15 Notice of Withdrawal Rakesh Marble & Granite Proposed WC Fac Withdrawal 35 Notice of Withdrawal Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 59.3 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 55.7 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 58 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Resonance Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Resonance Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72 Upgraded from CRISIL B Resonance Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sadha Exports CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sai Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw and Boiled CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Rice Mill Sai Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw and Boiled LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4 Suspended Rice Mill Standard Strips India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Standard Strips India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Star Exports CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Star Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 86.4 Reaffirmed Star Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 162.5 Reaffirmed Star Exports Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 8.6 Reaffirmed Starwood Techno Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Starwood Techno Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47 Assigned Starwood Techno Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Assigned Loan Fac Turbo Engineers (Cbe) CC CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed Turbo Engineers (Cbe) TL CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed UKS Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned UKS Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Suspended Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Suspended Discounting Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Universal Power Transformer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 660 Suspended Loan Fac Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 314.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)